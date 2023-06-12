Western Sky Community Care Donates $10,000 to Albuquerque's Inez Elementary School for Student Scholarships

News provided by

Western Sky Community Care

12 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Funds to help students begin their first college fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care presented a check for $10,000 to Inez Science & Technology Magnet School on May 31, 2023, earmarked for the Joel Anthony Mumaw Memorial 5th Grade Scholarship Program. The donation will be awarded to 5th grade children, giving them each $500 to start their own college fund. With this partnership, Western Sky aims to support work development efforts and motivate students to achieve higher education.

This year scholarships were awarded to 15 students. Applicants were required to submit essays about their time at Inez Elementary School, their specific traits that will make them life-long learners, as well as their future hopes, dreams, and career goals.  

Studies show that children with college savings plans have higher college-going rates and are more likely to graduate from college than those with no savings. Even with savings of less than $500, a child is 25% more likely to enroll in college and 64% more likely to graduate than a child with no savings.

This scholarship promotes the value of higher education and vocational training, and aims to provide the recipients with self-confidence, tenacity and a brighter outlook for their futures. 

"Inez Elementary Community School is so fortunate to collaborate with Western Sky Community Care. This organization – and the caring individuals within the organization – actively work to promote the physical, emotional and educational wellbeing of our students," said Rachelle Ford, Community School Coordinator at Inez Elementary School. "Their hands-on approach, coupled with generous financial contributions, have created a dynamic partnership with Inez that benefits our school, our neighborhood and our city."

"Western Sky's mission is to improve the health of the community, one person at a time," said Western Sky Community Care President and CEO Jean Wilms. "We are happy and proud to start these children on their way to successful careers and lives by investing in their future and the future workforce of New Mexico."

This is Western Sky's fourth year funding the scholarship initiative, which has quadrupled in the number of applicants since 2019. Essays are scored by members of a selection panel, including the community school council, members of the neighborhood community and community school partners. 

About Western Sky Community Care
Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

SOURCE Western Sky Community Care

Also from this source

Western Sky Community Care Donates $50,000 to Alamogordo Public Schools to Support Mobile Nurse's Unit

Western Sky Community Care is Raising Awareness about the Importance of Doula Care for New and Expectant Mothers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.