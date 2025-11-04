Westfield Specialty International appoints Anthony Baldwin as President

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Specialty International today announced the appointment (subject to regulatory approval) of Anthony Baldwin as President, Specialty International. His responsibilities will include all Westfield Specialty business outside the U.S. He will be based in London and report to Jack Kuhn, Global President, Westfield Specialty.

Jack Kuhn, Global President of Westfield Specialty, said: "Anthony joins us at an exciting time; Westfield Specialty International has undergone a period of rapid transformation since acquiring syndicate 1200 nearly three years ago. We have made significant investments – in terms of new capital, products, executive team, and into new and existing talent – which have helped us to deliver very positive results. In the first nine months of 2025, gross written premium has reached $1.4bn, significantly ahead of plan. I'd like to thank the leadership team, including Darren Argyle who acted as Interim CEO, for their support over the last few months.

Anthony will be responsible for building on this foundation, continuing to deliver a measured approach to future growth, driven by intelligent underwriting and the needs of our clients."

Anthony Baldwin, President, Westfield Specialty International, said: "Westfield Specialty stood out to me for its remarkable profitable growth story, world-class team and unique culture. Westfield provides enduring certainty and confidence, and its combination of tradition and innovation delivers a compelling proposition for brokers and clients alike. I'm delighted to be working with this team to lead the business into the next phase of our international growth."

Prior to joining Westfield, Anthony had a 30-year career at AIG, holding a range of regional and product leadership roles including CEO UK, CEO Europe and Head of International Financial Lines.

About Westfield Specialty International

Westfield Specialty International is part of Westfield Specialty, a prominent specialty insurance carrier that leverages the financial strength of Ohio Farmers Insurance Company ("OFIC"), a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company. Syndicate 1200 is a well-established Lloyd's of London Syndicate that was acquired by OFIC in 2023.

Westfield Specialty currently underwrites ten lines of business in the U.S., fifteen in the U.K., five in Dubai, and has over 400 employees. The Westfield Specialty team brings significant expertise to the specialty market. It offers unique insurance solutions for specialised risks that helps protect businesses, recover losses, and assist in driving growth for clients. Since its establishment in 2021, Westfield Specialty has grown quickly, expecting annual GWP to reach $2bn globally in 2025.

About Westfield

Founded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with more than 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $12 billion in assets. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com

