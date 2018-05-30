Westin Hotels & Resorts To Debut In The United Kingdom

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced plans to debut the Westin brand in the United Kingdom. Owned by 4C Hotel Group and managed by RBH, The Westin London City is set to open in 2020 and will boast a prime riverfront location in the heart of the City of London. This hotel signing illustrates how the global demand for well-being continues to propel Westin's growth around the world, with recent openings in Australia and upcoming debuts in Malaysia and the Maldives.

The Westin London City will mark the brand’s debut in the United Kingdom. The lobby, shown here, anchors the thoughtfully-designed hotel with a biophilic-focus, suggesting that a connection to nature enhances well-being. (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

"Transforming the way travellers experience wellness continues to be a powerful proposition for Westin, and one that has become increasingly important as people integrate well-being more holistically into their lifestyle," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President & Global Brand Leader, Westin Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled to not only debut the brand in London, but also to open this marquee hotel on the iconic River Thames, where travellers and locals alike are staying active every day."

The Westin London City will be a key part of the redevelopment of the former Queensbridge House site, as well as an independently operated destination restaurant. The site stretches from Queenhithe Dock - the oldest in London - and runs north to south, bridging across Upper Thames Street and giving it a prominent position over one of the primary arterial routes through the City of London. Highly visible from the South Bank, the hotel will also benefit from panoramic views over the River Thames and will complete the northern riverbank walkway between the Tower of London and Millennium Bridge.

"This is an exciting chapter for the Westin brand," said John Licence, Vice President Premium & Select Brands, Marriott International Europe. "It is clear that there is a strong appetite for the brand's wellness positioning, innovative programming and premium accommodations. With its commanding riverfront location in the commercial and historic heart of the City of London, The Westin London City is sure to offer a reviving and memorable stay for guests in one of the world's most dynamic cities."

Led by British architects Dexter Moren Associates, the thoughtfully designed hotel is fluid and sculptural with a biophilic-focus, suggesting that a connection to nature enhances well-being. Upon arrival, guests enter into an atrium space that is at once open and airy, yet residential and intimate. The lobby leads into a riverside bar and restaurant, which opens onto the new public walkway affording spectacular views across the river towards Shakespeare's Globe and the South Bank.

The hotel's 220 guest rooms, including 29 suites and Presidential Suite, are designed to offer guests a nature-inspired respite in the centre of a bustling city, expertly balancing a calming palette of natural colours with contrasting tones, textures and materials. All rooms will feature Westin's signature services and amenities, such as the world-renowned Heavenly™ Bed and reviving Heavenly™ Bath experience.

Embodying the brand's Let's Rise mantra that empowers guests to take back control of their travel routine through wellness, the hotel will feature an indoor swimming pool, idyllic (4036 square foot) spa and WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio with state-of-the-art TRX® exercise equipment. In addition, the hotel will offer the renowned RunWESTIN™ program with three and five-mile jogging routes along the riverfront and the brand's signature Gear Lending program, allowing guests to pack light and stay fit with New Balance shoes and clothing for guests to use during their stay.

The hotel's prominent location, combined with excellent airport, train and underground links, will appeal to the business and meetings market. 8900 square feet of ultra-modern meeting and event space will be available, including a Junior Ballroom and four meeting rooms, as well as a 24-hour business center.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, a leader in wellness and hospitality for more than a decade, empowers guests and associates to embrace well-being and be their best selves through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

About 4C Hotel Group

Founded in 2010, the 4C Hotel Group is a privately-owned hotel development company with a portfolio of 15 properties in key business centres and leisure hotspots across the UK, Canada, East Africa and the Middle East.

About RBH

RBH, the UK's leading independent hotel management company, manages a diverse collection of over 70 branded and private label hotel properties.

