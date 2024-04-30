Westin Hotels & Resorts Bolsters its 'Best in Bed' Reputation with the Global Debut of the Next Generation Heavenly® Bed

With sleep leading the broader health and wellness movement, Westin doubles down on the sleep conversation with its refreshed product, enhanced modern design and globally acclaimed wellness programming



BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its legacy of delivering deep, restorative sleep for guests, Westin Hotels & Resorts , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands, is unveiling its next generation Heavenly® Bed. Developed in collaboration with leading sleep experts, Westin associates, and guests, the next generation Heavenly Bed fortifies the brand's mission and 360-degree wellness approach, empowering discerning travelers to not only maintain but enhance their well-being while traveling.

The Westin Washington, DC Downtown

As the preeminent wellness brand in hospitality, Westin has long recognized sleep as a cornerstone of well-being. Many travelers are now considering a restorative night's sleep as a pivotal part of their overall travel experience, a subject in which Westin has served as an authoritative source for decades. This new prioritization in sleep quality has individuals seeking out new ways to optimize their sleep experience while traveling, as evidenced by the booming sleep sector which is expected to grow by over $400 billion through 2028. The legacy Heavenly Bed has not only paved the path for providing unparalleled comfort for travelers, but spurred consumers' interest in bringing their sleep experience home, with more than 500,000 Heavenly Beds sold since its official launch on the Westin Store.

Energized by its enduring success and prestigious reputation, Westin embarked on a multi-year journey to invigorate guests' sleep experience and enhance travelers' well-being at its 240+ hotels and resorts globally.

"An industry benchmark was set with the launch of our legacy Heavenly Bed in 1999, and it now serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide the very best sleep experiences for guests around the world. In a culture that has long glorified busyness and productivity, Westin knows that a good night's sleep is paramount to guests' overall well-being, which is why our iconic Heavenly Bed has resonated with travelers for decades," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. "Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests."

Aiming to set the new standard of excellence for restorative sleep on the road, Westin's significant development process included testing thousands of products, hosting consumer focus groups and property listening sessions, and researching the evolution of sleep comfort and technology. It culminated in a new, top-of-the-line product with a modernized design and a wider commitment to continue to evolve and improve the Westin Sleep Well experience.

From the plush-top mattress and its innovative silver fiber weave to the added layers of temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam, the next generation Heavenly Bed mattress offers a superior sleep experience further enhanced by the significant upgrades to bedding design and materials. All bedding components have been upgraded to hypoallergenic materials and the blended duvet insert was created with a unique mix of materials and wrapped in smooth cotton, which is designed to regulate temperature and keep guests cool for a better night's sleep. Replacing the previous all-white aesthetic of the legacy bed with Westin's new, modern design ethos, the next generation Heavenly Bed now includes a new charcoal blanket and full-frame piping on pillowcases to provide a warm residential feel and cloud-like appearance. The richly woven blanket features a tone-on-tone pattern inspired by the brand's biophilic design principle and serves as both an added layer of warmth and a beautiful residentially inspired coverlet. Additional design updates include sateen linens with natural matte finish and the removal of the bed skirt and bolster pillow, reflecting a more modern sleep experience and guest input.

In addition to experiencing Westin's next generation Heavenly Bed at properties around the world, comfort-seekers can also join in on several exciting giveaways and activations for the chance to win one of their own:

Move Well to Sleep Well with Strava: Consumers can seize the opportunity to secure a next generation Heavenly Bed of their own as part of the brand's exclusive hospitality partnership with Strava, the leading digital community for active people. The challenge, which runs from May 1-31, invites all U.S.-based Strava users and Marriott Bonvoy members to complete 600 minutes of activity throughout the month in order to be entered for the chance to win the grand prize of a next generation Westin Heavenly Bed. Westin will be giving away ten beds, worth over $20,000, making this the largest-ever giveaway in a Strava challenge. As the newest iteration of the acclaimed RunWESTIN® program, the brand partnership invites active travelers to test out the new digital WestinWORKOUT® Routes with a complimentary 90-day subscription to the Strava service, available to both new and existing Strava users.

Sleep Well at Home with the Westin Store Sweepstakes: The next generation Heavenly Bed and bedding is now available for purchase through the Westin Store, which includes the mattress, linens, signature blanket, firm and soft pillows, duvet cover and insert. To celebrate its arrival, Westin Store is hosting a sweepstakes where consumers can enter for the chance to win their choice of the Heavenly Bed or a two-night stay at a Westin hotel. The sweepstakes is live now through July 31.

While the Heavenly Bed serves as a mainstay of Westin's wellness promises, the brand also offers guests a variety of industry-leading programming and brand collaborations through its Six Pillars of Well-Being – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. Understanding that travelers who prioritize a good night's sleep on the road are equally as passionate about their overall well-being, every component of the Westin guest experience is designed to help our guests leave as better versions of themselves. Whether waking up in a Heavenly Bed and ordering room-service from the Westin Eat Well Menu or setting out on a WestinWORKOUT Route before using the latest WestinWORKOUT Gear Lending Kits with Hyperice and Bala, travelers around the globe are encouraged to be and feel their very best with Westin.

To learn more about The Westin Heavenly Bed and the brand's 360-degree wellness experience, please visit www.westin.marriott.com.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.