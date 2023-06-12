Western Sky Community Care Donates $10,000 to Albuquerque's Inez Elementary School for Student Scholarships

Funds to help students begin their first college fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care presented a check for $10,000 to Inez Science & Technology Magnet School on May 31, 2023, earmarked for the Joel Anthony Mumaw Memorial 5th Grade Scholarship Program. The donation will be awarded to 5th grade children, giving them each $500 to start their own college fund. With this partnership, Western Sky aims to support work development efforts and motivate students to achieve higher education.

This year scholarships were awarded to 15 students. Applicants were required to submit essays about their time at Inez Elementary School, their specific traits that will make them life-long learners, as well as their future hopes, dreams, and career goals.

Studies show that children with college savings plans have higher college-going rates and are more likely to graduate from college than those with no savings. Even with savings of less than $500, a child is 25% more likely to enroll in college and 64% more likely to graduate than a child with no savings.

This scholarship promotes the value of higher education and vocational training, and aims to provide the recipients with self-confidence, tenacity and a brighter outlook for their futures.

"Inez Elementary Community School is so fortunate to collaborate with Western Sky Community Care. This organization – and the caring individuals within the organization – actively work to promote the physical, emotional and educational wellbeing of our students," said Rachelle Ford, Community School Coordinator at Inez Elementary School. "Their hands-on approach, coupled with generous financial contributions, have created a dynamic partnership with Inez that benefits our school, our neighborhood and our city."

"Western Sky's mission is to improve the health of the community, one person at a time," said Western Sky Community Care President and CEO Jean Wilms. "We are happy and proud to start these children on their way to successful careers and lives by investing in their future and the future workforce of New Mexico."

This is Western Sky's fourth year funding the scholarship initiative, which has quadrupled in the number of applicants since 2019. Essays are scored by members of a selection panel, including the community school council, members of the neighborhood community and community school partners.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

