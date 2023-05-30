Western Sky Community Care Donates $50,000 to Alamogordo Public Schools to Support Mobile Nurse's Unit

Mobile health unit provides meals, flu vaccinations and other services to 1,600 New Mexico students each year

ALAMOGORDO, N.M., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care announced today it has donated $50,000 to Alamogordo Public Schools (APS) for continued support of its mobile health unit. The money will be used to purchase four telehealth machines for the medical bus.

The Alamogordo Public School mobile health unit named “Flo” provides meals, flu vaccinations and other unique services to children in New Mexico. Western Sky presents a $50,000 check to Alamogordo Public Schools for the APS mobile health unit. New telehealth machines, made possible by Western Sky’s $50,000 donation, will be added to the school system’s mobile health unit.

The 40-foot converted recreational vehicle, which serves approximately 1,600 students per year, is named Florence Nightingale, or "Flo" for short, after the founder of modern nursing who used unconventional means to provide excellent care anywhere. The mobile school nurse's station provides meals, flu vaccinations and other unique services, providing an innovative delivery system of healthcare in New Mexico.

APS has entered into an agreement with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center to deliver virtual medical consultations on the mobile unit's telehealth machines staffed by Alamogordo Public School nurses. Nurses are registered and licensed by the New Mexico Board of Nursing and experienced in pediatric, public and mental health nursing. The telehealth system will launch at the beginning of the APS 2023-24 school year.

The telehealth stations also provide school nurses with the ability to arrange appointments between students, their parents and their providers. The equipment at the telehealth stations include a computer system, stethoscope, dermascope, otoscope and vital signs measurement tools. This resource allows parents to remain at their place of work while enhancing the continuity of care with direct access to their children's medical provider.

"The Flo mobile unit and telehealth medical services will help Alamogordo expand its reach and serve children and families, especially those living in rural areas," said Jean Wilms, Western Sky Community Care President and CEO. "We love the work that is being done with the mobile unit and see it as a successful prototype for other New Mexico communities."

"The integration of telehealth services within educational settings has the potential to revolutionize the way we care for students' wellbeing, providing accessible and convenient healthcare support right where it's needed most," said Pamela Renteria, Alamogordo Public Schools Acting Superintendent. "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Western Sky for their invaluable support in making this initiative a reality. Their dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and commitment to innovation have truly set a remarkable example for others to follow."

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About Alamogordo Public Schools

APS Health Services proves quality care, education and advocacy by promoting health and wellness to APS students, and offers support to their families for the future of our community.

SOURCE Western Sky Community Care