WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, KRISTEN SHULTS AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, DANNY HOLDERMAN

AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Danny Holderman, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to provide additional insights related to second-quarter 2024 results.

In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2024:

Barclays CEO Energy Conference in New York, New York on September 4, 2024

on MUFG Oil & Gas Conference in New York, New York on September 5, 2024

on NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day on September 10, 2024

Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference in New York, New York on October 2, 2024

on Citadel Securities Energy Investor Days in New York, New York on October 3, 2024

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP