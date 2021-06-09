Westinghouse And IAEA Partner On Climate Change

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company is joining the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s "Nuclear Saves Partnerships", a new initiative designed to mitigate the impacts of climate change via investment in nuclear power technology, renewable integrated energy systems and climate smart agriculture, among others.

"I am grateful to Westinghouse Electric Company for becoming the first partner of Nuclear Saves. Funding from Westinghouse will bolster our efforts in the area of climate change mitigation and clean energy. I am keen to ensure that the IAEA, with the support of Westinghouse and others, will remain at the forefront of deploying nuclear science and technology to address global challenges," said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"This partnership is another demonstration of our commitment to the fight against climate change, and an important step in deepening the relationship between Westinghouse and the IAEA," said Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fragman. "We are proud to serve as a model for future public-private partnerships as the world joins together in seeking to combat the effects of climate change."

Nuclear power is the world's largest source of carbon-free energy and is critical to help reverse climate change trends and meet decarbonization deadlines established by the world's leading climate scientists. Operating at full power nearly 93% of the time, nuclear power plants reliably fill the renewable energy void that intermittent sources such as wind and solar alone cannot fill.

The Nuclear Saves Partnerships is an opportunity for companies to support the IAEA in transferring nuclear science and technology to countries to improve the health and prosperity of millions of people around the world. The IAEA unites the best of global science, technology and human ingenuity to help its 173 Member States in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges. Funds from Nuclear Saves Partnerships will enable the IAEA to accelerate the peaceful uses of nuclear energy for cancer diagnosis and treatment, the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, as well as climate change adaptation, mitigation and transition to clean energy. For more information please write to: [email protected].

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sheriece Dick

Director, Strategic Communications

Westinghouse Electric Company

Telephone: +1 571-489-1351

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Westinghouse Electric Company

Related Links

www.westinghousenuclear.com

