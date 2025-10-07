Westfield Montgomery Announces Leadership Additions and Exciting Culinary Developments

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Montgomery is pleased to announce exciting culinary developments and the addition of two accomplished professionals to its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for guests and tenants.

"We're excited to welcome Sydney and Cesar to Westfield Montgomery," said Jason Dyer, Senior General Manager. "Sydney's strategic marketing expertise and strong ties to the Bethesda community will be invaluable as we continue to position Westfield Montgomery as a premier destination for retail, dining, and cultural experiences. Cesar's operational leadership and technical acumen will play a critical role in maintaining a best-in-class environment for our guests and tenants."

Sydney Litts joins Westfield Montgomery with a strong background in brand management, licensing, and shopper marketing. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with dual majors in Marketing and Supply Chain Management, and a minor in Economics. Sydney has held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including CBS Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker Inc., where she managed iconic brands such as Dewalt, Craftsman, and Westinghouse. Her strategic work with major retailers has driven impactful marketing initiatives and elevated consumer engagement. A Bethesda native and Walter Johnson High School alumna, Sydney brings both professional excellence and a personal passion for the community to her new role.

Cesar Hernandez brings over 12 years of experience in operations and facilities management, most recently playing a leadership role in facilities operations at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. His expertise includes infrastructure systems, vendor and budget oversight, and capital project execution. Earlier in his career, Cesar held key roles across logistics, service, and finance—including Logistics Manager at Panavision, Service Team Manager at ADT, Operations Manager at Radiant Images, and Mortgage Finance at Bank of the West. This diverse background has equipped him with a unique perspective on managing complex operations and building strong stakeholder relationships. He is a strong advocate for safety and compliance, with deep knowledge of REG-4, OSHA, and fire-life safety protocols. Cesar leverages advanced technologies such as Procore, Angus, and Milestone CCTV to streamline operations and foster cross-functional collaboration.

Additionally, exciting new developments are underway at Westfield Montgomery. Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings has just opened. This Queens-born restaurant, acclaimed by the Michelin Guide, specializes in Southern Chinese cuisine and is celebrated for its handcrafted daily soup dumplings, Shanghainese dim sum, and Jiangsu-Zhejiang classics.

Looking ahead, more culinary additions are on the horizon. Shiki Bistro, will open above Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings. Shiki Bistro will offer a distinctive culinary fusion, seamlessly blending Japanese precision with Thai passion, featuring the freshest fish, organic herbs, and premium spices. Nearby, Maman Joon Kitchen, a Persian eatery with a Mediterranean twist, renowned for its flavorful kabobs and Persian delicacies, will open near Uniqlo. As well, Esvins Bagels & Café, a family-owned shop serving fresh bagels and café fare, will open on the lower level across from Kapow Buddy.

About Westfield Montgomery

Westfield Montgomery is a premier 1.1-million-square-foot retail destination in Montgomery County, Maryland, just minutes from Washington D.C. This flagship center is the go-to shopping hub for residents of Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase, and the entire DMV region. Home to an impressive lineup of top brands featuring Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Home, Apple, Arhaus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, L'Occitane, Tumi, Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Kiehl's, Sephora, Zara, Urban Outfitters, LEGO, Nespresso, Madewell, Tommy Bahama, Liljenquist & Beckstead and Rolex. Westfield Montgomery offers a variety of entertainment and dining options, including AMC Theatres, Lucky Strike, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, California Pizza Kitchen, and Ruscello.

