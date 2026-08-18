Westlake Securities Secures Expanded Senior Credit Facility for SolvChem with Amegy Bank

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake Securities ("Westlake"), a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to SolvChem, Inc. ("SolvChem" or the "Company") in securing an expanded senior credit facility from Amegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., to support the Company's continued growth. The transaction marks Westlake's second engagement with SolvChem.

Headquartered in Pearland, Texas, SolvChem is a branded and private-label chemical consumer products manufacturer and chemical distributor, specializing in custom chemical blending and packaging services.

The expanded structure includes advancing term loans that fund the construction and equipping of new production capacity as the project progresses, alongside expanded revolving capacity to support the Company's continued organic growth.

"Expanding this facility was the natural next step in our growth plan. This commitment gives us the capital to keep investing in our capacity and our customers," said Jean-Pierre Baizán, CEO of SolvChem. "Westlake's understanding of our business and their expertise in project finance made this another smooth process from start to finish."

"Closing a second transaction with SolvChem, this time a multi-facility credit structure built around a significant capital project, says everything about the strength of our relationship with the Company and our commitment to serving our clients," said Jon D'Andrea, Managing Director at Westlake Securities. "Jean-Pierre and his team have built a remarkable business, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

For more information regarding this transaction or Westlake Securities' advisory services, please contact [email protected].

About SolvChem

SolvChem, Inc. is a leading diversified chemicals company headquartered in Pearland, Texas. As a family business for over 55 years, SolvChem specializes in custom chemical blending, packaging, and handling services for the top companies and brands in the world. To learn more, visit solvchem.com.

About Amegy Bank

Amegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), is a leading Texas bank with $14 billion in assets and about 1,000 employees. Amegy is recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a 2026 Best Bank Award winner, receiving 15 Best Bank Awards for serving middle market and small business clients, placing second in the nation for total awards issued in the middle market banking segment. With more than 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. To learn more about Amegy Bank, visit amegybank.com. For media inquiries, contact Emmy Bost at [email protected].

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is an award-winning middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and based in Austin, Texas. The firm has closed over $6.7B in transactions across mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, and growth advisory for companies throughout the United States. To learn more, visit westlakesecurities.com. Securities and investment banking services are offered through FNEX Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Westlake Securities is not affiliated with FNEX Capital.

SOURCE WESTLAKE SECURITIES, LLC