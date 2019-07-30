Western Midstream Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") today announced second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $169.6 million, or $0.37 per common unit (diluted), with second-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $432.9 million and second-quarter 2019 Distributable cash flow(1) of $335.5 million. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) do not include $12.0 million of cash received during the quarter associated with revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606. Financial and operational information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to the assets acquired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in February 2019 (the "Anadarko Midstream Assets" or "AMA") as if WES had owned them for all periods presented.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved record West Texas Complex gas throughput of 1.18 Bcf/d for second quarter

Achieved record DJ Basin Complex gas throughput of 1.27 Bcf/d for second quarter

Achieved record DJ Basin oil throughput of 112 MBbls/d for second quarter

Entered into accretive third-party processing contract for a portion of Latham II capacity fully backed by minimum volume commitments

Enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility by increasing senior unsecured term loan commitments by $1 billion and extending the facility maturity date to December 2020

WES previously declared a quarterly distribution of $0.6180 per unit for the second quarter of 2019. This distribution represented a 1.3% increase relative to the prior quarter's distribution and a 6.1% increase relative to the second-quarter 2018 distribution. The second-quarter 2019 Coverage ratio(1) was 1.20 times.

"After another strong quarter, we continue to be pleased with the complementary assets and robust contract portfolio we have assembled in the Delaware and DJ basins," said Chief Executive Officer, Robin Fielder. "We remain focused on safe and efficient operations as we near construction completion of our Latham plant and further expand our gathering systems in the DJ and Delaware basins."







(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural gas assets(1) for the second quarter of 2019 averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, which was a 2% sequential increase and a 10% increase from the second quarter of 2018. Total throughput attributable to WES for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets(1) for the second quarter of 2019 averaged 1,105 MBbls/d, which was flat sequentially and an 84% increase from the second quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures attributable to WES, including equity investments but excluding acquisitions and capitalized interest, totaled $352.7 million on a cash basis during the second quarter of 2019, with maintenance capital expenditures on a cash basis of $29.9 million.

NEW DJ BASIN GAS PROCESSING CONTRACT

Subsequent to quarter end, and in conjunction with the partial release of contracted affiliate volumes backing the Latham II gas processing plant, the Partnership entered into a seven-year commercial agreement with a third party for the remaining Latham II processing capacity. This contract maintains minimum volume commitments ("MVCs") for 100% of the plant's nameplate processing capacity while increasing the expected value and returns of the Latham investment.

"This accretive third-party commercial contract provides the Partnership valuable MVCs and an increase in contract term with a quality third party," said Chief Operating Officer, Gennifer Kelly. "The completion of Latham trains I and II in the second half of 2019 will add to our premier gathering and processing position within the DJ basin."

REVISED 2019 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

The Partnership is revising its 2019 outlook primarily related to the impacts of (i) lower Delaware Basin throughput forecasts due to higher customer field downtime and changing well delivery timing to our systems, (ii) lower natural gas and NGL prices, and (iii) lower estimated revenues from revised revenue recognition forecasts related to cost of service contracts.

"While recognizing the updates to our guidance, we remain confident in the long-term potential of our highly integrated asset base, including our diverse set of equity investments, and the core basins in which we operate," said Fielder.

millions except percentages and Coverage ratio Previously Announced

Current Adjusted EBITDA (2) $1,800 - $1,900

$1,675 - $1,725 Total Capital Expenditures $1,300 - $1,400

Unchanged Maintenance Capital Expenditures $110 - $120

$130 - $140 Annual Distribution Growth 6% to 8%

5% to 6% Annual Distribution Coverage Minimum 1.20x

1.15x































(1) Excludes the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of June 30, 2019. (2) A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably accessible or estimable at this time.





CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. CDT

WES will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss second-quarter 2019 results. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time, and enter participant access code 3434811. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other public filings and press releases. Western Midstream Partners, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACT

Jack Spinks

Manager, Investor Relations

jack.spinks@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing its ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

WES defines "Distributable cash flow" as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate and NGLs under WES Operating's commodity price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA (less than) in excess of customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, and income taxes and excluding Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests to the extent such amounts are not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, and other income and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Distributable Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands except Coverage ratio

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio















Net income (loss)

$ 175,058



$ 67,167



$ 387,037



$ 248,177

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

70,522



38,731



132,535



79,157

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,343



2,000



6,141



4,152

Income tax (benefit) expense

1,278



10,304



11,370



21,188

Depreciation and amortization

121,117



88,488



235,063



173,278

Impairments

797



127,184



1,187



127,384

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

—



13,839



7,407



28,121

Other expense

58,639



8



93,852



151

Less:















Recognized Service revenues – fee based (less than) in excess of customer billings

(12,038)



1,557



(18,296)



2,957

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(1,061)



170



(1,651)



286

Equity income, net – affiliates

63,598



49,430



121,590



79,659

Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures

29,899



27,689



65,590



48,917

Capitalized interest

6,342



9,872



12,547



16,834

Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes

—



—



96



(87)

Other income

—



1,277



—



2,094

Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

9,529



8,605



19,063



17,739

Distributable cash flow

$ 335,485



$ 249,121



$ 675,653



$ 513,209

Distributions declared















Distributions from WES Operating

$ 282,319







$ 559,923





Less: Cash reserve for the proper conduct of WES's business

2,360







3,640





Distributions to WES unitholders (3)

$ 279,959







$ 556,283





Coverage ratio

1.20

x



1.21

x



(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of June 30, 2019. (3) Reflects cash distributions of $0.61800 and $1.22800 per unit declared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss)

$ 175,058



$ 67,167



$ 387,037



$ 248,177

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

70,522



38,731



132,535



79,157

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,343



2,000



6,141



4,152

Interest expense

79,472



42,245



145,348



80,260

Income tax expense

1,278



10,304



11,370



21,188

Depreciation and amortization

121,117



88,488



235,063



173,278

Impairments

797



127,184



1,187



127,384

Other expense

58,639



8



93,852



151

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(1,061)



170



(1,651)



286

Equity income, net – affiliates

63,598



49,430



121,590



79,659

Interest income – affiliates

4,225



4,225



8,450



8,450

Other income

—



1,277



—



2,094

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11,544



9,881



22,894



19,974

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 432,920



$ 311,144



$ 861,250



$ 623,284

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 343,458



$ 329,175



$ 686,531



$ 629,326

Interest (income) expense, net

75,247



38,020



136,898



71,810

Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards

1,218



465



648



987

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(1,337)



(1,273)



(2,848)



(3,376)

Current income tax (benefit) expense

458



(14,335)



6,485



(27,670)

Other (income) expense, net (3)

(470)



(1,277)



(902)



(2,094)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

9,260



4,782



17,052



13,632

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

6,818



(21,060)



(2,668)



8,572

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

25,669



(13,136)



81,198



(42,040)

Other items, net

(15,857)



(336)



(38,250)



(5,889)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(11,544)



(9,881)



(22,894)



(19,974)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 432,920



$ 311,144



$ 861,250



$ 623,284

Cash flow information















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 686,531



$ 629,326

Net cash used in investing activities









(2,865,168)



(1,287,904)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









2,182,290



634,307



(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of June 30, 2019. (3) Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $59.0 million and $94.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Adjusted Gross Margin







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin















Operating income (loss)

$ 310,060



$ 114,214



$ 628,988



$ 339,081

Add:















Distributions from equity investments

70,522



38,731



132,535



79,157

Operation and maintenance

148,431



112,789



291,260



209,584

General and administrative

30,027



15,597



52,871



31,426

Property and other taxes

14,282



13,750



30,567



28,350

Depreciation and amortization

121,117



88,488



235,063



173,278

Impairments

797



127,184



1,187



127,384

Less:















Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(1,061)



170



(1,651)



286

Equity income, net – affiliates

63,598



49,430



121,590



79,659

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

20,189



17,262



36,778



32,719

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

16,034



13,018



31,584



25,889

Adjusted gross margin

$ 596,476



$ 430,873



$ 1,184,170



$ 849,707

Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets

$ 412,494



$ 336,440



$ 824,922



$ 672,054

Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets

183,982



94,433



359,248



177,653



(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of June 30, 2019.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands except per-unit amounts

2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Revenues and other















Service revenues – fee based

$ 593,544



$ 431,861



$ 1,173,518



$ 825,634

Service revenues – product based

16,675



22,662



36,054



46,085

Product sales

74,469



63,315



146,602



146,940

Other

366



240



763



473

Total revenues and other

685,054



518,078



1,356,937



1,019,132

Equity income, net – affiliates

63,598



49,430



121,590



79,659

Operating expenses















Cost of product

122,877



95,656



236,940



189,974

Operation and maintenance

148,431



112,789



291,260



209,584

General and administrative

30,027



15,597



52,871



31,426

Property and other taxes

14,282



13,750



30,567



28,350

Depreciation and amortization

121,117



88,488



235,063



173,278

Impairments

797



127,184



1,187



127,384

Total operating expenses

437,531



453,464



847,888



759,996

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(1,061)



170



(1,651)



286

Operating income (loss)

310,060



114,214



628,988



339,081

Interest income – affiliates

4,225



4,225



8,450



8,450

Interest expense

(79,472)



(42,245)



(145,348)



(80,260)

Other income (expense), net (2)

(58,477)



1,277



(93,683)



2,094

Income (loss) before income taxes

176,336



77,471



398,407



269,365

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,278



10,304



11,370



21,188

Net income (loss)

175,058



67,167



387,037



248,177

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,464



(33,017)



98,783



16,466

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 169,594



$ 100,184



$ 288,254



$ 231,711

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):















Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 169,594



$ 100,184



$ 288,254



$ 231,711

Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko

(163)



(32,604)



(29,279)



(63,126)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 169,431



$ 67,580



$ 258,975



$ 168,585

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.31



$ 0.69



$ 0.77

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

453,000



218,934



376,702



218,934



(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA. (2) Includes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $59.0 million and $94.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 (1) Total current assets

$ 336,185



$ 340,362

Note receivable – Anadarko

260,000



260,000

Net property, plant and equipment

8,793,646



8,410,353

Other assets

2,590,700



2,446,490

Total assets

$ 11,980,531



$ 11,457,205

Total current liabilities

$ 499,316



$ 637,477

Long-term debt

7,489,448



4,787,381

APCWH Note Payable

—



427,493

Asset retirement obligations

320,073



300,024

Other liabilities

180,484



412,147

Total liabilities

8,489,321



6,564,522

Equity and partners' capital







Common units (453,008,854 and 218,937,797 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)

3,338,646



951,888

Net investment by Anadarko

—



1,388,018

Noncontrolling interests

152,564



2,552,777

Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital

$ 11,980,531



$ 11,457,205

(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30, thousands

2019

2018 (1) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 387,037



$ 248,177

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

235,063



173,278

Impairments

1,187



127,384

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

1,651



(286)

(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps

94,585



—

Change in other items, net

(32,992)



80,773

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 686,531



$ 629,326

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (704,425)



$ (1,112,474)

Acquisitions from affiliates

(2,007,501)



—

Acquisitions from third parties

(93,303)



(161,858)

Investments in equity affiliates

(77,333)



(27,490)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

17,052



13,632

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

342



286

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (2,865,168)



$ (1,287,904)

Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 2,710,750



$ 1,525,439

Repayments of debt (3)

(467,595)



(630,000)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(5,662)



(5,357)

Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units

(855)



—

Distributions to Partnership unitholders (4)

(408,234)



(244,658)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(3,793)



(6,421)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating

(106,666)



(190,081)

Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko

456,938



157,264

Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

7,407



28,121

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 2,182,290



$ 634,307

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,653



$ (24,271)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

92,142



79,588

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 95,795



$ 55,317

(1) Financial information has been recast to include the financial position and results attributable to AMA.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018 (1)

2019

2018 (1) Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)















Gathering, treating and transportation

528



540



527



524

Processing

3,524



3,243



3,498



3,173

Equity investment (2)

402



296



390



295

Total throughput for natural gas assets

4,454



4,079



4,415



3,992

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for natural gas assets (3)

178



174



177



173

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets

4,276



3,905



4,238



3,819

Throughput for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (MBbls/d)















Gathering, treating, transportation and disposal

817



392



819



371

Equity investment (4)

311



219



308



187

Total throughput for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets

1,128



611



1,127



558

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (3)

23



12



23



11

Total throughput attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets

1,105



599



1,104



547

Adjusted gross margin per Mcf for natural gas assets (5)

$ 1.06



$ 0.95



$ 1.08



$ 0.97

Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets (6)

1.85



1.75



1.80



1.79



(1) Throughput and Adjusted gross margin have been recast to include the results attributable to AMA. (2) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida and Ranch Westex throughput, and 30% share of average Red Bluff Express throughput. (3) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% interest in Chipeta held by a third-party member and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating held by a subsidiary of Anadarko, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests as of June 30, 2019. (4) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, 20% share of average TEG, TEP, Whitethorn and Saddlehorn throughput, 33.33% share of average FRP throughput and 15% share of average Panola throughput. (5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for natural gas assets. (6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP for crude oil, NGLs and produced water assets.