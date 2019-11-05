WestJet goes live with TRAX eMobility QuickTurn app

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WestJet has successfully completed the first phase of their plans for mobilizing maintenance operations with TRAX eMobility apps. The QuickTurn iOS app is now in use. Having tasks, job cards and manuals on a tablet allow for online / offline access at the point of work for the AMEs which results in significant time and cost savings. Mechanics can conduct the necessary gate activity for aircraft defects upon landing or prior to takeoff. Features include: Delay Recording, Aircraft Part Number Transactions, Troubleshooting, Defects Deferrals or Closings, Dent Mapping, and Parts Requirements.

The next phase is to add the TaskControl, AeroDox and Line Control apps. WestJet joins the increasing number of TRAX customers incorporating eMobility apps with their Trax M&E software in the search for an efficient paperless maintenance operation. TRAX congratulates WestJet on its successful first phase of implementing mobile solutions.

About WestJet Airlines: A low cost scheduled and charter air service, WestJet is the second largest air carrier in Canada serving 107 destinations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. It operates a fleet of 126 Boeing 737 NGs, 737 Max, 767s and 787s with 50 additional aircraft on order. WestJet has been rapidly expanding its domestic and international operations. It has three affiliated airlines: WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and the ultra-low cost carrier Swoop.

About TRAX

TRAX provides comprehensive software solutions designed to cater to all aspect of aircraft maintenance management. With over 185 customers, TRAX is the best-of-breed global provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the market today. TRAX products support digital signatures, paperless Workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, Biometric security, offline capability for mobile apps, web-based applications and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information.

