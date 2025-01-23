Westgate Resorts join ChoiceHotels.com in New Strategic Partnership

Travelers can enjoy a range of exciting amenities and onsite experiences at Westgate destinations, including the family-friendly Treasure Cove Water Park at Westgate Lakes Resorts & Spa in Orlando, horseback rides along beautiful trails at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida, and world-class ski-in, ski-out accommodations at Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, located at the base of picturesque Canyons Village in Park City, Utah.

"We are so pleased to collaborate with Westgate Resorts, giving travelers and over 68 million Choice Privileges members a compelling range of hotel options," said Chief Marketing Officer at Choice Hotels International Noha Abdalla. "The addition of these properties further solidifies our commitment to delivering more diverse travel experiences, while providing Choice Privileges members with even more ways to use their points and maximize their rewards."

"We are incredibly excited that our hotels are now bookable through ChoiceHotels.com and for this collaboration," said Westgate Resorts Chief Business & Strategy Officer Jared Saft. "Choice Privileges consistently ranks as one of the best hotel loyalty programs in the United States, and we are honored to make our resorts available to all of Choice's loyal guests."

Westgate's vacation resorts add to more than 1,000 luxury and upscale, full-service properties bookable through Choice. It also follows the launch of exciting new Choice Privileges features this month, including the tripling of the reward night booking window to 50 weeks and the introduction of Choice RewardSaver, a redemption tool that gives customers the opportunity to book hotel stays for as low as 6,000 points.

The 21 Westgate Resorts properties now bookable through ChoiceHotels.com and the Choice Hotels mobile app include:

Orlando, FL

River Ranch/Lake Wales, FL

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo ( River Ranch, FL )

Cocoa Beach, FL

Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort ( Cocoa Beach, FL )

Las Vegas, NV

Park City, UT

Westgate Park City Resort & Spa ( Park City, UT )

New York City, NY

Westgate New York Grand Central ( New York, NY )

Branson/Hollister, MO

Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, TN

Myrtle Beach, SC

Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort ( Myrtle Beach, SC )

Williamsburg, VA

Westgate Historic Williamsburg Resort ( Williamsburg, VA )

Mesa, AZ

Westgate Painted Mountain Golf Resort ( Mesa, AZ )

ABOUT CHOICE HOTELS®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.ChoiceHotels.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with a total of 21 themed destination resorts nationwide, including seven Orlando hotel resorts.

Westgate Resorts locations feature more than 13,500 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.

For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.