Wet Ones® Travel Packs are the Perfect Companion to Embrace Life's Messy Moments on Vacation

SHELTON, Conn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Ones®, America's #1 hand wipe, is here just in time for vacation season with a 20-count travel pack. This carry-on friendly pack is the perfect item for families to add to their travel checklist so they can embrace those inevitable messes that make vacationing so fun, like sticky ice cream hands and post-sand castle grime.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8534551-wet-ones-travel-packs-confess-the-mess/

Sometimes the messy photos are the most memorable. Wet Ones® is here just in time for vacation season with a 20-count travel pack. Embrace those inevitable messes that make vacationing so fun, like sticky ice cream hands and post-sand castle grime.

To further help families embrace those messy moments on vacation, the brand is teaming up with season 13 "Bachelor" stars Molly and Jason Mesnick to #ConfessTheMess behind perfect family photos. Because, even though a picture-perfect photo is only a Wet Ones® wipe away, sometimes the messy photos are the most memorable.

"We spend so much time trying to perfect photos for our social feeds that we sometimes forget to live in the moment, and those moments can get messy," says Molly Mesnick. "I loved recreating and confessing to a few of my own messy experiences and, who knows, maybe my future feed will show more of them. Regardless, I will always have Wet Ones® on hand to clean up the messes, big and small."

Through this program, Wet Ones® hopes moms and travelers embrace more of life's messes and join the movement by posting their own #ConfessTheMess photos to Instagram and Facebook. Consumers can also follow Molly Mesnick at www.instagram.com/mollymesnick/ to see her messy family vacation in California this summer!

And don't forget to pick up a pack of Wet Ones® Hand Wipes before heading out. The antibacterial hand wipes kill 99.99 percent of germs and wipe away dirt to leave hands feeling clean. Wet Ones® Travel Packs are available in three options: Fresh Scent, Citrus Scent, and + Sensitive Skin – which is fragrance-free. Wet Ones® are also available in 40-count canisters and individually wrapped pocket size singles.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree®, and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and Australia.

Media Contact:

Mallory Jensen

Edelman

212.819.4820

Mallory.Jensen@Edelman.com

SOURCE Wet Ones(R)