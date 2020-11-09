Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2021 GUIDANCE AND $250 MILLION UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM
Nov 09, 2020, 16:05 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $241.5 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $518.4 million, third-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $392.9 million, and third-quarter 2020 Free cash flow(1) totaling $339.2 million.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Commenced operations of Loving ROTF Train IV on the DBM oil system, adding 30 MBbls/d of treating capacity; completed project ahead of schedule for approximately 35% less than our previous North Loving Trains
- Exchanged WES's interest in the $260 million note receivable from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) ("Occidental"), for 27.855 million WES common units owned by Occidental
- Executed open-market repurchases for $29.0 million of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $27.2 million
- In October 2020, WES completed the sale of its 14.81% equity interest in Fort Union Gas Gathering, LLC and entered into an option agreement to sell the Partnership's Bison treating facility during the first quarter of 2021 for upfront consideration of $27.0 million
In October 2020, WES announced its third-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution of $0.3110, which is unchanged from WES's second-quarter 2020 per-unit distribution. Third-quarter 2020 Free cash flow after distributions totaled $198.3 million.
|
(1)
|
Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
"As evidenced by our outstanding third-quarter and year-to-date financial and operational results, the WES team continues to surpass expectations as we adapt and respond to market challenges," said President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ure. "Producer outperformance, the pursuit of operational efficiencies and sustainable cost savings, and continued commercial achievements contributed to the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in WES's history. As a result of the incredible outperformance achieved thus far and anticipated continued success, we expect full-year Adjusted EBITDA above the high-end of our originally issued guidance range of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion and capital expenditures meaningfully below the low-end of our previously updated 2020 guidance range of $400 million to $450 million."
Ure continued, "The establishment of WES as a stand-alone midstream business has generated improved efficiencies between our commercial, engineering, and operations teams, enabling our organization to maximize the operability of our assets and realize operating and capital savings. Notwithstanding the significant challenges faced this year, we expect to realize approximately $175 million in sustainable annual operating cost and G&A savings compared to our originally issued guidance."
As a result of depressed upstream investment, our third-quarter 2020 volumes declined as expected. Third-quarter 2020 total natural-gas throughput(1) averaged 4.3 Bcf/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 1-percent increase from third-quarter 2019. Third-quarter 2020 total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(1) averaged 689 MBbls/d, representing a 4-percent sequential-quarter decrease and an 11-percent increase from third-quarter 2019. Third-quarter 2020 total throughput for produced-water assets(1) averaged 673 MBbls/d, representing an 11-percent sequential-quarter decrease and an 18-percent increase from third-quarter 2019.
Third-quarter 2020 and year-to-date capital expenditures(2) totaled $36.5 million and $264.1 million, respectively.
|
(1)
|
Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
(2)
|
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
PRELIMINARY 2021 GUIDANCE
Based on current production-forecast information from our customers, WES is providing preliminary 2021 guidance as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) between $1.825 billion and $1.925 billion
- Total capital expenditures(2) between $275 million and $375 million, which represents a $100 million reduction from the midpoint of our previously updated 2020 guidance
- Debt to Trailing Twelve Month ("TTM") Adjusted EBITDA at or below 4.0 times at year-end 2021
- Full-year 2021 distributions of at least $1.24 per unit(3)
- Repay 2021 debt maturity with free cash flow
$250 MILLION UNIT BUYBACK PROGRAM
The board of directors of the Partnership's general partner has authorized the Partnership to commence a buyback program of up to $250 million of the Partnership's common units through December 31, 2021 (the "Purchase Program").
The common units may be purchased from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of purchases under the program will be determined based on ongoing assessments of capital needs, WES's financial performance, the market price of the common units and other factors, including organic growth and acquisition opportunities and general market conditions. The Purchase Program does not obligate the Partnership to purchase any specific dollar amount or number of units and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
"Over the last year, we have reexamined each aspect of our operations and discovered ways to operate in a more cost-effective manner to generate incremental free cash flow and increase stakeholder value," said Michael Ure. "This year, following our third-quarter distribution, we will have returned over $1.15 billion, approximately 10% of our enterprise value, to stakeholders through debt repurchases, cash distributions, and units acquired through the Anadarko note exchange. Additionally, by prioritizing leverage reduction with Debt-to-TTM Adjusted EBITDA currently at 4.0 times, we have already exceeded our year-end 2020 target of at or below 4.5 times and met our year-end 2021 target of at or below 4.0 times. We expect to achieve strong 2021 financial results with minimal capital by further refining and enhancing our business model while continuing to operate safely, deliver exceptional customer service, and return cash to stakeholders."
|
(1)
|
A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss) is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time.
|
(2)
|
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, and excludes capitalized interest and capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
|
(3)
|
The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the distribution on a quarterly basis.
CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 1 P.M. CST
WES will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss third-quarter 2020 results and preliminary 2021 guidance. To participate, individuals should dial 877-883-0383 (Domestic) or 412-902-6506 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant access code 7476557. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website for two weeks following the call.
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.
For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; the ultimate impact of efforts to fight COVID-19 on the global economy and the timeline for a recovery in commodity demand and prices; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS
Kristen Shults
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
832.636.6000
Abby Dempsey
Investor Relations Supervisor
[email protected]
832.636.6000
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines "Free cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) other income, (vi) income tax benefit, and (vii) the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interests owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
Below are reconciliations of (i) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross margin should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
392,894
|
$
|
340,154
|
$
|
1,131,893
|
$
|
1,026,685
|
Less:
|
Capital expenditures
|
59,197
|
242,841
|
372,262
|
947,266
|
Contributions to equity investments
|
2,953
|
30,785
|
19,017
|
108,118
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative
|
8,410
|
4,151
|
21,750
|
21,203
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
339,154
|
$
|
70,679
|
$
|
762,364
|
$
|
(7,496)
|
Cash flow information
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,131,893
|
$
|
1,026,685
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(426,670)
|
(3,134,643)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(667,140)
|
2,133,246
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
254,135
|
$
|
125,223
|
$
|
246,076
|
$
|
512,260
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
72,070
|
71,005
|
209,566
|
203,540
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
|
5,616
|
4,137
|
16,527
|
10,278
|
Interest expense
|
95,571
|
78,524
|
278,811
|
223,872
|
Income tax expense
|
3,028
|
1,309
|
8,072
|
12,679
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
132,564
|
127,914
|
384,688
|
362,977
|
Impairments (1)
|
34,640
|
3,107
|
641,592
|
4,294
|
Other expense
|
3
|
67,961
|
1,953
|
161,813
|
Less:
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
(768)
|
248
|
(3,651)
|
(1,403)
|
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|
1,632
|
—
|
10,372
|
—
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
61,026
|
53,893
|
176,788
|
175,483
|
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
|
3,286
|
4,225
|
11,736
|
12,675
|
Other income
|
721
|
—
|
2,373
|
—
|
Income tax benefit
|
—
|
—
|
4,280
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
13,372
|
10,601
|
39,001
|
33,495
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
518,358
|
$
|
410,213
|
$
|
1,546,386
|
$
|
1,271,463
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
392,894
|
$
|
340,154
|
$
|
1,131,893
|
$
|
1,026,685
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
92,285
|
74,299
|
267,075
|
211,197
|
Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards
|
—
|
141
|
—
|
789
|
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
|
(2,185)
|
(3,651)
|
(6,482)
|
(6,499)
|
Current income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,434
|
(407)
|
1,399
|
6,078
|
Other (income) expense, net (3)
|
(200)
|
(495)
|
(612)
|
(1,397)
|
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
|
6,418
|
—
|
19,181
|
—
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings
|
8,410
|
4,151
|
21,750
|
21,203
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(7,798)
|
12,418
|
192,338
|
9,750
|
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
|
34,509
|
(11,808)
|
(37,814)
|
69,390
|
Other items, net
|
5,963
|
6,012
|
(3,341)
|
(32,238)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
(13,372)
|
(10,601)
|
(39,001)
|
(33,495)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
518,358
|
$
|
410,213
|
$
|
1,546,386
|
$
|
1,271,463
|
Cash flow information
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,131,893
|
$
|
1,026,685
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(426,670)
|
(3,134,643)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(667,140)
|
2,133,246
|
(1) Includes goodwill impairment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|
(2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating,
|
(3) Excludes non-cash losses on interest-rate swaps of $68.3 million and $162.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$
|
347,096
|
$
|
268,725
|
$
|
505,959
|
$
|
897,713
|
Add:
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
72,070
|
71,005
|
209,566
|
203,540
|
Operation and maintenance
|
132,293
|
176,572
|
436,670
|
467,832
|
General and administrative
|
41,578
|
30,769
|
118,466
|
83,640
|
Property and other taxes
|
19,392
|
15,281
|
57,263
|
45,848
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
132,564
|
127,914
|
384,688
|
362,977
|
Impairments (1)
|
34,640
|
3,107
|
641,592
|
4,294
|
Less:
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
(768)
|
248
|
(3,651)
|
(1,403)
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
61,026
|
53,893
|
176,788
|
175,483
|
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
|
20,272
|
23,969
|
61,100
|
60,747
|
Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
17,574
|
15,619
|
50,166
|
47,203
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$
|
681,529
|
$
|
599,644
|
$
|
2,069,801
|
$
|
1,783,814
|
Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets
|
$
|
458,790
|
$
|
401,380
|
$
|
1,384,632
|
$
|
1,226,302
|
Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
160,886
|
147,818
|
494,481
|
416,904
|
Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets
|
61,853
|
50,446
|
190,688
|
140,608
|
(1) Includes goodwill impairment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|
(2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating,
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
thousands except per-unit amounts
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues and other
|
Service revenues – fee based
|
$
|
636,522
|
$
|
587,965
|
$
|
1,980,546
|
$
|
1,761,483
|
Service revenues – product based
|
12,316
|
9,476
|
35,237
|
45,530
|
Product sales
|
30,106
|
68,248
|
108,491
|
214,850
|
Other
|
100
|
338
|
838
|
1,101
|
Total revenues and other
|
679,044
|
666,027
|
2,125,112
|
2,022,964
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
61,026
|
53,893
|
176,788
|
175,483
|
Operating expenses
|
Cost of product
|
31,739
|
97,800
|
153,611
|
334,740
|
Operation and maintenance
|
132,293
|
176,572
|
436,670
|
467,832
|
General and administrative
|
41,578
|
30,769
|
118,466
|
83,640
|
Property and other taxes
|
19,392
|
15,281
|
57,263
|
45,848
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
132,564
|
127,914
|
384,688
|
362,977
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
34,640
|
3,107
|
200,575
|
4,294
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
441,017
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
392,206
|
451,443
|
1,792,290
|
1,299,331
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
(768)
|
248
|
(3,651)
|
(1,403)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
347,096
|
268,725
|
505,959
|
897,713
|
Interest income – Anadarko note receivable
|
3,286
|
4,225
|
11,736
|
12,675
|
Interest expense
|
(95,571)
|
(78,524)
|
(278,811)
|
(223,872)
|
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|
1,632
|
—
|
10,372
|
—
|
Other income (expense), net (1)
|
720
|
(67,894)
|
612
|
(161,577)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
257,163
|
126,532
|
249,868
|
524,939
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
3,028
|
1,309
|
3,792
|
12,679
|
Net income (loss)
|
254,135
|
125,223
|
246,076
|
512,260
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
7,524
|
4,006
|
(17,045)
|
102,789
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream
|
$
|
246,611
|
$
|
121,217
|
$
|
263,121
|
$
|
409,471
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
$
|
246,611
|
$
|
121,217
|
$
|
263,121
|
$
|
409,471
|
Pre-acquisition net (income) loss allocated to Anadarko
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(29,279)
|
General partner interest in net (income) loss
|
(5,132)
|
—
|
(5,462)
|
—
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
|
$
|
241,479
|
$
|
121,217
|
$
|
257,659
|
$
|
380,192
|
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.94
|
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and
|
438,857
|
453,021
|
442,255
|
402,421
|
(1) Includes losses associated with the interest-rate swap agreements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
thousands except number of units
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
643,933
|
$
|
402,412
|
Anadarko note receivable
|
—
|
260,000
|
Net property, plant, and equipment
|
8,825,139
|
9,064,931
|
Other assets
|
2,220,603
|
2,619,110
|
Total assets
|
$
|
11,689,675
|
$
|
12,346,453
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
837,429
|
$
|
485,954
|
Long-term debt
|
7,440,394
|
7,951,565
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
327,285
|
336,396
|
Other liabilities
|
294,111
|
227,245
|
Total liabilities
|
8,899,219
|
9,001,160
|
Equity and partners' capital
|
Common units (416,196,092 and 443,971,409 units issued and outstanding at September 30,
|
2,674,682
|
3,209,947
|
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, and
|
(20,032)
|
(14,224)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
135,806
|
149,570
|
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
|
$
|
11,689,675
|
$
|
12,346,453
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
thousands
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
246,076
|
$
|
512,260
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
384,688
|
362,977
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
200,575
|
4,294
|
Goodwill impairment
|
441,017
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
|
3,651
|
1,403
|
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(10,372)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on interest-rate swaps
|
—
|
162,974
|
Cash paid to settle interest-rate swaps
|
(19,181)
|
—
|
Change in other items, net
|
(114,561)
|
(17,223)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,131,893
|
$
|
1,026,685
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
(372,262)
|
$
|
(947,266)
|
Acquisitions from related parties
|
—
|
(2,007,501)
|
Acquisitions from third parties
|
—
|
(93,303)
|
Contributions to equity investments - related parties
|
(19,017)
|
(108,118)
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
21,750
|
21,203
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
|
—
|
342
|
Additions to materials and supplies inventory and other
|
(57,141)
|
—
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(426,670)
|
$
|
(3,134,643)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs
|
$
|
3,681,173
|
$
|
3,950,750
|
Repayments of debt
|
(3,780,390)
|
(1,467,595)
|
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
|
691
|
(9,204)
|
Registration expenses related to the issuance of Partnership common units
|
—
|
(855)
|
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
|
(563,579)
|
(688,193)
|
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
|
(3,923)
|
(5,200)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES Operating
|
(11,545)
|
(112,430)
|
Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties
|
22,674
|
458,819
|
Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko
|
—
|
7,407
|
Finance lease payments
|
(12,241)
|
(253)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(667,140)
|
$
|
2,133,246
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
38,083
|
$
|
25,288
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
99,962
|
92,142
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
138,045
|
$
|
117,430
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
558
|
523
|
551
|
526
|
Processing
|
3,404
|
3,458
|
3,537
|
3,484
|
Equity investments (1)
|
450
|
390
|
451
|
390
|
Total throughput
|
4,412
|
4,371
|
4,539
|
4,400
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
159
|
172
|
162
|
175
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
|
4,253
|
4,199
|
4,377
|
4,225
|
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
310
|
328
|
343
|
311
|
Equity investments (3)
|
393
|
307
|
395
|
308
|
Total throughput
|
703
|
635
|
738
|
619
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
14
|
12
|
15
|
12
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
689
|
623
|
723
|
607
|
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering and disposal
|
687
|
580
|
726
|
538
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
14
|
12
|
15
|
11
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
|
673
|
568
|
711
|
527
|
Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4)
|
$
|
1.17
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
1.15
|
$
|
1.06
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (5)
|
2.54
|
2.58
|
2.50
|
2.52
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (6)
|
1.00
|
0.97
|
0.98
|
0.98
|
(1) Represents the 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput, 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput, 50% share of average Mi Vida
|
(2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in
|
(3) Represents the 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput; 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput; 20% share of average TEG, TEP,
|
(4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets, divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to WES for
|
(5) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES
|
(6) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets, divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) attributable to WES for
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
|
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
|
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|
1,294
|
1,272
|
183
|
147
|
687
|
580
|
DJ Basin
|
1,290
|
1,124
|
86
|
128
|
—
|
—
|
Equity investments
|
450
|
390
|
393
|
307
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
1,378
|
1,585
|
41
|
53
|
—
|
—
|
Total throughput
|
4,412
|
4,371
|
703
|
635
|
687
|
580
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Natural gas
(MMcf/d)
|
Crude oil & NGLs
(MBbls/d)
|
Produced water
(MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|
1,330
|
1,210
|
192
|
144
|
726
|
538
|
DJ Basin
|
1,342
|
1,216
|
109
|
114
|
—
|
—
|
Equity investments
|
451
|
390
|
395
|
308
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
1,416
|
1,584
|
42
|
53
|
—
|
—
|
Total throughput
|
4,539
|
4,400
|
738
|
619
|
726
|
538
SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP