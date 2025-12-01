WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or "Western Midstream") announced today that its subsidiary, Western Midstream Operating, LP ("WES Operating"), has priced an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.800% senior notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 99.993% of their face value (the "2031 Senior Notes") and $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% senior notes due 2035 at a price to the public of 99.405% of their face value (the "2035 Senior Notes" and, together with the 2031 Senior Notes, the "Senior Notes"). The offering of the Senior Notes is expected to close on December 4, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance WES Operating's maturing 4.650% Senior Notes due 2026, repay amounts outstanding under WES Operating's commercial paper program (including borrowings incurred by WES to fund the cash consideration of the acquisition of Aris Water Solutions, Inc.), and for general partnership purposes, including the funding of capital expenditures.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, copies of which may be obtained from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 or by phone at 1-800-645-3751; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019 or by phone at 1-800-503-4611, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020 or by phone at 1-866-271-7403, and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10172 or by phone at 1-888-868-6856. An electronic copy of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only through the prospectus as supplemented, which is part of a shelf registration statement that became effective on March 30, 2023.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

WES is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES, WES Operating, and their general partners believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including WES Operating's ability to close successfully on the Senior Notes offering and to use the net proceeds as described herein. See "Risk Factors" in WES's and WES Operating's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and other public filings and press releases. Except as required by law, neither WES nor WES Operating undertakes the obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

