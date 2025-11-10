Wet Noses Introduces New Soft Baked Treats at Petco

News provided byWet Noses Inc.
Nov 10, 2025, 14:49 ET
Human grade recipes, fresh packaging, and real ingredients—baked to perfection in Monroe, WA.
MONROE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, a pioneer in human grade pet nutrition for more than 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new Soft Baked Dog Treats, now available nationwide at Petco. The new Soft Baked line brings a tender, chewy texture and simple, wholesome ingredients to dogs everywhere, and of course, crafted to deliver the same quality and care pet parents have trusted from Wet Noses since 1998.
