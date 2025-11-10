Wet Noses Introduces New Soft Baked Treats at Petco

"This launch represents the next chapter for Wet Noses," said Cait Mahoney, Director of Key Account Development. "Pet parents are increasingly looking for soft, easy-to-chew treats made from real food. Our new Soft Baked line delivers on that need—made with the same human grade standards we've always stood by."

Each recipe is baked in the brand's WSDA Human Grade-certified, SQF-audited bakery in Monroe, Washington. Every treat is made with recognizable ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen—no fillers, no preservatives, no compromises.

Coinciding with the Soft Baked launch, Wet Noses is introducing fresh, resealable stand-up pouches designed for better freshness, portability, and shelf appeal. The new packaging features vibrant colors, bold ingredient callouts, and a modernized look that highlights the brand's long-standing commitment to "real food for real dogs."

Wet Noses treats are available nationwide at Petco, at independent pet retailers, and online at wet-noses.com.

