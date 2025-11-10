Wet Noses Introduces New Soft Baked Treats at Petco

News provided by

Wet Noses Inc.

Nov 10, 2025, 14:49 ET

Human grade recipes, fresh packaging, and real ingredients—baked to perfection in Monroe, WA.

MONROE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, a pioneer in human grade pet nutrition for more than 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new Soft Baked Dog Treats, now available nationwide at Petco. The new Soft Baked line brings a tender, chewy texture and simple, wholesome ingredients to dogs everywhere, and of course, crafted to deliver the same quality and care pet parents have trusted from Wet Noses since 1998.

"This launch represents the next chapter for Wet Noses," said Cait Mahoney, Director of Key Account Development. "Pet parents are increasingly looking for soft, easy-to-chew treats made from real food. Our new Soft Baked line delivers on that need—made with the same human grade standards we've always stood by."

Each recipe is baked in the brand's WSDA Human Grade-certified, SQF-audited bakery in Monroe, Washington. Every treat is made with recognizable ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen—no fillers, no preservatives, no compromises.

Coinciding with the Soft Baked launch, Wet Noses is introducing fresh, resealable stand-up pouches designed for better freshness, portability, and shelf appeal. The new packaging features vibrant colors, bold ingredient callouts, and a modernized look that highlights the brand's long-standing commitment to "real food for real dogs."

Wet Noses treats are available nationwide at Petco, at independent pet retailers, and online at wet-noses.com.

Best Friend. Best Food.
Now softer than ever.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Wet Noses Inc.

