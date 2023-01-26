Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year Results

Generated full year net earnings of $1.9 billion , or $2.53 per diluted share

Achieved full year Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion

Returning $1.75 billion in total cash back to shareholders based on 2022 results, including $550 million of share repurchase completed in 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $11 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings of $416 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $310 million for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding a total after-tax charge of $160 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $171 million, or 24 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $367 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $369 million compared with $674 million for the same period last year and $583 million for the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, Weyerhaeuser completed the purchase of a group annuity contract that transfers approximately $420 million of the company's Canadian pension liabilities to an insurance carrier. The contract purchase was funded from Canadian pension plan assets, with no company cash contribution required. As a result of the transaction, fourth quarter special items include a noncash after-tax settlement charge of $152 million. This transaction is the latest in a series of actions taken to reduce the company's pension plan obligations. Since beginning these efforts in 2018, Weyerhaeuser's pension obligations have decreased from $6.8 billion to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

For the full year 2022, Weyerhaeuser reported net earnings of $1.9 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.2 billion. This compares with net earnings of $2.6 billion on net sales of $10.2 billion for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 includes after-tax charges of $367 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $2.2 billion, or $3.02 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $2.5 billion for the full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 was $3.7 billion compared with $4.1 billion for full year 2021.

This afternoon, the company declared a $0.90 per share supplemental dividend. On a combined basis, including dividends and share repurchase, the company is returning $1.75 billion of cash, or 75 percent of 2022 Adjusted FAD, to shareholders based on 2022 results.

"I am extremely proud of our accomplishments in 2022, and our performance reflects strong execution across all businesses despite macroeconomic headwinds, supply chain disruptions and dynamic market conditions," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams drove continued improvements across each of the value levers of our investment thesis in 2022. Notably, we grew our timberlands holdings through a strategic acquisition in the Carolinas, captured additional operational excellence improvements, announced our first two carbon capture and storage agreements and joined the Climate Pledge. We also increased our base dividend by 5.9 percent, repurchased $550 million of our shares and refinanced $900 million of debt. Entering 2023, our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to navigate through a range of market conditions. We remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for shareholders through our unrivaled portfolio, industry-leading performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

(millions, except per share data)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net sales

$ 2,276



$ 1,823



$ 2,206



$ 10,184



$ 10,201

Net earnings

$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.55



$ 2.53



$ 3.47

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



741





737





751





743





751

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$ 310



$ 171



$ 367



$ 2,247



$ 2,526

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$ 0.42



$ 0.24



$ 0.49



$ 3.02



$ 3.37

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 583



$ 369



$ 674



$ 3,654



$ 4,094

Net cash from operations

$ 562



$ 167



$ 494



$ 2,832



$ 3,159

Adjusted FAD(3)

$ 468



$ (56)



$ 181



$ 2,327



$ 2,623







(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Fourth quarter 2022 after-tax special items include a $152 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract and a $8 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2022







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 574



$ 548



$ (26)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 107



$ 86



$ (21)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 168



$ 150



$ (18)



Q4 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the third quarter, as harvest operations returned to normal levels faster than expected following the resolution of the work stoppage. Sales realizations were significantly lower, partially offset by moderately higher sales volumes. Per unit log and haul costs were comparable, and forestry and road costs were seasonally lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the third quarter, while sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs were both comparable.

Q1 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company expects significantly higher fee harvest volumes, partially offset by significantly lower domestic sales realizations. Per unit log and haul costs are expected to be moderately lower and forestry and road costs are expected to be seasonally lower. In the South, the company expects fee harvest volumes and sales realizations to be slightly lower. Per unit log and haul costs and forestry and road costs are expected to be comparable.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2022







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 68



$ 55



$ (13)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 48



$ 24



$ (24)

Pretax charge for special items

$ —



$ 10



$ 10

Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$ 48



$ 34



$ (14)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 60



$ 46



$ (14)



Q4 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the third quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $329 million.

Fourth quarter pretax special items include a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

Q1 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings before special items will be approximately $10 million higher than the fourth quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $35 million higher than the fourth quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $300 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022



2022







(millions)

Q3



Q4



Change

Net sales

$ 1,767



$ 1,331



$ (436)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$ 344



$ 147



$ (197)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 395



$ 197



$ (198)



Q4 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively, compared with third quarter averages. Sales and production volumes for lumber were significantly lower due to the work stoppage, labor constraints and adverse weather conditions. Unit manufacturing costs were significantly higher and log costs were moderately lower, primarily for western logs. For oriented strand board, sales volumes were slightly lower and production volumes were comparable. Unit manufacturing costs were moderately lower, and fiber costs were slightly lower. Sales realizations were lower for most engineered wood products, while sales volumes were significantly lower for all products due to softening demand. Raw material costs were moderately lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. Distribution sales volumes were lower, primarily for engineered wood products.

Q1 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be moderately higher than the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects higher sales volumes, moderately lower log costs and significantly lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates moderately higher sales volumes, moderately lower fiber costs and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. Sales realizations for engineered wood products are expected to be significantly lower, partially offset by significantly lower raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. For distribution, the company anticipates lower margins for all products.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 27, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 27, 2023.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734906) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734906). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734906) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734906) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes and sales realizations for our Timberlands business; log and haul, forestry and road costs and expenses; sales volumes and log and manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business; margins for all products in our distribution business; and our future performance through a range of market conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking ahead," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 1,880

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























270

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



























276

Income taxes



























425

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 528



$ 218



$ 2,536



$ (431)



$ 2,851

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)



—





—





—





254





254

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(25)





(25)

Operating income (loss)



528





218





2,536





(202)





3,080

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



256





17





201





6





480

Basis of real estate sold



—





84





—





—





84

Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)



—





10





—





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 784



$ 329



$ 2,737



$ (196)



$ 3,654







(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt. (2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (3) Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 2,607

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























313

Income taxes



























709

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 464



$ 210



$ 3,211



$ (256)



$ 3,629

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





19





19

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(5)





(5)

Operating income (loss)



464





210





3,211





(242)





3,643

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



261





15





196





5





477

Basis of real estate sold



—





71





—





—





71

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)



(32)





—





(50)





(15)





(97)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 693



$ 296



$ 3,357



$ (252)



$ 4,094







(1) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands. (2) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery. (3) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 11

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























66

Income taxes



























(45)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 86



$ 24



$ 147



$ (225)



$ 32

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





216





216

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(16)





(16)

Operating income (loss)



86





24





147





(25)





232

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





5





50





1





120

Basis of real estate sold



—





7





—





—





7

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



—





10





—





—





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150



$ 46



$ 197



$ (24)



$ 369







(1) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $205 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension plan assets and liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract. (2) Operating income (loss) for Real Estate & ENR includes a pretax special item consisting of a $10 million noncash impairment charge related to the planned divestiture of legacy coal assets.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 310

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























67

Income taxes



























77

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 107



$ 48



$ 344



$ (45)



$ 454

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





12





12

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(9)





(9)

Operating income (loss)



107





48





344





(42)





457

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



61





5





51





2





119

Basis of real estate sold



—





7





—





—





7

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 168



$ 60



$ 395



$ (40)



$ 583



The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate

& ENR



Wood

Products



Unallocated

Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:





























Net earnings

























$ 416

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



























77

Income taxes



























112

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 110



$ 36



$ 516



$ (57)



$ 605

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



—





—





—





5





5

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



110





36





516





(53)





609

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



66





4





51





—





121

Basis of real estate sold



—





9





—





—





9

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)



—





—





(50)





(15)





(65)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 176



$ 49



$ 517



$ (68)



$ 674







(1) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery. (2) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

(millions)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net earnings

$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





(32)

Insurance recovery



—





—





(9)





—





(9)

Legal benefit



—





—





(12)





—





(12)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





207





—

Pension settlement charge



—





152





—





152





—

Product remediation recovery



—





—





(28)





—





(28)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





8





—





8





—

Net earnings before special items

$ 310



$ 171



$ 367



$ 2,247



$ 2,526



The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.55



$ 2.53



$ 3.47

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





(0.04)

Insurance recovery



—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)

Legal benefit



—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)

Loss on debt extinguishment



—





—





—





0.28





—

Pension settlement charge



—





0.21





—





0.20





—

Product remediation recovery



—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.04)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





0.01





—





0.01





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$ 0.42



$ 0.24



$ 0.49



$ 3.02



$ 3.37



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

(millions)

Q3



Q4



Q4



Full Year



Full Year

Net cash from operations

$ 562



$ 167



$ 494



$ 2,832



$ 3,159

Capital expenditures



(94)





(223)





(218)





(468)





(441)

Adjustments to FAD(1)



—





—





(95)





(37)





(95)

Adjusted FAD

$ 468



$ (56)



$ 181



$ 2,327



$ 2,623







(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022 and a $95 million tax refund received in fourth quarter 2021 associated with our $300 million voluntary contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan in 2018.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2

Q4.2022 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)







Consolidated Statement of Operations











Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Net sales

$ 3,112



$ 2,973



$ 2,276



$ 1,823



$ 2,206



$ 10,184



$ 10,201

Costs of sales



1,647





1,789





1,694





1,434





1,501





6,564





6,103

Gross margin



1,465





1,184





582





389





705





3,620





4,098

Selling expenses



23





23





24





23





27





93





95

General and administrative expenses



92





102





100





104





113





398





396

Other operating costs (income), net



6





12





1





30





(44)





49





(36)

Operating income



1,344





1,047





457





232





609





3,080





3,643

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)





(11)





(12)





(216)





(5)





(254)





(19)

Interest income and other



(1)





1





9





16





1





25





5

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(72)





(65)





(67)





(66)





(77)





(270)





(313)

Loss on debt extinguishment



(276)





—





—





—





—





(276)





—

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



980





972





387





(34)





528





2,305





3,316

Income taxes



(209)





(184)





(77)





45





(112)





(425)





(709)

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.56



$ 2.53



$ 3.48

Diluted

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.55



$ 2.53



$ 3.47

Dividends paid per common share

$ 1.63



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.67



$ 2.17



$ 1.18

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):









































Basic



747,507





744,542





740,058





735,715





749,020





741,904





749,496

Diluted



748,823





745,582





740,975





736,640





750,942





742,953





750,983

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



745,442





741,738





737,547





732,794





747,301





732,794





747,301



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





12





216





5





254





19

Interest income and other



1





(1)





(9)





(16)





(1)





(25)





(5)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



72





65





67





66





77





270





313

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





—





—





276





—

Income taxes



209





184





77





(45)





112





425





709

Operating income



1,344





1,047





457





232





609





3,080





3,643

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





119





120





121





480





477

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





7





9





84





71

Special items included in operating income



—





—





—





10





(65)





10





(97)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,497



$ 1,205



$ 583



$ 369



$ 674



$ 3,654



$ 4,094







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics

Q4.2022 Analyst Package





Preliminary results (unaudited)













Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)

















Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





—





—





(32)

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





—





(9)





—





(9)

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





(12)





—





(12)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



207





—





—





—





—





207





—

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





152





—





152





—

Product remediation recovery



—





—





—





—





(28)





—





(28)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





8





—





8





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 978



$ 788



$ 310



$ 171



$ 367



$ 2,247



$ 2,526







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.02



$ 0.55



$ 2.53



$ 3.47

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





—





—





(0.04)

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



0.28





—





—





—





—





0.28





—

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





0.21





—





0.20





—

Product remediation recovery



—





—





—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.04)

Restructuring, impairments and other charges



—





—





—





0.01





—





0.01





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 1.31



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.24



$ 0.49



$ 3.02



$ 3.37







(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Pension and post-employment costs:









































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 9



$ 9



$ 10



$ 36



$ 42

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





12





216





5





254





19

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 25



$ 19



$ 21



$ 225



$ 15



$ 290



$ 61



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



September 30,

2022



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS





























Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,205



$ 1,723



$ 1,920



$ 1,581



$ 1,879

Receivables, net



745





547





425





357





507

Receivables for taxes



8





6





15





42





24

Inventories



611





571





542





550





520

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206





165





146





216





205

Total current assets



2,775





3,012





3,048





2,746





3,135

Property and equipment, net



2,026





2,000





1,997





2,171





2,057

Construction in progress



203





233





245





222





175

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,469





11,706





11,681





11,604





11,510

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



252





248





245





214





255

Deferred tax assets



15





11





10





8





17

Other assets



376





370





364





375





503

Total assets

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,590



$ 17,340



$ 17,652

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





























Current liabilities:





























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ —



$ 118



$ 982



$ —

Accounts payable



310





283





272





247





281

Accrued liabilities



674





658





664





511





673

Total current liabilities



984





941





1,054





1,740





954

Long-term debt, net



5,053





5,053





4,935





4,071





5,099

Deferred tax liabilities



66





83





89





96





46

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



432





347





335





344





440

Other liabilities



344





340





339





340





346

Total liabilities



6,879





6,764





6,752





6,591





6,885

Total equity



10,237





10,816





10,838





10,749





10,767

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,590



$ 17,340



$ 17,652



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022



June 30,

2022



Sept 30,

2022



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021

Cash flows from operations:









































Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 11



$ 416



$ 1,880



$ 2,607

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:









































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





119





120





121





480





477

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





7





9





84





71

Deferred income taxes, net



14





—





3





(47)





(2)





(30)





14

Pension and other post-employment benefits



25





19





21





225





15





290





61

Share-based compensation expense



8





9





8





8





7





33





30

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





—





—





(32)

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





—





—





276





—

Change in:









































Receivables, net



(238)





198





121





68





(10)





149





(57)

Receivables and payables for taxes



110





(83)





(12)





(116)





6





(101)





99

Inventories



(87)





29





28





(7)





(22)





(37)





(77)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1)





(2)





(4)





(5)





(4)





(12)





(25)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(62)





47





(8)





(88)





(3)





(111)





113

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(4)





(10)





(5)





(5)





(3)





(24)





(59)

Other



(8)





(7)





(26)





(4)





(36)





(45)





(63)

Net cash from operations

$ 957



$ 1,146



$ 562



$ 167



$ 494



$ 2,832



$ 3,159

Cash flows from investing activities:









































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (50)



$ (71)



$ (86)



$ (208)



$ (202)



$ (415)



$ (386)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(20)





(10)





(8)





(15)





(16)





(53)





(55)

Acquisition of timberlands



(18)





(265)





(3)





(9)





—





(295)





(149)

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



—





—





—





—





—





—





261

Other



1





—





—





3





1





4





4

Net cash from investing activities

$ (87)



$ (346)



$ (97)



$ (229)



$ (217)



$ (759)



$ (325)

Cash flows from financing activities:









































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (1,218)



$ (134)



$ (133)



$ (132)



$ (502)



$ (1,617)



$ (884)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



881





—





—





—





—





881





—

Payments on long-term debt



(1,203)





—





—





—





(150)





(1,203)





(375)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12





2





1





1





5





16





51

Repurchases of common shares



(118)





(141)





(143)





(141)





(74)





(543)





(100)

Other



(18)





(1)





(1)





(5)





(3)





(25)





(22)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (1,664)



$ (274)



$ (276)



$ (277)



$ (724)



$ (2,491)



$ (1,330)













































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (794)



$ 526



$ 189



$ (339)



$ (447)



$ (418)



$ 1,504

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,999





1,205





1,731





1,920





2,446





1,999





495

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,205



$ 1,731



$ 1,920



$ 1,581



$ 1,999



$ 1,581



$ 1,999













































Cash paid during the period for:









































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 78



$ 71



$ 62



$ 72



$ 78



$ 283



$ 315

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 85



$ 269



$ 92



$ 120



$ 115



$ 566



$ 609



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment

Q4.2022 Analyst Package



Preliminary results (unaudited)









Segment Statement of Operations









in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 465



$ 515



$ 441



$ 437



$ 429



$ 1,858



$ 1,636

Intersegment sales



161





156





133





111





136





561





535

Total net sales



626





671





574





548





565





2,419





2,171

Costs of sales



423





495





442





436





432





1,796





1,650

Gross margin



203





176





132





112





133





623





521

Selling expenses



—





—





1





—





1





1





2

General and administrative expenses



24





24





25





25





23





98





92

Other operating (income) loss, net



(3)





(1)





(1)





1





(1)





(4)





(37)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 182



$ 153



$ 107



$ 86



$ 110



$ 528



$ 464



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 182



$ 153



$ 107



$ 86



$ 110



$ 528



$ 464

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





66





61





64





66





256





261

Special items



—





—





—





—





—





—





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 247



$ 219



$ 168



$ 150



$ 176



$ 784



$ 693





(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 32





























































Selected Segment Items





in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (34)



$ 57



$ 14



$ (28)



$ (21)



$ 9



$ (31)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (30)



$ (23)



$ (22)



$ (38)



$ (38)



$ (113)



$ (114)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Third Party

Delivered logs:







































Net Sales

West $ 259



$ 308



$ 224



$ 213



$ 220



$ 1,004



$ 869

(millions)

South

154





160





166





165





160





645





589





North

15





10





15





16





14





56





52





Total delivered logs

428





478





405





394





394





1,705





1,510





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9





11





10





16





9





46





31





Recreational and other lease revenue

17





16





18





17





17





68





65





Other revenue

11





10





8





10





9





39





30





Total $ 465



$ 515



$ 441



$ 437



$ 429



$ 1,858



$ 1,636

Delivered Logs

West $ 161.29



$ 173.35



$ 158.59



$ 141.88



$ 146.39



$ 159.46



$ 140.08

Third Party Sales

South $ 37.15



$ 38.47



$ 38.59



$ 38.67



$ 36.55



$ 38.23



$ 35.47

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 72.79



$ 83.93



$ 83.84



$ 80.57



$ 66.74



$ 79.64



$ 66.18

Delivered Logs

West

1,604





1,778





1,411





1,503





1,501





6,296





6,203

Third Party Sales

South

4,135





4,167





4,310





4,252





4,358





16,864





16,594

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

210





118





177





202





217





707





788

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,240





2,085





1,760





1,773





1,954





7,858





8,084

(tons, thousands)

South

5,842





6,159





6,112





6,216





6,160





24,329





23,304





North

278





180





245





271





285





974





1,085







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q4.2022 Analyst Package





Preliminary results (unaudited)













Segment Statement of Operations













in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net sales

$ 128



$ 117



$ 68



$ 55



$ 59



$ 368



$ 344

Costs of sales



41





45





14





13





16





113





109

Gross margin



87





72





54





42





43





255





235

General and administrative expenses



6





7





6





8





7





27





25

Other operating loss, net



—





—





—





10





—





10





—

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 81



$ 65



$ 48



$ 24



$ 36



$ 218



$ 210



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 81



$ 65



$ 48



$ 24



$ 36



$ 218



$ 210

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4





3





5





5





4





17





15

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





7





9





84





71

Special items



—





—





—





10





—





10





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 116



$ 107



$ 60



$ 46



$ 49



$ 329



$ 296







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Restructuring, impairments and other charges

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (10)



$ —



$ (10)



$ —





























































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





























































Segment Statistics







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 97



$ 90



$ 30



$ 18



$ 34



$ 235



$ 246

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



31





27





38





37





25





133





98



Total

$ 128



$ 117



$ 68



$ 55



$ 59



$ 368



$ 344

Acres Sold Real Estate



24,126





26,906





5,014





2,745





6,920





58,791





55,827

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,785



$ 3,215



$ 5,046



$ 5,550



$ 4,385



$ 3,714



$ 3,725

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



43 %



23 %



39 %



26 %



36 %



29 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q4.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q4.2022



Q4.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net sales

$ 2,519



$ 2,341



$ 1,767



$ 1,331



$ 1,718



$ 7,958



$ 8,221

Costs of sales



1,276





1,414





1,360





1,116





1,185





5,166





4,808

Gross margin



1,243





927





407





215





533





2,792





3,413

Selling expenses



21





21





22





22





23





86





84

General and administrative expenses



35





35





36





36





34





142





138

Other operating costs (income), net



5





8





5





10





(40)





28





(20)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 1,182



$ 863



$ 344



$ 147



$ 516



$ 2,536



$ 3,211

