SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wetzel's Pretzels (Wetzel's) has marked a major company milestone with the successful celebration of its 500th store opening in Porter Ranch, CA. Bringing together community members, guests, and brand partners to honor a defining moment in the company's continued national growth.

Wetzel’s Pretzels Celebrates a Fresh-Baked Milestone: 500 Stores and Counting!

The Porter Ranch location was energized with a celebratory atmosphere featuring store activations, product sampling, giveaways, and interactive moments that highlighted Wetzel's signature fresh-baked pretzels. The celebration turned a major store opening into a full brand moment, reflecting the energy and momentum behind Wetzel's continued expansion.

Reaching 500 stores represents a significant achievement for Wetzel's Pretzels, underscoring years of steady growth, franchise development, and a strong commitment to serving freshly made, hand-rolled pretzels to guests nationwide.

"This 500th store is an incredible milestone for our brand," said Sarah Curtis, Head of Marketing for Wetzel's Pretzels. "It reflects the passion and dedication of our franchise partners and team members who bring our fresh, made-daily pretzels to life in communities across the country. We're proud to celebrate this moment in Porter Ranch."

The milestone reflects Wetzel's continued expansion and strong brand momentum, with additional growth and new locations planned throughout 2026.

About Wetzel's Pretzels:

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel's Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, hand-held snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 500 locations continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and "gram-worthy" snacks. As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named on Yelp's 2024 Fastest Growing Brands, alongside Franchise Business Review's 2024 Top Franchises, 2024 Top Franchises for Women, and Top Culture100 lists.

SOURCE Wetzel's Pretzels