Westfield Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments

Joe Kohmann Named Chief Operating Officer

Joe Kohmann has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Ed Largent, President, CEO, and Board Chair. Kohmann joined Westfield in 2000 and has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2011. In his tenure, Kohmann strengthened Westfield's enterprise finance capabilities, led reinsurance strategy and was instrumental in the company's recent expansion into the specialty market in both the U.S. and Lloyd's of London. As COO, Kohmann is charged with significantly expanding and deepening Westfield's strategic enterprise underwriting portfolio management capabilities, including catastrophe and exposure management, actuarial, enterprise risk management, and corporate strategy.

"Joe's vision and propensity to drive change are strategic differentiators as we manage a diverse portfolio of businesses," said Largent. "His strong leadership and deep understanding of our business have earned him the respect of the Board, the Westfield team, reinsurance partners, and agent and broker communities."

As part of this strategic shift, Westfield is elevating the focus on underwriting and enterprise portfolio management by establishing and recruiting for a newly created Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) role. Reporting to Kohmann, the CUO will play a key role in advancing the company's underwriting standards, strategy, and governance to ensure alignment with long-term business objectives.

Rob Looney Appointed Chief Financial Officer

With Kohmann as COO, Rob Looney has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Looney brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned CFO within the P&C industry, including the last two years as CFO of Westfield Specialty. His deep financial acumen positions him well to drive the company's financial strategy and performance. Prior to Westfield, Looney was CFO and COO of AXIS Re, where he was part of the executive leadership team and led finance, operations and claims for the global reinsurer. His career also includes senior management positions in investment banking and public accounting, where he exclusively focused on global and domestic insurance and reinsurance clients.

Recently, the company announced Andy Rose as Vice President of Small Business.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with more than 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $10 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

