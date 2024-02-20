Trax announces agreement to provide its eMRO and eMobility software and other cloud services to Archer Aviation

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced that it has entered into an agreement with leading electric aviation company, Archer Aviation. Archer will leverage Trax's web-based enterprise eMRO system and eMobility apps and Trax's cloud hosting services to manage its planned electric air taxi operations.

Trax's advanced, modular, web-based solution for aviation maintenance and supply chain management will enable Archer's real-time administration of production, planning, engineering, inventory, technical records, orders, and reliability processes. Operating in Trax's secure, reliable, and paperless environment will support Archer's goals to quickly build a safe, efficient, nimble, compliant and high performing air taxi operation.

The relationship with Archer expands Trax's global customer base to include the electric aviation market and holds potential for growth as electric aviation matures and Archer's air taxi service takes flight.

"Trax will allow Archer to safely and efficiently scale deployment of our electric air taxi service. Implementation of Trax is a key building block of our operational ecosystem and will provide our technical operations team and pilots an industry leading system to manage the operation," said Archer's COO of Urban Air Mobility, Tom Anderson.

"Trax is pleased to partner with Archer, a leader in the emerging electric aviation market," said Andrew Schmidt, Trax's Executive Vice President. "Trax's eMRO and eMobility products will enable Archer's air taxi service to be completely paperless on day-one and help the company achieve its goals through operational efficiency, streamlined processes, and a highly productive workforce."

About Trax: Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. For more information, visit https://trax.aero/ .

