Westwind Recovery Introduces New Concierge-based Private Treatment Services as an Alternative to Traditional Inpatient Settings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwind Recovery, Los Angeles' leading addiction and mental health treatment program with facilities and sober living homes throughout the city, has introduced a new Concierge Treatment Program: a private, curated approach to recovery. The Westwind Recovery Concierge Treatment Program is a customized, flexible plan for the individual who prefers a completely private environment in which to receive an elevated level of care for substance use and mental health services. The new Concierge Treatment Program is ideal for individuals whose profession or public standing—celebrities, executives, and other high-profile patients—require a completely private environment. Westwind Recovery brings concierge mental health services to these particular clients in luxurious, safe, and serene surroundings in Los Angeles, eliminating the need for 'destination rehab' centers.

Zack Ament and Justin White, Co-CEOs of Westwind Recovery, explained why they created the new Concierge Treatment Program. "We're very proud of our unique approach to recovery which is accessible to a broad demographic," explained Zack. "At our facilities and sober living homes we create a relaxed environment in which clients can get proper clinical direction, uncover issues deep within, and grow from the inside out." Justin adds, "In the years since Westwind's 2014 inception, we realized we needed to adapt our programs to create a customized, private form of treatment responsive to the unique needs of very particular clients seeking recovery—especially here in the Los Angeles market. Because of our success, we receive a lot of requests for private services from high-net worth or high-profile personalities who either need private treatment or want a luxury recovery experience but don't want to travel to receive it. The Concierge Treatment Program was designed with these clients in mind."

The Concierge Treatment Program begins with private consultations with the experienced Westwind Recovery team of clinical and medical experts as they work to diagnose the patient's specific needs, with consideration paid to co-occurring disorders and trauma. Westwind Recovery customizes the location for their treatment privately, which can range from a rental home to a luxury five-star hotel or other undisclosed locations.

Westwind Recovery's Concierge Treatment Program includes a specific range of services and treatments, including but not limited to: medically supervised detoxification, private therapy sessions, and other healing treatments such as holistic therapies. Along with these evidence-based therapeutic modalities, Westwind Recovery provides private nursing supervision and care, personal chef and meal planning, private fitness sessions, and other activities.

Westwind Recovery's Concierge Treatment Program is overseen by its highly experienced clinical and medical leadership which includes: Clinical Officer Deena Manion, PsyD, LCSW, Medical Director Ryan Peterson, MD, Psychiatrist Mark Jaffe, MD, and Director of Clinical Programing Jessica Steinman, LMFT, CSAT. Each has extensive experience in both their given fields and in treating the high-level clientele who need this customized treatment and personalized service.

About Westwind Recovery

Founded in 2014, Westwind Recovery is Los Angeles' leading addiction and mental health treatment organization, incorporating inpatient drug and alcohol rehab centers, medical detox, outpatient therapy, and sober living spaces. Westwind Recovery's mission is to make recovery achievable for all with the support of its experienced staff and extended community.

With a range of facilities throughout Los Angeles, Westwind Recovery treats people from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds. In 2020, Newsweek named Westwind Recovery one of the best addiction treatment centers in the United States. LGBTQ-friendly and welcoming to all, Westwind Recovery promotes joy to those on the road to recovery. To learn more about Westwind Recovery's Concierge Treatment Program, go here.

