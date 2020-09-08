Westinghouse And ENUSA Continue Expansion Of EnCore® Fuel Program With First Insertion At European Utility

ORSAY, France, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company and ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas (ENUSA) announced today the installation of EnCore Fuel at Engie Electrabel's Doel Unit 4 nuclear power plant in Belgium. This installation marks the first insertion of EnCore Fuel rod assemblies in Europe, and the second insertion into a commercial nuclear power plant worldwide.

"The insertion of EnCore Fuel at the Doel plant is a significant milestone for our Accident Tolerant Fuel program," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse president of EMEA Operating Plant Services. "This installation is part of the successful deployment of EnCore Fuel to the global nuclear energy industry."

The lead test assemblies (LTAs) were manufactured and delivered under the Frame Cooperation Agreement between Westinghouse and ENUSA, which was signed in 2018 to allow for collaboration on the advancement of the EnCore Fuel program at Westinghouse. Westinghouse supplied the uranium dioxide powder and components including the advanced cladding technology, while ENUSA delivered the uranium dioxide pellets, as well as the fuel assembly and shipment.

"The capabilities of the ENUSA-Westinghouse cooperation have made this program a reality and have been demonstrated through the reduced lead time from order to fuel installation," said Roberto González Villegas, ENUSA Business Development and Technology Director. "ENUSA is proud to partner with Westinghouse and acknowledges Engie Electrabel for their support for this program."

For additional information about Westinghouse's EnCore Fuel program, please visit https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/operating-plants/fuel/fuel-innovation

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

U.S. Contact: Sarah Cassella

Telephone: +1 412-374-4744

Email: [email protected]

EMEA Contact: Thuy La

Telephone: +33 6 07 39 90 87

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Related Links

http://www.westinghousenuclear.com

