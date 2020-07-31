Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

SEATTLE, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $72 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion. This compares with net earnings of $128 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period last year.

View our earnings release and financial statements in a printer-friendly PDF.

Excluding a net after-tax charge of $5 million for special items, primarily related to the early extinguishment of debt, the company reported second quarter net earnings of $77 million, or 11 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $123 million for the same period last year and $138 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $386 million compared with $343 million for the same period last year and $413 million for the first quarter of 2020.

"In the second quarter, we delivered strong results across each of our businesses despite the disruptive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "I am extremely proud of the dedication and focus of our teams as they safely adapted business practices, efficiently pivoted operating postures, and capitalized on operational excellence opportunities while navigating unprecedented fluctuations in market demand. This includes delivering record low cost performance in lumber despite significant production curtailments."

"These operational efforts, in conjunction with improving market conditions and our prior actions to enhance financial flexibility, enabled us to generate solid cash flow and strengthen our balance sheet. Entering the third quarter, U.S. housing activity is improving, but against a backdrop of rising COVID-19 infection rates and the rollback of certain economic reopening plans. We remain focused on operating safely and efficiently, effectively capitalizing on a full range of market conditions, and driving long-term value for our shareholders through disciplined, prudent capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020

2019 (millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net sales

$1,728

$1,631

$1,692 Net earnings

$150

$72

$128 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.20

$0.10

$0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

747

747

746 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$138

$77

$123 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.18

$0.11

$0.16 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$413

$386

$343





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Second quarter 2020 after-tax special items include an $11 million net charge related to the early extinguishment of debt and a $6 million benefit related to a product remediation insurance recovery. Special items for other periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables following this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$503

$480

($23) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$105

$75

($30) Adjusted EBITDA

$173

$140

($33)

Q2 2020 Performance – In the West, log sales volumes and average sales realizations were comparable to the first quarter, as lower volumes and realizations for domestic and Japan export logs were offset by improved China export volumes and realizations. Forestry and road spending was seasonally higher, and export costs increased. In the South, harvest volumes decreased approximately 4 percent and average sales realizations declined slightly due to mix. In the North, fee harvest volumes decreased seasonally due to spring breakup.

Q3 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than second quarter. In the West, the company anticipates slightly lower average log sales realizations and seasonally higher road, forestry, and per unit logging and hauling costs. The company expects higher average Western domestic log realizations, slightly lower export log realizations, and a higher proportion of domestic log sales compared with the second quarter. In the South, the company expects seasonally higher forestry expenses, decreased fee harvest volumes and slightly lower average log sales realizations, primarily due to mix.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$112

$65

($47) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$36

$19

($17) Adjusted EBITDA

$101

$57

($44)

Q2 2020 Performance – The number of real estate acres sold decreased compared with the first quarter, and average price per acre declined due to the mix of properties sold. Average land basis as a percent of sales increased slightly due to mix. Energy & Natural Resources earnings and Adjusted EBITDA were comparable to the first quarter.

Q3 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the second quarter. The company now expects full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $235 million, an increase from the $200 million previously expected.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net sales

$1,235

$1,207

($28) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$134

$159

$25 Pretax benefit for special items

$—

($8)

($8) Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$134

$151

$17 Adjusted EBITDA

$184

$198

$14

Q2 2020 Performance – Market demand for wood products declined sharply in April due to the economic impact of COVID-19 but rebounded later in the quarter. In April, Weyerhaeuser reduced production volumes across its manufacturing facilities to align with customer demand. As the quarter progressed, the company dynamically adjusted operating rates in response to improving market conditions.

Average sales realizations for lumber increased 5 percent compared with the first quarter, and manufacturing costs improved across all product lines due to operational excellence and cost management initiatives. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes for most product lines.

Second quarter special items consist of an $8 million pretax benefit from product remediation insurance proceeds.

Q3 2020 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than second quarter. To date, third quarter benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board is significantly higher than the second quarter average. The company also anticipates increased sales volumes across most product lines.

UNALLOCATED

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

($43)

($18)

$25 Pretax benefit for special items

($12)

$—

$12 Net charge to pretax earnings before special items

($55)

($18)

$37 Adjusted EBITDA

($45)

($9)

$36

Q2 2020 Performance – Second quarter results include a benefit from elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO compared with a charge in the first quarter. The second quarter benefit was due to lower end of quarter log and lumber inventory levels.

INCOME TAXES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020

2020



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change Income tax (expense) benefit

$3

($60)

($63) Income tax (expense) benefit attributable to special items

$—

($2)

($2) Income tax (expense) benefit before special items

$3

($58)

($61)

Q2 2020 Performance – The provision for income taxes was a charge for second quarter, compared with a benefit for first quarter, as the company adjusted its estimated annual effective tax rate to reflect higher average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 31, 2020 to discuss second quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 31, 2020.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 855-223-0757 (access code: 3297624) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 574-990-1206 (access code: 3297624). Replays will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (access code: 3297624) from within North America and at 404-537-3406 (access code: 3297624) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses; log sale realizations and sales volumes; log export sales volumes; fee harvest volumes; road, forestry and logging and hauling costs; and sales volumes across all of our wood products lines. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

, especially and ; performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

our operational excellence initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 150

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































85

Income taxes



































(3)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 105



$ 36



$ 134



$ (43)



$ 232

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





9





9

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(1)





(1)

Operating income (loss)



105





36





134





(35)





240

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





3





50





2





123

Basis of real estate sold



—





62





—





—





62

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)



—





—





—





(12)





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 173



$ 101



$ 184



$ (45)



$ 413







(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 72

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)



































103

Income taxes



































60

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 75



$ 19



$ 159



$ (18)



$ 235

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(2)





(2)

Operating income (loss)



75





19





159





(10)





243

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





4





47





1





117

Basis of real estate sold



—





34





—





—





34

Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)



—





—





(8)





—





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 140



$ 57



$ 198



$ (9)



$ 386







(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million net charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. (2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:

(millions)

Timberlands



Real Estate & ENR



Wood Products



Unallocated Items



Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:







































Net earnings

































$ 128

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



































91

Income taxes



































(37)

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 102



$ 35



$ 81



$ (36)



$ 182

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs(1)



—





—





—





10





10

Interest income and other



—





—





—





(6)





(6)

Operating income (loss)



102





35





81





(32)





186

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



73





3





47





1





124

Basis of real estate sold



—





33





—





—





33

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 175



$ 71



$ 128



$ (31)



$ 343



(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs include a pretax special item consisting of a $6 million benefit from finalizing the noncash settlement charge incurred in first quarter 2019 related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2020

2020

2019 (millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings

$150

$72

$128 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

11

— Legal benefit

(12)

—

— Pension settlement benefit

—

—

(5) Product remediation recovery

—

(6)

— Net earnings before special items

$138

$77

$123

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2020

2020

2019



Q1

Q2

Q2 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.20

$0.10

$0.17 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

0.02

— Legal benefit

(0.02)

—

— Pension settlement benefit

—

—

(0.01) Product remediation recovery

—

(0.01)

— Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.18

$0.11

$0.16

Exhibit 99.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Net sales

$ 1,728



$ 1,631



$ 1,692



$ 3,359



$ 3,335

Costs of sales



1,382





1,283





1,390





2,665





2,712

Gross margin



346





348





302





694





623

Selling expenses



22





18





21





40





42

General and administrative expenses



74





84





80





158





169

Other operating costs (income), net



10





3





15





13





52

Operating income



240





243





186





483





360

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(10)





(19)





(480)

Interest income and other



1





2





6





3





16

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(85)





(103)





(91)





(188)





(198)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



147





132





91





279





(302)

Income taxes



3





(60)





37





(57)





141

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 128



$ 222



$ (161)



Per Share Information





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.17



$ 0.30



$ (0.22)

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.34



$ —



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.68

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):







































Basic



746,534





746,896





745,486





746,715





746,041

Diluted



747,155





746,984





746,232





747,070





746,041

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



746,206





746,251





744,905





746,251





744,905



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 128



$ 222



$ (161)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



9





10





10





19





480

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(6)





(3)





(16)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



85





103





91





188





198

Income taxes



(3)





60





(37)





57





(141)

Operating income



240





243





186





483





360

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





124





240





247

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





33





96





81

Special items included in operating income



(12)





(8)





—





(20)





20

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 413



$ 386



$ 343



$ 799



$ 708







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Total Company Statistics Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 128



$ 222



$ (161)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





11





—





11





9

Legal charge (benefit)



(12)





—





—





(12)





15

Pension settlement charges



—





—





(5)





—





340

Product remediation recovery



—





(6)





—





(6)





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 138



$ 77



$ 123



$ 215



$ 203







Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.20



$ 0.10



$ 0.17



$ 0.30



$ (0.22)

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





0.02





—





0.02





0.01

Legal charge (benefit)



(0.02)





—





—





(0.02)





0.02

Pension settlement charges



—





—





(0.01)





—





0.46

Product remediation recovery



—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.18



$ 0.11



$ 0.16



$ 0.29



$ 0.27







(1) We recorded pretax charges of $12 million ($9 million after-tax) and $11 million ($11 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in first quarter 2019 and second quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Pension and postretirement costs:







































Pension and postretirement service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 8



$ 18



$ 16

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



9





10





10





19





480

Total company pension and postretirement costs

$ 19



$ 18



$ 18



$ 37



$ 496



Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 139

Receivables, net



390





420





309

Receivables for taxes



24





48





98

Inventories



480





409





416

Assets held for sale



—





—





140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





131





147

Current restricted financial investments held by variable interest entities



—





—





362

Total current assets



2,493





1,651





1,611

Property and equipment, net



1,911





1,958





1,969

Construction in progress



153





110





130

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,847





11,780





11,929

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



278





275





281

Deferred tax assets



147





65





72

Other assets



399





415





414

Total assets

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,406



























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 577



$ —



$ —

Borrowings on line of credit



550





—





230

Accounts payable



241





199





246

Accrued liabilities



448





525





530

Total current liabilities



1,816





724





1,006

Long-term debt, net



6,299





6,299





6,147

Deferred tax liabilities



10





18





6

Deferred pension and other postretirement benefits



669





652





693

Other liabilities



352





359





377

Total liabilities



9,146





8,052





8,229

Total equity



8,082





8,202





8,177

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,228



$ 16,254



$ 16,406



Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Cash flows from operations:







































Net earnings (loss)

$ 150



$ 72



$ 128



$ 222



$ (161)

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings (loss):







































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



123





117





124





240





247

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





33





96





81

Deferred income taxes, net



(82)





80





(43)





(2)





(166)

Pension and other postretirement benefits



19





18





18





37





496

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





7





15





16

Change in:







































Receivables, less allowances



(82)





(30)





(10)





(112)





(87)

Receivables and payables for taxes



79





(18)





6





61





(25)

Inventories



(72)





74





28





2





(32)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





7





8





5





3

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(91)





30





127





(61)





45

Pension and postretirement benefit contributions and payments



(10)





(6)





(13)





(16)





(27)

Other



(15)





5





(17)





(10)





(8)

Net cash from operations

$ 86



$ 391



$ 396



$ 477



$ 382

Cash flows from investing activities:







































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (47)



$ (55)



$ (71)



$ (102)



$ (112)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(21)





(11)





(13)





(32)





(31)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



362





—





—





362





253

Proceeds from sale of nonstrategic timberlands



145





—





—





145





—

Other



2





1





1





3





19

Net cash from investing activities

$ 441



$ (65)



$ (83)



$ 376



$ 129

Cash flows from financing activities:







































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (254)



$ —



$ (253)



$ (254)



$ (507)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



732





—





—





732





739

Payments of long-term debt



—





(588)





—





(588)





(512)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



550





—





140





550





385

Payments on line of credit



(230)





(550)





(245)





(780)





(670)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



6





—





2





6





4

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





—





—





(60)

Other



(12)





(3)





(4)





(15)





(12)

Net cash from financing activities

$ 792



$ (1,141)



$ (360)



$ (349)



$ (633)











































Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,319



$ (815)



$ (47)



$ 504



$ (122)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



139





1,458





259





139





334

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,458



$ 643



$ 212



$ 643



$ 212











































Cash paid (received) during the period for:







































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 108



$ 70



$ 60



$ 178



$ 187

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ —



$ 1



$ 1



$ 1



$ 51





Timberlands Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 381



$ 359



$ 401



$ 740



$ 832

Intersegment sales



122





121





131





243





256

Total net sales



503





480





532





983





1,088

Costs of sales



375





383





405





758





818

Gross margin



128





97





127





225





270

Selling expenses



—





1





—





1





1

General and administrative expenses



24





22





25





46





47

Other operating income, net



(1)





(1)





—





(2)





—

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 105



$ 75



$ 102



$ 180



$ 222



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 105



$ 75



$ 102



$ 180



$ 222

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



68





65





73





133





146

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 173



$ 140



$ 175



$ 313



$ 368







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (3)



$ (2)



$ 46



$ (5)



$ 22

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (30)



$ (21)



$ (25)



$ (51)



$ (51)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

Segment Statistics(3)









Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Third Party

Delivered logs:







































Net Sales

West

$ 177



$ 179



$ 194



$ 356



$ 399

(millions)

South



150





145





156





295





315





North



17





7





17





24





46





Total delivered logs



344





331





367





675





760





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber



5





5





10





10





19





Recreational and other lease revenue



15





16





15





31





30





Other revenue



17





7





9





24





23





Total

$ 381



$ 359



$ 401



$ 740



$ 832

Delivered Logs

West

$ 104.91



$ 104.90



$ 104.07



$ 104.91



$ 105.52

Third Party Sales

South

$ 34.27



$ 33.68



$ 35.45



$ 33.97



$ 35.40

Realizations (per ton)

North

$ 60.51



$ 59.82



$ 62.10



$ 60.31



$ 60.52

Delivered Logs

West



1,684





1,714





1,864





3,398





3,784

Third Party Sales

South



4,365





4,307





4,400





8,672





8,899

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North



284





113





263





397





757

Fee Harvest Volumes

West



2,310





2,236





2,455





4,546





4,840

(tons, thousands)

South



6,130





5,914





6,367





12,044





12,859





North



386





194





378





580





1,005







(3) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 112



$ 65



$ 81



$ 177



$ 199

Costs of sales



70





40





39





110





95

Gross margin



42





25





42





67





104

General and administrative expenses



6





6





7





12





14

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 36



$ 19



$ 35



$ 55



$ 90



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 36



$ 19



$ 35



$ 55



$ 90

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





3





7





6

Basis of real estate sold



62





34





33





96





81

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 101



$ 57



$ 71



$ 158



$ 177







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —













































Segment Statistics







Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 95



$ 48



$ 59



$ 143



$ 155

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



17





17





22





34





44



Total

$ 112



$ 65



$ 81



$ 177



$ 199

Acres Sold Real Estate



44,974





31,337





47,031





76,310





85,865

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 1,992



$ 1,501



$ 1,063



$ 1,790



$ 1,678

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



65 %



71 %



56 %



67 %



52 %

Wood Products Segment Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Net sales

$ 1,235



$ 1,207



$ 1,210



$ 2,442



$ 2,304

Costs of sales



1,040





997





1,070





2,037





2,037

Gross margin



195





210





140





405





267

Selling expenses



21





18





20





39





39

General and administrative expenses



36





33





34





69





69

Other operating costs, net



4





—





5





4





9

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 134



$ 159



$ 81



$ 293



$ 150



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income

$ 134



$ 159



$ 81



$ 293



$ 150

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



50





47





47





97





93

Special items



—





(8)





—





(8)





—

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 184



$ 198



$ 128



$ 382



$ 243







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Product remediation recovery

$ —



$ 8



$ —



$ 8



$ —













































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (186)



$ 56



$ 75



$ (130)



$ (80)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (38)



$ (45)



$ (53)



$ (83)



$ (83)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 508



$ 538



$ 495



$ 1,046



$ 939

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 416



$ 438



$ 388



$ 427



$ 390

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,222





1,225





1,274





2,447





2,407



Production volumes



1,209





1,108





1,193





2,317





2,338

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 190



$ 179



$ 156



$ 369



$ 316

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 246



$ 240



$ 213



$ 243



$ 218

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



770





747





733





1,517





1,450

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



777





742





736





1,519





1,465

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 127



$ 111



$ 134



$ 238



$ 250

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,149



$ 2,151



$ 2,214



$ 2,150



$ 2,216

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.9





5.2





6.1





11.1





11.3

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.1





5.3





6.0





11.4





11.9

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 78



$ 70



$ 86



$ 148



$ 156

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,667



$ 1,645



$ 1,662



$ 1,656



$ 1,683

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





42





52





89





93

in lineal feet) Production volumes



47





38





47





85





91

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 39



$ 34



$ 44



$ 73



$ 88

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 348



$ 356



$ 380



$ 352



$ 382

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



113





95





115





208





230



Production volumes



97





76





104





173





202

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 44



$ 33



$ 45



$ 77



$ 83

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 841



$ 825



$ 833



$ 834



$ 839

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



52





40





55





92





99

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





35





61





91





106







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Unallocated Items Weyerhaeuser Company Q2.2020 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and postretirement costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (19)



$ (23)



$ (12)



$ (42)



$ (31)

Liability classified share-based compensation



10





(4)





—





6





(4)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(8)





3





2





(5)





(1)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(13)





18





(5)





5





(10)

Other, net



(5)





(4)





(17)





(9)





(56)

Operating income (loss)



(35)





(10)





(32)





(45)





(102)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs



(9)





(10)





(10)





(19)





(480)

Interest income and other



1





2





6





3





16

Net charge to earnings

$ (43)



$ (18)



$ (36)



$ (61)



$ (566)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Operating income (loss)

$ (35)



$ (10)



$ (32)



$ (45)



$ (102)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





1





3





2

Special items



(12)





—





—





(12)





20

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (45)



$ (9)



$ (31)



$ (54)



$ (80)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Legal benefit (charge)



12





—





—





12





(20)

Special items included in operating income (loss)



12





—





—





12





(20)

Pension settlement charges



—





—





6





—





(449)

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ 12



$ —



$ 6



$ 12



$ (469)



Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2020



Q2.2020



Q2.2019



YTD.2020



YTD.2019

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ (6)



$ —



$ (9)













































For more information contact:

Analysts - Beth Baum, 206-539-3907

Media - Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Related Links

http://www.weyerhaeuser.com

