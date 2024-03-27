Western National Parks Association Announces Winners of Research Grants and Ernest Quintana and Marty Sterkel Education Scholarship

TUCSON, Ariz., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 15, 2024, Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announced the three winners of the Ernest Quintana and Marty Sterkel Education Scholarship: Kelsey Carlson, Paola Hinojosa and Carla Navarrete. Additionally, WNPA has awarded funding to six scientific research projects in national parks.

"It is an honor to support those who broaden our understanding of these precious resources and ensure inclusive experiences for all," said Marie Buck, president and chief executive officer of WNPA, which has been a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service (NPS) since 1938. "We congratulate all grant and scholarship recipients as we recognize their passion and commitment to national parks."

Awarded to those working with the NPS and similar organizations, the scholarship supports young adults pursuing careers that increase diversity in the workforce. Kelsey Carlson, earning a forestry degree at Northern Arizona University, is dedicated to paving the way for more female leaders in the forest service. Paola Hinojosa will pursue a bilingual certification at California State University. Carla Navarrete is earning a Bachelor's degree in biology at Utah Tech University, aspiring to promote diversity and inclusivity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, and encourage inclusive outdoor experiences for the LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities. All three recipients are ready to advance their skills as they work to make a difference.

Additionally, WNPA has funded six 2024 research projects. "Data-informed decision-making and documentation of the history of and changes to our parks are critical to the conservation, management and enjoyment of these treasures," said John Koprowski, WNPA Board of Director research committee chair and dean and professor at Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming. "A glance at the diversity of awarded projects provides a sense of excitement about our future in our Western national parks."

Aztec Ruins National Monument

Michelle I. Turner will be exploring the significance of black pottery at Aztec Ruins National Monument and its relation to Chacoan identity, memory, and power. Turner's research will illuminate the cultural significance of pottery in ancient civilizations.

Bandelier National Monument

Megan Swan, part of the NPS' Southern Colorado Plateau Inventory and Monitoring Network, will study the effects of treatment, climate change and disturbances on vegetation in Piñon Juniper Woodlands in Bandelier National Monument. Swan's research will provide critical insights into preserving the ecological balance of this important ecosystem.

Big Thicket National Preserve

Dr. Andrew S. Veech, from the Intermountain Archaeology Program of the NPS, will be uncovering ancestral Atakapa lifeways in Big Thicket National Preserve. Dr. Veech's exploration promises to shed light on the rich history and traditions of this unique region.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Dr. Matthew Covington of the University of Arkansas will be investigating the variability in radon and carbon dioxide concentrations within Carlsbad Cavern. Dr. Covington's research will enhance our understanding of the unique geology and environmental factors at play within this stunning national park.

Coronado National Memorial

Melanie Culver, from the University of Arizona and United States Geological Survey (USGS), will lead the monitoring of biodiversity in borderlands using eDNA techniques. Culver's work will provide crucial insights into maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems along our borderlands.

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Lauren M. Weidner, a dedicated researcher from Arizona State University, will be utilizing insects to assess ecosystem health at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Weidner's innovative approach highlights the importance of understanding the intricate relationships within our natural ecosystems.

For more information about research funded by Western National Parks Association and the organization's commitment to preserving and protecting national parks, visit wnpa.org/wnpa-research/.

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

