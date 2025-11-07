Westfield Specialty achieves 89.9% CR in Q3 as GWP reaches $1.4bn for the year

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty's gross written premium (GWP) climbed to $1.4bn in the first nine months of 2025, with a strong combined ratio of 89.9%, and underwriting income of $92 million pushing the business considerably ahead of planned results. This success has been driven by an increased emphasis on diversifying Westfield's Specialty's underwriting lines and appetite, including renewal rights transactions, as well as expansion both through new and existing underwriting teams in the first half of 2025; those teams are now delivering excellent organic GWP growth.

The $1.4bn GWP splits almost evenly across regions, with 53% of GWP coming from the US business and 47% from Westfield Specialty's international operation, headquartered in London. The US produced $755mn in GWP with an 89.4% CR and International delivered $674mn in GWP with a 90.3% CR.

Jack Kuhn, President of Westfield Specialty, commented: "Our financial results so far this year underscore the effectiveness of our long-term sustainable growth strategy. Ongoing investments in the UK, US and Dubai have yielded strong results, and we remain committed to seeking new opportunities that enable us to further diversify our portfolio and support profitable growth. In a year that has also seen us undertake a successful leadership transition in the international business, I am particularly delighted by the results that we continue to see delivered by the London and Middle East teams."

About Westfield Specialty

Westfield Specialty is a prominent specialty insurance carrier, leveraging the financial strength of Westfield, a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company and the well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200.

Westfield Specialty offers strategic, creative coverage solutions that helps protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Westfield Specialty currently underwrites in the U.S., U.K., and Dubai. Westfield Specialty will continue to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through retail and wholesale brokers and the Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with more than 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $12 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

