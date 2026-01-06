Westlake Securities Advises NaturPak on Sale to PPC

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities ("Westlake"), a leading Texas-based middle-market investment bank, today announced that it served as co-advisor on the sale of IPMF, LLC ("NaturPak" or the "Company") to PPC.

NaturPak is the world's largest co-manufacturer utilizing the Tetra Recart® format for human and animal nutrition. Westlake began working with the Company in 2019, partnering closely with its founders and management team to advance long-term strategic objectives. NaturPak has scaled into a diversified, multi-segment platform serving national brands and retailers across bone broths, soups, sauces, wet pet food, and high-growth ingredient categories, and has exciting growth opportunities ahead.

"We are incredibly proud of our six-year partnership with NaturPak across multiple phases of its growth," said Matt Andersen, CEO of Westlake Securities. "From collaborating with the founders on strategic vision, to supporting the Company's partnership with Trivest, and now advising on this next chapter with PPC, NaturPak is a powerful example of what intentional growth can achieve. This outcome reflects our focus on building enduring value alongside founders, capital providers and management teams at every inflection point."

Westlake congratulates the founders, management team, Trivest Partners, and PPC on this successful transaction, and wishes continued success to the NaturPak team on its next phase of operational excellence and growth.

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Austin, Texas, that provides a comprehensive suite of investment banking services to companies throughout the United States. The firm focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, and intentional growth consulting. To learn more, visit westlakesecurities.com.

About NaturPak

NaturPak is an innovative food manufacturer serving many of the largest retailers and consumer brands with nutritional foods, human-grade wet pet food, and bone-broth-based ingredients. NaturPak provides robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and fully integrated research and development capabilities that guide customers from product conception through commercialization. The Company is the largest North American manufacturer utilizing Tetra Recart, a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable human and pet food, and a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. For more information, please visit naturpak.com.

Disclosures: Securities offered by FNEX Capital, LLC, Member of FINRA and SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

