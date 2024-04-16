Western National Parks Association Announces Exclusive Discount for New and Current Members of the Park Protector Program during National Park Week

TUCSON, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Park Week runs from April 20 to April 28 this year, and Western National Parks Association (WNPA) celebrates with a special 30% discount* for members of WNPA's Park Protector program. Park Protectors help fund national park experiences and programs including scientific research, education, community engagement, conservation efforts and more. Starting April 20, a day of free admission in all national parks, WNPA Park Protectors receive a special one-time 30% discount on their entire purchase when they shop at any WNPA store or online. The offer extends to new and current members and provides park visitors and online supporters a unique opportunity to be an active part of the conservation and public lands movements. Park Protector members can save at the register and feel good knowing their purchases will support the parks they love.

As a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service (NPS), WNPA helps fund and support more than 70 parks throughout the West. For 85 years, WNPA has fostered awareness and stewardship of these hidden gems—the Park Protector program is a vital part of this mission. The tax-deductible $25 yearly membership funds important programs and vital efforts, ensuring national parks are increasingly valued, cared for, and enjoyed by all. With the help of Park Protectors, parks can improve the protection of endangered species, offer visitors accessible park tours, provide meals during tribal consultations, and much more.

WNPA wants to give back to Park Protector members by offering this one-time 30% discount on an entire purchase. WNPA stores sell more than just keepsakes—they offer the opportunity to be a part of the network of support that national parks need. WNPA's commitment to sustainable business practices means they partner with vendors who find innovative ways to reduce waste, protecting parks both in product design and production. As always, 100% of net proceeds support WNPA's partner parks.

Whether a Park Protector signs up for a new membership, a renewed membership, or is already a member of this valued community, they can enjoy this extra discount and take home a perfect park memory. As part of their membership, Park Protectors continue to receive a 10% discount throughout the year online and at all WNPA-managed stores located inside visitor centers. With park-approved apparel, officially licensed collectibles, exclusive product lines and books and toys that bring joy to the whole family, WNPA offers shoppers a chance to capture a bit of that park joy while giving something back to the parks.

*30% off regular price, excluding craft items. Discount is a one-time offer for current and new Park Protector members. Discount begins April 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM PST and ends April 28, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST. Discount valid at participating Western National Parks Association-managed stores, and online at store.wnpa.org. Current Park Protector members must log in to the online store to receive a discount. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout for current members. New members must include a Park Protector membership in their cart to receive the discount. Tax-deductible Park Protector membership is $25 yearly. Discount cannot be combined with any other offer.

About WNPA

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

