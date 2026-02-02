Westwood Financial Establishes New Office in Sandy Springs

Leading neighborhood retail owner brings employees together under one roof at Glenridge Springs

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Financial, a leading retail real estate investment firm, today announces the firm has relocated its Atlanta headquarters to Sandy Springs.

Last fall, Westwood acquired the 20,001-square-foot retail component of Glenridge Springs. The acquisition underscores the firm's continued push into affluent, high-growth markets throughout the Sunbelt. The center is currently 100% leased, supported by consistent demand from surrounding residential, office, and medical users.

"As we close out a milestone year marking Westwood Financial's 55th anniversary, we are entering 2026 with a clear focus on positioning the firm for continued growth and long-term performance," said KC Bills, CEO at Westwood Financial. "The new space is intentionally designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and connectivity across teams. We are strengthening our ability to move faster and execute with greater alignment to continue delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Glenridge Springs features 80,000 square feet of on-site office space, with major employers including Go2Foods' and Havertys housing their headquarters there. Westwood Financial employees will have immediate access to a diverse group of restaurant and service tenants located at the property including Qdoba, Firehouse Subs, Blue Moon Pizza, Sushi Nami, Taziki's Mediterranean, DaVinci's Donuts, Venus Nail Lounge, and Beauty Enhanced.

"This strategic relocation reinforces our confidence in the Atlanta market and our commitment to continuously enhance the level of service we provide to our tenants and stakeholders," said Lauren Ball, COO at Westwood Financial. "The Sandy Springs MSA continues to benefit from strong population growth and proximity to Atlanta's key business districts, positioning it as a magnet for new development and sustained long-term demand."

Westwood Financial owns 17 retail assets across key Georgia submarkets, reflecting the firm's strong conviction in the Atlanta region's long-term growth profile. The market continues to benefit from sustained population inflows, rising household incomes, and a favorable business climate that supports both corporate expansion and entrepreneurial activity. Atlanta's leadership in job creation and technology sector growth has further strengthened its position as a major employment and innovation hub in the Southeast. Together, these fundamentals continue to drive demand for well-located neighborhood retail, reinforcing Atlanta's position as a highly compelling market for disciplined, long-term investment.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns, manages, and operates over 127 high-quality shopping centers in top U.S. metropolitan markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Raleigh. The portfolio is anchored by top-tier grocers and leading service-oriented and experiential operators. Established in 1970 by Howard Banchik and Steven Fogel, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix.

