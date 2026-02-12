Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on March 20, 2026, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 10, 2026.

Under Weyerhaeuser's cash return framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with an additional return of variable cash to achieve a targeted total return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). The company has the flexibility in its capital allocation framework to return this additional cash in the form of a supplemental cash dividend, opportunistic share repurchase, or a combination of the two.

Adjusted FAD, a non-GAAP measure, is defined by Weyerhaeuser as net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2025, the company generated $6.9 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,500 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the amount, timing and occurrence of future quarterly and supplemental cash dividends as well as the company's dividend framework and future share repurchases. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects" and "targeted," references to events occurring on specified future dates and other words and expressions referencing future events or occurrences. All forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC, and other factors not described herein or elsewhere because they are not currently known to us or because we currently judge them to be immaterial.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Also included in this news release are references to Adjusted FAD, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted FAD may not be comparable to similarly named or captioned non-GAAP financial measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in how such measures are calculated. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

