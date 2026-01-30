Westfield Montgomery Announces New Retailers, Expansions and Seasonal Events

Fresh openings and special events kick off the new year at Bethesda's premier shopping destination

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Montgomery, the region's leading destination for fashion, dining and entertainment, today announced a lineup of store openings, relocations and seasonal activations for Q1 2026 that will expand shopping choices and dining experiences for the community.

Beyond Yoga will be among the exciting new openings in early 2026 at Westfield Montgomery. Kami Ramen Bar will be among the exciting new openings in early 2026 at Westfield Montgomery.

New Openings & Expansions

This winter, retail at Westfield Montgomery gets an upgrade as Foot Locker relocates to a significantly larger storefront on Level 1 next to AT&T, expanding its footwear and sport-lifestyle assortment. Later in the year, Zara will develop into a new two-level store, located across from its current space in the Nordstrom wing, further elevating the center's fashion offerings. Urban Outfitters has moved into a new, larger space on Level 1 across from LEGO. Dining options also continue to grow with the addition of Tato, a global-flavors concept centered on potato-forward dishes, opening a new location at the center on Level 2 across from Gold Bunny Donut.

Coming Soon

Diners can look forward to the arrival of Kami Ramen Bar, a casual restaurant specializing in traditional Japanese-style ramen, joining the dining terrace. Also, Shiki Bistro will open above Nan Xiang near AMC Theatres, blending Japanese precision with Thai passion through dishes crafted with high-quality fish, organic herbs, and premium spices in a setting that is both refined and approachable. Also arriving this winter is MAVI, offering premium denim and contemporary apparel. Beyond Yoga will open at Westfield Montgomery in spring 2026, bringing its premium activewear and wellness-focused apparel to the center.

Events and Promotions

Lilly Pulitzer will host a private "Sip Into Spring Soirée" on Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM at its Level 1 boutique. Guests may RSVP by calling 301-365-3426 or emailing [email protected] .

On Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 9:30-10:30 AM, lululemon will host a community-led 5K run designed for all paces. The event begins and ends at the lululemon store, featuring a guided out-and-back 5K route along the sidewalk toward Rockledge Drive and Walter Johnson High School, complete with mile markers and a cheer station. After crossing the finish line, participants are invited back to the store for light refreshments, snacks, social time, and a gift with purchase. This free event is all about movement, connection, and starting the year strong together, welcoming all fitness levels in a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere. Registration is required due to limited space.

Celebrate Valentine's Week with a Sweet Deal for Two at California Pizza Kitchen from February 9–15, 2026. Guests can enjoy a special prix-fixe package featuring one starter, two entrées, and one dessert starting at $60, available for dine-in or takeout, perfect for date night while you shop.

Shake Shack is featuring three limited-time offerings at Westfield Montgomery: the rotating seasonal "Good Fit" menu, a special "Korean–Style" menu, and new seasonal shakes and lemonades, giving guests a variety of time-sensitive sandwiches, sides and beverages to enjoy while they shop.

Sustainability Milestone

Westfield Montgomery recently achieved LEED v4 Gold certification for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance, recognizing the center's leadership in operational sustainability. The certification reflects measurable gains in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality, supported by initiatives such as stormwater management, green roofs, native seasonal landscaping and upgraded energy-efficient systems.

About Westfield Montgomery

Westfield Montgomery is a premier 1.1-million-square-foot retail destination located just off Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, just minutes from Washington D.C. This flagship center is the go-to shopping hub for residents of Bethesda, Potomac, Chevy Chase, and the entire DMV region. Home to an impressive lineup of top brands featuring Nordstrom, Macy's, Macy's Home, Apple, Mango, J.Crew, Arhaus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, L'Occitane, Tumi, Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines, Sephora, Zara, Urban Outfitters, LEGO, Nespresso, Madewell, Tommy Bahama, Liljenquist & Beckstead and Rolex. Westfield Montgomery offers a variety of entertainment and dining options, including AMC Theatres, Dream Aero, Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, Andy's Pizza, California Pizza Kitchen, and Ruscello at Nordstrom.

Media Contact:

Heather Shaw Menis, Fifth & Main PR

202-468-4349

[email protected]

SOURCE Westfield Montgomery