Westervelt Ecological Services Expands Office Location to Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) now has an office in Nashville. WES has expanded to Middle Tennessee, one of the fastest growing regions in the country. Sean McGary who has more than 12 years of experience with WES will serve as the Tennessee District Manager.

According to data released in Spring 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau, four Tennessee counties are among the 100 fastest growing counties in the United States: Wilson, Montgomery, Rutherford, and Williamson.

"We are very excited to be a part of the vibrant culture of Music City and the Volunteer state! With projects in five Southeast states, this expansion helps us more efficiently focus on client needs and delivering high-quality, sustainable mitigation projects that restore and conserve Tennessee's treasured natural resources," says Southeast Regional Director, John Wigginton.

WES is a mitigation provider for both private and public sector development. We have been helping developers and agencies implement regulatory requirements across the country for the last 14 years.

The greater Nashville region is poised to grow rapidly within the decade. Across the 10-county Cumberland Region around Nashville, the metropolitan planning organization forecasts close to another million people by the year 2035. Where those people will live, work, and play will significantly influence the need for investments into our region's roads, transit, and greenway infrastructure (i.e., walking/bicycling trails).

"WES is ready to help with the forecasted growth! We are developing strong relationships across the state, while continuing to nurture our existing clientele that have moved to the region, as well," said McGary.

Since 2017, WES has been working with the Tennessee Stream Mitigation Program (TSMP) to provide a full delivery stream restoration project. The project will permanently protect 7.5 miles of stream habitat.

The Nashville office is fully supported by the WES Southeast Region office in Auburn, AL, and our parent company, The Westervelt Company, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, AL. For additional information, please contact:

Sean McGary, PWS

Tennessee District Manager

P.O. Box 25265

Nashville, Tennessee 37202

C: 334-332-8507

O: 334-821-1999

wesmitigation.com

