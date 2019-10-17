Western USA CBD Regulatory Snapshot 2019: Hemp Plant, Extracts, Finished Products
Oct 17, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western USA: CBD Regulatory Snapshots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Discover the legal analysis of western US states Nevada, Utah and Colorado with this package of regulatory snapshots.
Data includes legislations covering cultivation, THC, limits, import/export, permits, processing, vaping and hemp. This package will enable you to understand the regulatory landscape to navigate the market with confidence.
Key Topics Covered:
- Hemp plant
- Extracts
- Finished products
