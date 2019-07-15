Wet® Lubricants Announces New Tier Pricing For Retailers

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigg Laboratories, Inc., the parent company of Wet® Lubricants announced today that they are launching BuyWetDirect.com allowing retailers to purchase products directly from the manufacturer instead of going through a distributor. In addition to offering retailers the ability to buy directly from them they are also launching new tier pricing allowing retailers to receive discounts up to 50%.

Orders up to $499.99 receive 35% off Wholesale

Orders from $500 to $999.99 receive 40% off Wholesale

Orders from $1,000 to $1,999.99 receive 45% off Wholesale

Orders $2,000 and up receive 50% off Wholesale

Previously retailers had to go through a distributor. By offering retailers deeply discounted pricing to buy directly from Wet® everyone can now receive wholesale pricing at a huge savings. This means that retailers will now get a higher profit from Wet® Lubricant sales compared to any other lubricant brand.

When asked why the company decided to roll out this initiative after 30 years in the business Michael Trigg, CEO and Founder of Trigg Laboratories, Inc. said, "In the face of expanding costs, events, and shrinking profit margins for brick-and mortar locations, it became apparent that something needed to be done. That is why we are announcing that Trigg Laboratories has decided to move to direct tier pricing. We believe that retailers will be excited by this announcement. They will now be able to purchase our products at a much lower price than any other other personal lubricant company allowing them to get a better profit per sale."

As an added bonus retailers can use the promo code 5PR for an additional 5% off their first order.

Retailers can visit BuyWetDirect.com to get information on the entire Wet® lineup.

To place their order, retailers can speak with an operator at (866) 901-6285, email in orders to BuyWetDirect@TriggLabs.com , or fax in orders at (702) 957-4432.

About Wet® International:

Since 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. has manufactured premium personal lubricants. Trigg develops, formulates, and packages all of Wet's 80+ products onsite. Wet's sold in over 70 countries worldwide. Wet® is available nationwide at all leading retailers including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Amazon, and adult boutiques.

