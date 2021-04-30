Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

SEATTLE, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $681 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.5 billion. This compares with net earnings of $150 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $292 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. There were no special items in first quarter 2021. Net earnings before special items was $138 million for the same period last year and $361 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 billion compared with $413 million for the same period last year and $657 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"I am extremely pleased with our first quarter results, as our businesses delivered Weyerhaeuser's highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA on record despite severe winter weather and supply chain disruptions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "We also surpassed our previous record for Wood Products Adjusted EBITDA by more than 50 percent and announced a strategic acquisition to enhance our Alabama timberland holdings. As 2021 progresses, new residential construction activity is exhibiting remarkable momentum and repair and remodel demand remains very favorable. We remain committed to delivering operational excellence across our unmatched portfolio of assets and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2021

2020 (millions, except per share data)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net sales

$2,063

$2,506

$1,728 Net earnings

$292

$681

$150 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.39

$0.91

$0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

749

750

747 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$361

$681

$138 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.48

$0.91

$0.18 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$657

$1,101

$413





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2021



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$502

$513

$11 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$286

$108

($178) Pretax benefit for special items

($182)

$—

$182 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$104

$108

$4 Adjusted EBITDA

$167

$172

$5

Q1 2021 Performance – In the West, average export log sales realizations increased from the fourth quarter, and the company shifted volume to the export market to serve higher Japanese demand. Average domestic log sales realizations were slightly lower, as salvage operations resulted in a greater mix of smaller diameter logs. Log and haul costs were higher due to increased salvage activity, and forestry expenses were seasonally lower. In the South, average sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs improved from the fourth quarter, while fee harvest volumes were slightly lower due to severe winter weather. Forestry and road expenses decreased seasonally.

Q2 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the first quarter. In the West, the company anticipates significantly higher fee harvest volumes will be offset by seasonally higher forestry and road expenses. In the South, the company expects significantly higher fee harvest volumes and comparable average sales realizations, partially offset by seasonally higher forestry and road expenses. In the North, fee harvest volumes will decrease significantly due to spring break-up.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2021



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$30

$106

$76 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$14

$66

$52 Adjusted EBITDA

$23

$96

$73

Q1 2021 Performance – Real estate sales increased compared with the fourth quarter due to a significantly higher number of acres sold. Average price per acre and average land basis decreased due to the mix of properties sold.

Q2 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be moderately lower than first quarter 2021 due to the timing of real estate transactions. The company continues to expect full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $255 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2021



(millions)

Q4

Q1

Change Net sales

$1,652

$2,021

$369 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$481

$840

$359 Adjusted EBITDA

$530

$889

$359

Q1 2021 Performance – Benchmark prices for lumber and oriented strand board reached new record levels in the first quarter, and average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 42 percent and 22 percent, respectively, compared with fourth quarter averages. Average realizations for engineered wood products also improved as the company captured the benefit of previously announced price increases. These improvements were partially offset by higher raw material costs, primarily for Canadian logs and oriented strand board webstock. Operating rates in lumber and engineered wood products decreased slightly as a result of weather-related downtime in the U.S. South. Lumber sales volumes were modestly lower as customer takeaway and supply chains were temporarily disrupted following the severe winter weather.

Q2 2021 Outlook – Excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board, the company expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the first quarter. The company anticipates higher sales volumes for lumber and increased sales realizations for engineered wood products will be partially offset by higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock, and lower operating rates for oriented strand board due to planned maintenance outages. To date, second quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly higher than the first quarter average.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on April 30, 2021 to discuss first quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on April 30, 2021.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714047) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714047). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714047) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714047) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; operational excellence initiatives; log sales realizations; forestry and road expenses; fee harvest volumes; raw materials costs for our wood products business; operating rates for the manufacture of our oriented strand board products; and sales volumes for our lumber and sales realizations for our engineered wood products lines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 292

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































144

Income taxes



































19

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 286



$ 14



$ 481



$ (326)



$ 455

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





262





262

Interest income and other



—





—





—





—





—

Operating income (loss)



286





14





481





(64)





717

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



63





4





49





1





117

Basis of real estate sold



—





5





—





—





5

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



(182)





—





—





—





(182)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 167



$ 23



$ 530



$ (63)



$ 657







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $58 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $500 million of 4.625 percent notes due September 2023. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 681

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































79

Income taxes



































189

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 108



$ 66



$ 840



$ (65)



$ 949

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





8





8

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



108





66





840





(58)





956

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





3





49





2





118

Basis of real estate sold



—





27





—





—





27

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 172



$ 96



$ 889



$ (56)



$ 1,101



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 150

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































85

Income taxes



































(3)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 105



$ 36



$ 134



$ (43)



$ 232

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



105





36





134





(35)





240

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





3





50





2





123

Basis of real estate sold



—





62





—





—





62

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





—





(12)





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173



$ 101



$ 184



$ (45)



$ 413







(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2020

2021

2020 (millions)

Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings

$292

$681

$150 Early extinguishment of debt charge

58

—

— Gain on sale of timberlands

(182)

—

— Legal benefit

—

—

(12) Pension settlement charge

193

—

— Net earnings before special items

$361

$681

$138

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2020

2021

2020



Q4

Q1

Q1 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.39

$0.91

$0.20 Early extinguishment of debt charge

0.07

—

— Gain on sale of timberlands

(0.24)

—

— Legal benefit

—

—

(0.02) Pension settlement charge

0.26

—

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.48

$0.91

$0.18

Exhibit 99.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net sales

$ 2,063



$ 2,506



$ 1,728

Costs of sales



1,392





1,430





1,382

Gross margin



671





1,076





346

Selling expenses



21





20





22

General and administrative expenses



93





90





74

Gain on sale of timberlands



(182)





—





—

Other operating costs, net



22





10





10

Operating income



717





956





240

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(262)





(8)





(9)

Interest income and other



—





1





1

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(144)





(79)





(85)

Earnings before income taxes



311





870





147

Income taxes



(19)





(189)





3

Net earnings

$ 292



$ 681



$ 150



Per Share Information





Q4



Q1





December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.39



$ 0.91



$ 0.20

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic



747,294





748,718





746,534

Diluted



749,004





750,024





747,155

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



747,385





748,751





746,206



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net earnings

$ 292



$ 681



$ 150

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



262





8





9

Interest income and other



—





(1)





(1)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



144





79





85

Income taxes



19





189





(3)

Operating income



717





956





240

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



117





118





123

Basis of real estate sold



5





27





62

Special items included in operating income



(182)





—





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 657



$ 1,101



$ 413







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Total Company Statistics Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net earnings

$ 292



$ 681



$ 150

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



58





—





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



(182)





—





—

Legal benefit



—





—





(12)

Pension settlement charge



193





—





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 361



$ 681



$ 138







Q4



Q1





December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.39



$ 0.91



$ 0.20

Early extinguishment of debt charge(1)



0.07





—





—

Gain on sale of timberlands



(0.24)





—





—

Legal benefit



—





—





(0.02)

Pension settlement charge



0.26





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.48



$ 0.91



$ 0.18



(1) We recorded a pretax charge of $58 million ($58 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in fourth quarter 2020. This charge was included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Pension and post-employment costs:























Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 9



$ 11



$ 10

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



262





8





9

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 271



$ 19



$ 19



Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 495



$ 1,016



$ 1,458

Receivables, net



450





589





390

Receivables for taxes



82





7





24

Inventories



443





505





480

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



139





141





141

Total current assets



1,609





2,258





2,493

Property and equipment, net



2,013





1,971





1,911

Construction in progress



73





91





153

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,827





11,776





11,847

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



268





265





278

Deferred tax assets



120





106





147

Other assets



401





407





399

Total assets

$ 16,311



$ 16,874



$ 17,228



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 150



$ 150



$ 577

Borrowings on line of credit



—





—





550

Accounts payable



204





236





241

Accrued liabilities



596





549





448

Total current liabilities



950





935





1,816

Long-term debt, net



5,325





5,325





6,299

Deferred tax liabilities



24





26





10

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



911





893





669

Other liabilities



370





367





352

Total liabilities



7,580





7,546





9,146

Total equity



8,731





9,328





8,082

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,311



$ 16,874



$ 17,228



Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Cash flows from operations:























Net earnings

$ 292



$ 681



$ 150

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



117





118





123

Basis of real estate sold



5





27





62

Deferred income taxes, net



(76)





8





(82)

Pension and other post-employment benefits



271





19





19

Share-based compensation expense



8





7





7

Gain on sale of timberlands



(182)





—





—

Change in:























Receivables, net



51





(139)





(82)

Receivables and payables for taxes



(38)





120





79

Inventories



(27)





(60)





(72)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(9)





(2)





(2)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(20)





(60)





(91)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(9)





(8)





(10)

Other



61





(13)





(15)

Net cash from operations

$ 444



$ 698



$ 86

Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (67)



$ (31)



$ (47)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(15)





(22)





(21)

Acquisition of timberlands



(425)





—





—

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



—





—





362

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



381





—





145

Other



—





—





2

Net cash from investing activities

$ (126)



$ (53)



$ 441

Cash flows from financing activities:























Cash dividends on common shares

$ (127)



$ (127)



$ (254)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





—





732

Payments on long-term debt



(556)





—





—

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



—





—





550

Payments on line of credit



—





—





(230)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



24





17





6

Other



(4)





(14)





(12)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (663)



$ (124)



$ 792



























Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ (345)



$ 521



$ 1,319

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



840





495





139

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 495



$ 1,016



$ 1,458



























Cash paid (received) during the period for:























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 87



$ 75



$ 108

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 130



$ 66



$ —



Timberlands Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions



Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 381



$ 379



$ 381

Intersegment sales



121





134





122

Total net sales



502





513





503

Costs of sales



375





383





375

Gross margin



127





130





128

Selling expenses



1





—





—

General and administrative expenses



23





23





24

Gain on sale of timberlands



(182)





—





—

Other operating income, net



(1)





(1)





(1)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 286



$ 108



$ 105



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions



Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Operating income

$ 286



$ 108



$ 105

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



63





64





68

Special items



(182)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 167



$ 172



$ 173



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions



Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ 182



$ —



$ —





























Selected Segment Items

in millions



Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (47)



$ (13)



$ (3)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (29)



$ (28)



$ (30)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.



Segment Statistics(4)







Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Third Party

Delivered logs:





















Net Sales

West $ 201



$ 201



$ 177

(millions)

South

137





131





150





North

15





16





17





Total delivered logs

353





348





344





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

4





6





5





Recreational and other lease revenue

16





16





15





Other revenue

8





9





17





Total $ 381



$ 379



$ 381

Delivered Logs

West $ 124.37



$ 130.69



$ 104.91

Third Party Sales

South $ 33.69



$ 34.50



$ 34.27

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 58.96



$ 62.83



$ 60.51

Delivered Logs

West

1,619





1,539





1,684

Third Party Sales

South

4,097





3,782





4,365

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

241





261





284

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,085





2,101





2,310

(tons, thousands)

South

5,509





5,376





6,130





North

325





337





386



(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Net sales

$ 30



$ 106



$ 112

Costs of sales



9





34





70

Gross margin



21





72





42

General and administrative expenses



7





6





6

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 14



$ 66



$ 36



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Operating income

$ 14



$ 66



$ 36

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4





3





3

Basis of real estate sold



5





27





62

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 23



$ 96



$ 101



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —





























Segment Statistics





Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Net Sales Real Estate $ 10



$ 84



$ 95

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources

20





22





17



Total $ 30



$ 106



$ 112

Acres Sold Real Estate

670





19,455





44,974

Price per Acre Real Estate $ 6,316



$ 3,803



$ 1,992

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate

50 %



32 %



65 %

Wood Products Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Net sales

$ 1,652



$ 2,021



$ 1,235

Costs of sales



1,109





1,124





1,040

Gross margin



543





897





195

Selling expenses



20





19





21

General and administrative expenses



34





35





36

Other operating costs, net



8





3





4

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 481



$ 840



$ 134



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Operating income

$ 481



$ 840



$ 134

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



49





49





50

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 530



$ 889



$ 184



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ 16



$ (212)



$ (186)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (52)



$ (25)



$ (38)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 737



$ 990



$ 508

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 609



$ 864



$ 416

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,210





1,145





1,222



Production volumes



1,179





1,211





1,209

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 354



$ 438



$ 190

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 503



$ 614



$ 246

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



703





714





770

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



735





742





777

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 132



$ 142



$ 127

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,221



$ 2,285



$ 2,149

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



6.0





6.2





5.9

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.2





6.0





6.1

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 85



$ 83



$ 78

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,695



$ 1,773



$ 1,667

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



50





47





47

in lineal feet) Production volumes



47





44





47

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 43



$ 56



$ 39

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 433



$ 594



$ 348

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



99





94





113



Production volumes



80





80





97

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 47



$ 48



$ 44

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 867



$ 842



$ 841

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



54





57





52

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



52





56





56



(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Unallocated Items Weyerhaeuser Company Q1.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (31)



$ (25)



$ (19)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(3)





(1)





10

Foreign exchange loss



(4)





(2)





(8)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(13)





(17)





(13)

Other, net



(13)





(13)





(5)

Operating loss



(64)





(58)





(35)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(262)





(8)





(9)

Interest income and other



—





1





1

Net charge to earnings

$ (326)



$ (65)



$ (43)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Operating loss

$ (64)



$ (58)



$ (35)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1





2





2

Special items



—





—





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (63)



$ (56)



$ (45)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Legal benefit

$ —



$ —



$ 12

Special items included in operating loss



—





—





12

Pension settlement charge



(253)





—





—

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ (253)



$ —



$ 12



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q4.2020



Q1.2021



Q1.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (1)



$ —



$ —





























