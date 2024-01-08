WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES") announced that members of the partnership's management team will participate in the 2024 UBS Global Energy & Utilities Conference in Park City, Utah on January 9, 2024. WES's most recent earnings call presentation can be viewed in the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section of the partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523

Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523

