WESTWOOD FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Los Angeles-based neighborhood retail firm reports continued leasing momentum and operational strength

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading necessity-based retail real estate investment firm, announced operational results for the three months ended December 30, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights Include:

Increased Same-Store NOI year-over-year by 5.9%

Executed 89 new leases totaling 222,250 square feet, and 160 renewals totaling 700,000 square feet for a total execution of 249 deals comprising 922,100 square feet

Acquired three investment properties and sold one property:

Acquired Eastway Square in Charlotte, NC, Shops at Stone Creek in Rockwall, TX, and Glenridge Springs Retail in Sandy Springs, GA

Sold Wyoming Mall in Albuquerque, NM

Refinanced mortgage loans on Boardwalk at Anderson Springs and the Shops at Walnut Creek

Completed a Company recast on debt - extended and upsized the Company's Credit Facility by $145 million, increasing the total facility to $470 million

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights Include:

Executed 21 new leases totaling 89,600 square feet and 29 renewals totaling 190,000 square feet for a total execution of 50 deals comprising 279,600 square feet

Achieved total leased percent of 97.4% vs. 97.4% same quarter end 2024 (0 bps)

Achieved an inline shop leased percent of 95.3% vs. 94.5% same quarter end 2024 (+80 bps)

Achieved total occupancy percent of 95.8% vs. 95.6% same quarter end 2024 (+20 bps)

Comparable new rent spreads were 15.8%; renewal rent spreads were 6.7%

Acquired one property within the Westwood Property Fund – Glenridge Springs Retail in Sandy Springs, GA

In addition to these key portfolio wins, Westwood celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2025, marking more than five decades of resilience throughout retail's evolution and its commitment to delivering stable, income-producing real estate to its stakeholders. The company also welcomed K.C. Bills as CEO in June, positioning the firm for its next phase of strategic growth.

"As we entered the final quarter of 2025, we remained focused on leveraging our top-performing portfolio to drive growth and advance operational excellence," said K.C. Bills, Chief Executive Officer. "Fifty-five years of disciplined investment and market expertise have shaped Westwood into the company it is today. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute compelling opportunities, optimize our portfolio and preserve strong operating performance to deliver durable value to our investors."

Portfolio fundamentals remained durable throughout the year supported by strong tenant demand and proactive leasing execution. Westwood's total leased and occupancy rates remained strong and showed an increase in the fourth quarter to 97.4% and 95.8%, respectively.

"Strong tenant relationships and disciplined leasing execution remain key drivers of the portfolio's performance," said Lauren Ball, Chief Operating Officer. "This focused strategy across our necessity-based portfolio continues to generate strong risk-adjusted returns and consistent results. In 2026, we remain committed to acquiring assets in high-growth, demand-driven markets that support durable cash flows and long-term value creation."

Tenant retention and low turnover further reinforced operating performance and occupancy stability.

"Westwood's operating metrics compare favorably with those of leading publicly traded REITs," continued Ball. "Strengthening tenant partnerships, new leasing activity and successful renewals across the portfolio continue to drive performance and position the company for long-term growth."

Westwood remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, strategic portfolio growth, and expanding its presence in high-performing, necessity-based retail markets.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns, manages, and operates 120+ high-quality shopping centers in top U.S. metropolitan markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The centers are primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and leading service and experiential-based operators. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix.

For more information, visit westfin.com and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram.

