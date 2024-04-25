Weyerhaeuser Reports First Quarter Results

Achieved net earnings of $114 million , or $0.16 per diluted share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $352 million , a 10 percent increase compared with fourth quarter 2023

Increased quarterly base dividend by 5.3 percent

Enhanced our carbon capture and sequestration business with exploration agreement across five potential sites in the U.S. South

SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $114 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings of $151 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $219 million for fourth quarter 2023. There were no special items in first quarter 2024 or the same period last year. Net earnings before special items was $121 million for fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for first quarter 2024 was $352 million, compared with $395 million for the same period last year and $321 million for fourth quarter 2023.

"In the first quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we continued to make progress toward our multi-year targets by increasing our base dividend by 5.3 percent and signing our third carbon capture and sequestration agreement in the U.S. South. Looking forward, we are encouraged by the strong underlying fundamentals that will drive long-term growth for housing and repair and remodel demand, and natural climate solutions. And given our unmatched portfolio of assets, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities well into the future. Our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on driving peer-leading performance across our businesses, serving our customers and delivering superior long-term value and returns to our shareholders."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2024



2023

(millions, except per share data)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net sales

$ 1,774



$ 1,796



$ 1,881

Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.30



$ 0.16



$ 0.21

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



731





731





734

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$ 121



$ 114



$ 151

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.21

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 321



$ 352



$ 395

Net cash from operations

$ 288



$ 124



$ 126

Adjusted FAD(3)

$ 92



$ 45



$ 55







(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2024







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 534



$ 521



$ (13)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 186



$ 80



$ (106)

Pretax benefit for special items

$ (109)



$ —



$ 109

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 77



$ 80



$ 3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 144



$ 1



Q1 2024 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were moderately higher than the fourth quarter. Domestic sales volumes were significantly higher and export sales volumes were significantly lower, primarily for China, as the company flexed volumes to the domestic market. Domestic sales realizations were slightly lower, primarily due to mix, while export sales realizations were comparable. Per unit log and haul costs were significantly lower due to the seasonal transition to lower elevation harvest activity. In the South, fee harvest volumes were slightly lower than the fourth quarter. Sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs were comparable. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally lower.

Q2 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the first quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately higher fee harvest volumes, comparable sales realizations, and higher per unit log and haul costs. In the South, the company expects fee harvest volumes to be moderately higher and sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs to be comparable. Forestry and road costs in the West and South are expected to be seasonally higher.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2024







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 77



$ 107



$ 30

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 50



$ 60



$ 10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67



$ 94



$ 27



Q1 2024 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA increased from the fourth quarter due to higher real estate sales. The number of acres sold increased significantly and the average price per acre decreased due to the timing and mix of properties sold.

Q2 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings will be approximately $10 million lower than the first quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the first quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023



2024







(millions)

Q4



Q1



Change

Net sales

$ 1,302



$ 1,302



$ —

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 119



$ 128



$ 9

Pretax benefit for special items

$ (14)



$ —



$ 14

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 105



$ 128



$ 23

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 159



$ 184



$ 25



Q1 2024 Performance – Sales realizations for both lumber and oriented strand board increased four percent compared with fourth quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were slightly lower, partially driven by winter weather disruptions early in the quarter. Unit manufacturing costs for lumber were slightly higher and log costs were slightly lower. For oriented strand board, sales volumes and fiber costs were slightly higher, while unit manufacturing costs were slightly lower. Sales realizations were lower for most engineered wood products, while raw material costs were moderately higher. Unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher, and sales volumes were comparable for solid section and lower for I-joist products. Distribution results were higher due to improved commodity realizations and margins.

Q2 2024 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the first quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects higher sales volumes, slightly lower log costs, and moderately lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, slightly higher fiber costs, and comparable unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects sales volumes to be higher, sales realizations to be comparable, and raw material costs to be higher, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. For distribution, the company anticipates higher results compared to the first quarter.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.5 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, and energy and natural resources, among others. In 2023, the company generated $7.7 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on April 26, 2024, to discuss first quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on April 26, 2024.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13742027) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13742027). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13742027) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13742027) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: long-term growth in housing, repair and remodel demand and natural climate solutions; future operating performance, innovation and delivery of long-term shareholder value and returns; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road costs for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business and sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business and results for our distribution business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "future," "growth," "look forward," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rates, inflation rates, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

the effects of significant geopolitical conditions or developments such as significant international trade disputes or domestic or foreign terrorist attacks, armed conflict and political unrest;

the occurrence of regional or global health epidemics and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 219

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























72

Income taxes



























(3)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 186



$ 50



$ 119



$ (67)



$ 288

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(22)





(22)

Operating income (loss)



186





50





119





(77)





278

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66





4





54





2





126

Basis of real estate sold



—





13





—





—





13

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(109)





—





(14)





27





(96)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 143



$ 67



$ 159



$ (48)



$ 321







(1) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of an $84 million gain on the sale of timberlands and a $25 million legal benefit. (2) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of a $14 million insurance recovery. (3) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated includes a pretax special item consisting of $27 million of legal expense.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 114

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























67

Income taxes



























20

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 80



$ 60



$ 128



$ (67)



$ 201

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





11





11

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(16)





(16)

Operating income (loss)



80





60





128





(72)





196

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





3





56





2





125

Basis of real estate sold



—





31





—





—





31

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 144



$ 94



$ 184



$ (70)



$ 352



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 151

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























66

Income taxes



























22

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 120



$ 53



$ 95



$ (29)



$ 239

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(12)





(12)

Operating income (loss)



120





53





95





(32)





236

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





3





53





2





126

Basis of real estate sold



—





33





—





—





33

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 188



$ 89



$ 148



$ (30)



$ 395



RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2023



2024



2023

(millions)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151

Gain on sale of timberlands



(83)





—





—

Insurance recovery



(10)





—





—

Legal benefit



(25)





—





—

Legal expense



20





—





—

Net earnings before special items

$ 121



$ 114



$ 151



The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2023



2024



2023





Q4



Q1



Q1

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.30



$ 0.16



$ 0.21

Gain on sale of timberlands



(0.12)





—





—

Insurance recovery



(0.01)





—





—

Legal benefit



(0.03)





—





—

Legal expense



0.02





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.21



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2023



2024



2023

(millions)

Q4



Q1



Q1

Net cash from operations

$ 288



$ 124



$ 126

Capital expenditures



(196)





(79)





(71)

Adjusted FAD

$ 92



$ 45



$ 55



Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Net sales

$ 1,774



$ 1,796



$ 1,881

Costs of sales



1,432





1,441





1,512

Gross margin



342





355





369

Selling expenses



21





22





22

General and administrative expenses



115





120





101

Gain on sale of timberlands



(84)





—





—

Other operating costs, net



12





17





10

Operating income



278





196





236

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(12)





(11)





(9)

Interest income and other



22





16





12

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(72)





(67)





(66)

Earnings before income taxes



216





134





173

Income taxes



3





(20)





(22)

Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151



Per Share Information









Q4



Q1





Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.30



$ 0.16



$ 0.21

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.19



$ 0.34



$ 1.09

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic



730,422





730,043





733,163

Diluted



731,277





730,558





733,546

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



729,753





729,141





732,507



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)









Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



12





11





9

Interest income and other



(22)





(16)





(12)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



72





67





66

Income taxes



(3)





20





22

Operating income



278





196





236

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





125





126

Basis of real estate sold



13





31





33

Special items included in operating income



(96)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 321



$ 352



$ 395







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)









Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151

Gain on sale of timberlands



(83)





—





—

Insurance recovery



(10)





—





—

Legal benefit



(25)





—





—

Legal expense



20





—





—

Net earnings before special items(1)

$ 121



$ 114



$ 151













Q4



Q1





Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.30



$ 0.16



$ 0.21

Gain on sale of timberlands



(0.12)





—





—

Insurance recovery



(0.01)





—





—

Legal benefit



(0.03)





—





—

Legal expense



0.02





—





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.16



$ 0.16



$ 0.21







(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items









Q4



Q1

in millions

Dec 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Pension and post-employment costs:

















Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 6



$ 5



$ 6

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



12





11





9

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 18



$ 16



$ 15



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





in millions

December 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,164



$ 871



$ 797

Receivables, net



354





405





440

Receivables for taxes



10





13





28

Inventories



566





630





586

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



219





192





202

Total current assets



2,313





2,111





2,053

Property and equipment, net



2,269





2,283





2,157

Construction in progress



270





243





222

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,528





11,481





11,564

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



200





198





211

Deferred tax assets



15





14





8

Other assets



388





426





365

Total assets

$ 16,983



$ 16,756



$ 16,580





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ 210



$ 981

Accounts payable



287





310





266

Accrued liabilities



501





424





403

Total current liabilities



788





944





1,650

Long-term debt, net



5,069





4,861





4,072

Deferred tax liabilities



81





84





101

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



461





460





346

Other liabilities



348





353





335

Total liabilities



6,747





6,702





6,504

Total equity



10,236





10,054





10,076

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,983



$ 16,756



$ 16,580



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows









Q4



Q1

in millions

December 31,

2023



March 31,

2024



March 31,

2023

Cash flows from operations:

















Net earnings

$ 219



$ 114



$ 151

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:

















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



126





125





126

Basis of real estate sold



13





31





33

Pension and other post-employment benefits



18





16





15

Share-based compensation expense



10





10





8

Net gain on sale of timberlands



(84)





—





—

Other



(2)





1





3

Change in:

















Receivables, net



81





(53)





(83)

Receivables and payables for taxes



(10)





(3)





14

Inventories



(36)





(68)





(36)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8)





17





(9)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(8)





(51)





(87)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(4)





(4)





(6)

Other



(27)





(11)





(3)

Net cash from operations

$ 288



$ 124



$ 126

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (181)



$ (57)



$ (50)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(15)





(22)





(21)

Acquisition of timberlands



(163)





—





—

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



166





—





—

Maturities of short-term investments



664





—





—

Other



3





2





2

Net cash from investing activities

$ 474



$ (77)



$ (69)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Cash dividends on common shares

$ (140)



$ (248)



$ (799)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



249





—





—

Payments on long-term debt



(860)





—





—

Repurchases of common shares



(22)





(50)





(34)

Other



2





(10)





(8)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (771)



$ (308)



$ (841)





















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (9)



$ (261)



$ (784)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,173





1,164





1,581

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,164



$ 903



$ 797





















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 93



$ 57



$ 57

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 23



$ 23



$ 6



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Segment Statement of Operations





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 395



$ 387



$ 462

Intersegment sales



139





134





142

Total net sales



534





521





604

Costs of sales



429





415





461

Gross margin



105





106





143

General and administrative expenses



26





25





25

Gain on sale of timberlands



(84)





—





—

Other operating (income) costs, net



(23)





1





(2)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 186



$ 80



$ 120



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Operating income

$ 186



$ 80



$ 120

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66





64





68

Special items



(109)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 143



$ 144



$ 188







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ (84)



$ —



$ —

Legal benefit

$ (25)



$ —



$ —



Selected Segment Items





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$ (45)



$ 8



$ (24)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (37)



$ (31)



$ (26)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)







Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Third Party

Delivered logs:















Net Sales

West $ 183



$ 176



$ 229

(millions)

South

158





151





168





North

13





13





17





Total delivered logs

354





340





414





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

13





11





16





Recreational and other lease revenue

20





19





18





Other revenue

8





17





14





Total $ 395



$ 387



$ 462

Delivered Logs

West $ 126.58



$ 121.06



$ 137.10

Third Party Sales

South $ 37.15



$ 36.93



$ 38.23

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 69.92



$ 73.58



$ 81.71

Delivered Logs

West

1,445





1,452





1,674

Third Party Sales

South

4,266





4,089





4,386

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

179





175





204

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,079





2,214





2,245

(tons, thousands)

South

6,169





5,990





6,432





North

259





239





285







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q1.2024 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)





Segment Statement of Operations





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Net sales

$ 77



$ 107



$ 101

Costs of sales



21





41





41

Gross margin



56





66





60

General and administrative expenses



6





6





7

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 50



$ 60



$ 53



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Operating income

$ 50



$ 60



$ 53

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4





3





3

Basis of real estate sold



13





31





33

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 67



$ 94



$ 89







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items





in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



Segment Statistics







Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 39



$ 83



$ 72

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



38





24





29



Total

$ 77



$ 107



$ 101

Acres Sold Real Estate



7,187





19,774





20,753

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 4,202



$ 3,629



$ 3,241

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



33 %



37 %



46 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q1.2024 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Net sales

$ 1,302



$ 1,302



$ 1,318

Costs of sales



1,127





1,107





1,159

Gross margin



175





195





159

Selling expenses



21





21





22

General and administrative expenses



38





40





36

Other operating (income) costs, net



(3)





6





6

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 119



$ 128



$ 95



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Operating income

$ 119



$ 128



$ 95

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



54





56





53

Special items



(14)





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 159



$ 184



$ 148







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Insurance recovery

$ (14)



$ —



$ —



Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ 61



$ (174)



$ (127)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (155)



$ (42)



$ (43)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 465



$ 464



$ 515

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 413



$ 429



$ 450

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,125





1,080





1,144



Production volumes



1,091





1,085





1,143

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 237



$ 255



$ 208

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 344



$ 359



$ 269

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



688





710





773

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



721





735





761

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 183



$ 177



$ 169

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,385



$ 3,212



$ 3,643

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.4





5.4





4.7

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.8





5.7





4.6

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 112



$ 99



$ 87

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 2,766



$ 2,648



$ 3,171

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



41





37





27

in lineal feet) Production volumes



42





43





25

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 39



$ 41



$ 41

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 495



$ 508



$ 490

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



79





81





83



Production volumes



75





72





74

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 35



$ 39



$ 38

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 1,191



$ 1,183



$ 1,314

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



29





33





29

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



31





34





34







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q1.2024 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses and interest income and other.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (35)



$ (38)



$ (27)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(2)





(1)





—

Foreign exchange loss



—





(1)





(1)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



3





(6)





9

Other, net



(43)





(26)





(13)

Operating loss



(77)





(72)





(32)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(12)





(11)





(9)

Interest income and other



22





16





12

Net charge to earnings

$ (67)



$ (67)



$ (29)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Operating loss

$ (77)



$ (72)



$ (32)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





2





2

Special items



27





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (48)



$ (70)



$ (30)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023



Legal expense



27





—





—



Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$ 27



$ —



$ —





Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q4.2023



Q1.2024



Q1.2023

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (4)



$ (6)



$ (2)



Analysts – Andy Taylor (206) 539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company