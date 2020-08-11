Westminster, CO selects Passport as the digital operating system to manage all parking transactions

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the transportation software company that provides parking technology to Fort Collins, Arvada, Greeley, and many other cities in Colorado, announces its partnership with the City of Westminster. Passport will deploy its operating system to provide the City with an open ecosystem model for parking payments, including Passport Parking, as well as its digital parking enforcement and permit solutions.

The City of Westminster, which sits just north of Denver, chose Passport as the operating system to power its parking environment and to provide more customer choice. By leveraging an open parking ecosystem model, parkers will be able to take advantage of multiple payment options in the future while still having a streamlined parking experience. In addition, the city will be able to manage all customer service, payments, rules, rates, and restrictions from one centralized system.

"The City of Westminster is partnering with Passport to provide a superior parking experience for residents and visitors," said Wady Burgos, parking and transportation demand management coordinator. "Drivers will have a variety of parking payment options available, including Passport Parking, and the city will be able to digitally enforce and efficiently manage permits - all from one place."

Passport believes parking should be the simplest part of a person's day. All current and future parking applications available in the City of Westminster will be integrated with the Passport Operating System. With the Passport Operating System, any partner can leverage Passport's transactional APIs to add parking payments into their native experiences.

"By deploying Passport's operating system, Westminster will be reducing complexities caused by siloed systems and will be setting the standard for parking management," said David Singletary, vice president of sales at Passport. "We are excited to partner closely with the city and our partners to improve the livability in Westminster in support of the city's goals."

The Passport Parking app, one of the first to be available, is free to download from the App Store or Google Play . Drivers can also manage their parking online at PassportParking.com .

About Passport:

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

[email protected]

(818) 523-8581

SOURCE Passport

Related Links

https://www.passportparking.com

