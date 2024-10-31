Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch and UNIQLO among the exciting new retailers coming to Westfield Montgomery

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Montgomery is excited to announce 6 new highly sought after fashion brands to open just in time for the season of giving.

Westfield Montgomery welcomes six new national retailers.

Shoppers can look forward to the openings of Tory Burch, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Carter's this November followed by UNIQLO opening in mid-2025. These fashion destinations are expected to draw shoppers from all over the region, presenting them with an extensive selection for their shopping needs. Each brings a unique offering to Westfield Montgomery: Tory Burch redefines American luxury with a global perspective and a mission to empower women and women entrepreneurs; Abercrombie & Fitch inspires confidence for men, women and kids through quality apparel, outerwear and fragrance; Carter's creates innovative, feature-focused clothing and accessories for children; and Japanese retailer, UNIQLO, is known for their high-quality everyday clothing, "Made for All."

These additions are the latest in a series of new tenants for Westfield Montgomery in 2024. Most recently, J. Crew moved into a sleek new space where shoppers can explore women's, men's and kids' collections. JD Sports, a leading retailer of fashionable sportswear and sneakers, opened in late September. Their vision is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. Läderach, the Swiss chocolatier opened in Summer 2024.

"We're excited to expand our upscale retail offerings at Westfield Montgomery for the whole family. Trendsetters can explore new styles at Tory Burch, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Uniqlo; sneaker enthusiasts will love JD Sports; parents can find the best for their kids at Carters, abercrombie kids, and J.Crew Kids; and chocolate lovers can indulge in Laderach's treats along the way," said Catherine Brady, Marketing Director at Westfield Montgomery.

About Westfield Montgomery

Westfield Montgomery is a premier 1.1-million-square-foot retail destination located just off Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, just minutes from Washington D.C. This flagship center is the go-to shopping hub for residents of Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase, and the entire DMV region. Home to an impressive lineup of top brands featuring Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Home, Apple, Tesla, Arhaus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, L'Occitane, Tumi, Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Kiehl's, Sephora, Zara, Urban Outfitters, LEGO, Nespresso, Madewell, Tommy Bahama, Liljenquist & Beckstead and Rolex. Westfield Montgomery offers a variety of entertainment and dining options, including AMC Theatres, Lucky Strike, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, California Pizza Kitchen, and Nordstrom Café.

