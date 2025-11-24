WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES THIRD-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CFO, KRISTEN SHULTS AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, that provides additional insights related to WES's third-quarter 2025 results.

WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026:

Daniel Energy Partners New York Executive Series in New York, New York on December 3, 2025

Mizuho, Power, Energy, and Infrastructure Conference 2025 in New York, New York, on December 9, 2025

20th Annual Capital One Securities Energy Conference, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 9, 2025

Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy & Power Symposium in New York, New York on December 10, 2025

2026 UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference in Park City, Utah on January 13-14, 2026

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

