Weyerhaeuser Reports Second Quarter Results

  • Achieved net earnings of $230 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and net earnings before special items of $238 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $469 million, a 19 percent increase compared with first quarter 2023
  • Completed strategic timberlands acquisition in Mississippi in July 2023

SEATTLE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported second quarter net earnings of $230 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion. This compares with net earnings of $788 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.0 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $151 million for first quarter 2023. Excluding an after-tax charge of $8 million for special items, the company reported second quarter net earnings of $238 million, or 32 cents per diluted share. There were no special items in second quarter 2022 or first quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for second quarter 2023 was $469 million compared with $1.2 billion for the same period last year and $395 million for first quarter 2023.

In July, Weyerhaeuser acquired 22 thousand acres of timberlands in Mississippi for approximately $60 million. These highly productive timberlands are strategically located to deliver immediate synergies with existing Weyerhaeuser operations and offer incremental real estate and natural climate solutions opportunities. 

"In the second quarter, our teams delivered solid results across each of our businesses," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we continue to make meaningful progress towards our multi-year growth targets with the recent acquisition of high-quality timberlands in Mississippi. Looking forward, we are encouraged by recent improvements in the housing market, and maintain a favorable longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses. Our financial position is exceptionally strong, and we remain focused on delivering operational excellence across our unmatched portfolio of assets and enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023

2022

(millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q2

Net sales

$

1,881

$

1,997

$

2,973

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

1.06

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

734


732


746

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$

151

$

238

$

788

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$

0.21

$

0.32

$

1.06

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

395

$

469

$

1,205

Net cash from operations

$

126

$

496

$

1,146

Adjusted FAD(3)

$

55

$

415

$

1,065


(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.

(2)

Second quarter 2023 after-tax special items include an $8 million noncash environmental remediation charge. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.

(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change

Net sales

$

604

$

567

$

(37)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

120

$

104

$

(16)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

188

$

172

$

(16)

Q2 2023 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the first quarter. Export sales realizations were lower, while domestic sales realizations were comparable. Sales volumes to China were significantly lower and domestic sales volumes were significantly higher as the company intentionally flexed logs to domestic customers to capture higher margin opportunities. Per unit log and haul costs were lower. In the South, fee harvest volumes were comparable, while sales realizations and per unit log and haul costs were slightly lower. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $25 million lower than the second quarter. In the West, the company expects fee harvest volumes and sales realizations to be moderately lower, partially offset by improved per unit log and haul costs. In the South, sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower, while fee harvest volumes and per unit log and haul costs are expected to be comparable. The company expects forestry and road costs in the West and South to be seasonally higher.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change

Net sales

$

101

$

80

$

(21)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

53

$

52

$

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

89

$

70

$

(19)

Q2 2023 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the first quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions. The average price per acre was significantly higher and the average basis as a percentage of sales was significantly lower due to the mix of properties sold. 

Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings will be slightly higher than the second quarter and Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $20 million higher than the second quarter due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. The company still expects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $300 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year. 

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023

2023



(millions)

Q1

Q2

Change

Net sales

$

1,318

$

1,500

$

182

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$

95

$

218

$

123

Adjusted EBITDA

$

148

$

270

$

122

Q2 2023 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board increased 6 percent and 11 percent, respectively, compared with first quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber were moderately higher and log costs were slightly lower, primarily for western logs. Unit manufacturing costs were slightly higher. For oriented strand board, sales and production volumes were moderately lower and unit manufacturing costs were moderately higher due to planned downtime for annual maintenance as well as a temporary period of unplanned downtime resulting from wildfire activity near the company's facility in Alberta. Fiber costs were slightly lower. Sales and production volumes were significantly higher for most engineered wood products, driven by improving demand from the homebuilding segment. Unit manufacturing costs were significantly lower for solid section and I-joist products, and raw material costs were lower for all products. Sales realizations were lower for most engineered wood products. Distribution results were significantly higher due to strong sales volumes for engineered wood products.

Q3 2023 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates third quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the second quarter due to higher average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. Excluding the effect of those items, the company expects third quarter financial results will be slightly lower than the second quarter. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher sales volumes, moderately lower log costs and slightly lower unit manufacturing costs. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates comparable sales volumes and fiber costs and slightly higher unit manufacturing costs. For engineered wood products, the company expects slightly higher sales volumes, slightly lower sales realizations and higher raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on July 28, 2023 to discuss second quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on July 28, 2023.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 1-877-407-0792 (access code: 13734908) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13734908). Replays will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (access code: 13734908) from within North America, and at 1-412-317-6671 (access code: 13734908) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: the growth of our business and long-term demand drivers; earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, log and haul costs and forestry and road expenses for our Timberlands business; sales volumes, log costs and unit manufacturing costs for our lumber business; sales volumes, fiber costs and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; and sales volumes, sales realizations and raw material costs for our engineered wood products business; and basis as a percentage of real estate sales in our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources Business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

151

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













66

Income taxes













22

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

120

$

53

$

95

$

(29)

$

239

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs










9


9

Interest income and other










(12)


(12)

Operating income (loss)

120


53


95


(32)


236

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

68


3


53


2


126

Basis of real estate sold




33








33

Adjusted EBITDA

$

188

$

89

$

148

$

(30)

$

395

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

230

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













70

Income taxes













25

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

104

$

52

$

218

$

(49)

$

325

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs










12


12

Interest income and other










(18)


(18)

Operating income (loss)

104


52


218


(55)


319

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

68


5


52


1


126

Basis of real estate sold




13








13

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)










11


11

Adjusted EBITDA

$

172

$

70

$

270

$

(43)

$

469


(1)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

788

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













65

Income taxes













184

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

153

$

65

$

863

$

(44)

$

1,037

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs










11


11

Interest income and other










(1)


(1)

Operating income (loss)

153


65


863


(34)


1,047

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66


3


49


1


119

Basis of real estate sold




39








39

Adjusted EBITDA

$

219

$

107

$

912

$

(33)

$

1,205

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2023:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate 
& ENR

Wood 
Products

Unallocated 
Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:














Net earnings












$

381

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













136

Income taxes













47

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$

224

$

105

$

313

$

(78)

$

564

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs










21


21

Interest income and other










(30)


(30)

Operating income (loss)

224


105


313


(87)


555

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

136


8


105


3


252

Basis of real estate sold




46








46

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)










11


11

Adjusted EBITDA

$

360

$

159

$

418

$

(73)

$

864


(1)

Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of an $11 million noncash environmental remediation charge.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:

2023

2023

2022

(millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

Environmental remediation charge




8



Net earnings before special items

$

151

$

238

$

788

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:

2023

2023

2022


Q1

Q2

Q2

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

1.06

Environmental remediation charge




0.01



Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$

0.21

$

0.32

$

1.06

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:

2023

2023

2022

2023

(millions)

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q2 YTD

Net cash from operations

$

126

$

496

$

1,146

$

622

Capital expenditures

(71)


(81)


(81)


(152)

Adjusted FAD

$

55

$

415

$

1,065

$

470

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2

Q2.2023 Analyst Package   

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net sales

$

1,881

$

1,997

$

2,973

$

3,878

$

6,085

Costs of sales

1,512


1,528


1,789


3,040


3,436

Gross margin

369


469


1,184


838


2,649

Selling expenses

22


22


23


44


46

General and administrative expenses

101


108


102


209


194

Other operating costs, net

10


20


12


30


18

Operating income

236


319


1,047


555


2,391

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(9)


(12)


(11)


(21)


(26)

Interest income and other

12


18


1


30



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(66)


(70)


(65)


(136)


(137)

Loss on debt extinguishment













(276)

Earnings before income taxes

173


255


972


428


1,952

Income taxes

(22)


(25)


(184)


(47)


(393)

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

$

381

$

1,559

Per Share Information



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date


March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

1.06

$

0.52

$

2.09

Dividends paid per common share

$

1.09

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

1.28

$

1.81

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):














Basic

733,163


732,021


744,542


732,599


746,017

Diluted

733,546


732,362


745,582


732,961


747,194

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)       

732,507


730,850


741,738


730,850


741,738

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

$

381

$

1,559

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

9


12


11


21


26

Interest income and other

(12)


(18)


(1)


(30)



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

66


70


65


136


137

Loss on debt extinguishment













276

Income taxes

22


25


184


47


393

Operating income

236


319


1,047


555


2,391

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

126


126


119


252


241

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


39


46


70

Special items included in operating income




11





11



Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

395

$

469

$

1,205

$

864

$

2,702


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Total Company Statistics

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

$

381

$

1,559

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)













207

Environmental remediation charge




8





8



Net earnings before special items(2)

$

151

$

238

$

788

$

389

$

1,766




Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date


March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.21

$

0.31

$

1.06

$

0.52

$

2.09

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)













0.28

Environmental remediation charge




0.01





0.01



Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$

0.21

$

0.32

$

1.06

$

0.53

$

2.37


(1)

We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.

(2)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Pension and post-employment costs:














Pension and post-employment service costs

$

6

$

5

$

8

$

11

$

18

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

9


12


11


21


26

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$

15

$

17

$

19

$

32

$

44

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

December 31,
 2022

ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

797

$

1,095

$

1,581

Short-term investments




665



Receivables, net

440


462


357

Receivables for taxes

28


18


42

Inventories

586


539


550

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

202


188


216

Total current assets

2,053


2,967


2,746

Property and equipment, net

2,157


2,133


2,171

Construction in progress

222


260


222

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion

11,564


11,512


11,604

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion

211


207


214

Deferred tax assets

8


8


8

Other assets

365


383


375

Total assets

$

16,580

$

17,470

$

17,340










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Current maturities of long-term debt

$

981

$

980

$

982

Accounts payable

266


254


247

Accrued liabilities

403


473


511

Total current liabilities

1,650


1,707


1,740

Long-term debt, net

4,072


4,817


4,071

Deferred tax liabilities

101


105


96

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits

346


348


344

Other liabilities

335


352


340

Total liabilities

6,504


7,329


6,591

Total equity

10,076


10,141


10,749

Total liabilities and equity

$

16,580

$

17,470

$

17,340

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Q1

Q2

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,
 2023

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Cash flows from operations:














Net earnings

$

151

$

230

$

788

$

381

$

1,559

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:














Depreciation, depletion and amortization

126


126


119


252


241

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


39


46


70

Pension and other post-employment benefits

15


17


19


32


44

Share-based compensation expense

8


9


9


17


17

Loss on debt extinguishment













276

Other

3


(1)





2


14

Change in:














Receivables, net

(83)


(22)


198


(105)


(40)

Receivables and payables for taxes

14


13


(83)


27


27

Inventories

(36)


50


29


14


(58)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(9)


17


(2)


8


(3)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(87)


57


47


(30)


(15)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments

(6)


(5)


(10)


(11)


(14)

Other

(3)


(8)


(7)


(11)


(15)

Net cash from operations

$

126

$

496

$

1,146

$

622

$

2,103

Cash flows from investing activities:














Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$

(50)

$

(69)

$

(71)

$

(119)

$

(121)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation

(21)


(12)


(10)


(33)


(30)

Acquisition of timberlands




(2)


(265)


(2)


(283)

Purchase of short-term investments




(664)





(664)



Other

2


(2)








1

Net cash from investing activities

$

(69)

$

(749)

$

(346)

$

(818)

$

(433)

Cash flows from financing activities:














Cash dividends on common shares

$

(799)

$

(139)

$

(134)

$

(938)

$

(1,352)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt




743





743


881

Payments on long-term debt













(1,203)

Repurchases of common shares

(34)


(51)


(141)


(85)


(259)

Other

(8)


(2)


1


(10)


(5)

Net cash from financing activities

$

(841)

$

551

$

(274)

$

(290)

$

(1,938)
















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(784)

$

298

$

526

$

(486)

$

(268)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,581


797


1,205


1,581


1,999

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

797

$

1,095

$

1,731

$

1,095

$

1,731
















Cash paid during the period for:














Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

57

$

70

$

71

$

127

$

149

Income taxes, net of refunds

$

6

$

12

$

269

$

18

$

354

Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations


in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$

462

$

417

$

515

$

879

$

980

Intersegment sales

142


150


156


292


317

Total net sales

604


567


671


1,171


1,297

Costs of sales

461


439


495


900


918

Gross margin

143


128


176


271


379

General and administrative expenses

25


24


24


49


48

Other operating income, net

(2)





(1)


(2)


(4)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

120

$

104

$

153

$

224

$

335

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating income

$

120

$

104

$

153

$

224

$

335

Depreciation, depletion and amortization                            

68


68


66


136


131

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

188

$

172

$

219

$

360

$

466

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)                 

$

(24)

$

51

$

57

$

27

$

23

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$

(26)

$

(22)

$

(23)

$

(48)

$

(53)


(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3)

Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)




Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Third Party

Delivered logs:













Net Sales

West

$

229

$

206

$

308

$

435

$

567

(millions)

South

168


162


160


330


314


North

17


7


10


24


25


Total delivered logs

414


375


478


789


906


Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

16


15


11


31


20


Recreational and other lease revenue

18


17


16


35


33


Other revenue

14


10


10


24


21


Total

$

462

$

417

$

515

$

879

$

980

Delivered Logs

West

$

137.10

$

123.45

$

173.35

$

130.30

$

167.63

Third Party Sales

South

$

38.23

$

37.49

$

38.47

$

37.86

$

37.81

Realizations (per ton)

North

$

81.71

$

78.69

$

83.93

$

80.73

$

76.79

Delivered Logs

West

1,674


1,661


1,778


3,335


3,382

Third Party Sales

South

4,386


4,341


4,167


8,727


8,302

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

204


98


118


302


328

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,245


2,292


2,085


4,537


4,325

(tons, thousands)

South

6,432


6,430


6,159


12,862


12,001


North

285


175


180


460


458


(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Net sales

$

101

$

80

$

117

$

181

$

245

Costs of sales

41


21


45


62


86

Gross margin

60


59


72


119


159

General and administrative expenses

7


7


7


14


13

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

53

$

52

$

65

$

105

$

146

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating income

$

53

$

52

$

65

$

105

$

146

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3


5


3


8


7

Basis of real estate sold

33


13


39


46


70

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

89

$

70

$

107

$

159

$

223

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$



$



$



$



$























Segment Statistics




Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Net Sales

Real Estate

$

72

$

47

$

90

$

119

$

187

(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources

29


33


27


62


58

Total

$

101

$

80

$

117

$

181

$

245

Acres Sold

Real Estate

20,753


9,281


26,906


30,034


51,032

Price per Acre

Real Estate

$

3,241

$

4,790

$

3,215

$

3,720

$

3,484

Basis as a Percent of
Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate

46

%

28

%

43

%

39

%

37

%

Weyerhaeuser Company

Wood Products Segment

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Net sales

$

1,318

$

1,500

$

2,341

$

2,818

$

4,860

Costs of sales

1,159


1,218


1,414


2,377


2,690

Gross margin

159


282


927


441


2,170

Selling expenses

22


21


21


43


42

General and administrative expenses

36


37


35


73


70

Other operating costs, net

6


6


8


12


13

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

95

$

218

$

863

$

313

$

2,045

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating income

$

95

$

218

$

863

$

313

$

2,045

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53


52


49


105


100

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

148

$

270

$

912

$

418

$

2,145

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Total (increase) decrease in working capital(2)

$

(127)

$

40

$

205

$

(87)

$

(166)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(43)

$

(56)

$

(56)

$

(99)

$

(95)


(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Structural Lumber

Third party net sales

$

515

$

573

$

998

$

1,088

$

2,204

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

450

$

479

$

776

$

465

$

901

in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(3)

1,144


1,196


1,289


2,340


2,446

Production volumes

1,143


1,164


1,232


2,307


2,435

Oriented Strand

Third party net sales

$

208

$

215

$

497

$

423

$

1,061

Board

Third party sales realizations

$

269

$

299

$

676

$

283

$

731

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

773


720


735


1,493


1,452

in square feet 3/8")

Production volumes

761


727


758


1,488


1,497

Engineered Solid

Third party net sales

$

169

$

215

$

247

$

384

$

443

Section

Third party sales realizations

$

3,643

$

3,571

$

3,863

$

3,602

$

3,660

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

4.7


6.0


6.4


10.7


12.1

in cubic feet)

Production volumes

4.6


5.9


6.4


10.5


12.1

Engineered

Third party net sales

$

87

$

126

$

168

$

213

$

305

I-joists

Third party sales realizations

$

3,171

$

2,901

$

3,432

$

3,006

$

3,207

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

27


44


49


71


95

in lineal feet)

Production volumes

25


38


50


63


94

Softwood Plywood

Third party net sales

$

41

$

44

$

53

$

85

$

111

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

490

$

474

$

746

$

481

$

765

in square feet 3/8")

Third party sales volumes(3)

83


94


70


177


145

Production volumes

74


84


67


158


133

Medium Density

Third party net sales

$

38

$

42

$

53

$

80

$

101

Fiberboard

Third party sales realizations

$

1,314

$

1,342

$

1,174

$

1,329

$

1,129

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

29


31


45


60


89

in square feet 3/4")

Production volumes

34


33


48


67


92


(3)

Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Unallocated Items

Q2.2023 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items
such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign
exchange transaction gains and losses and interest income and other.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$

(27)

$

(32)

$

(36)

$

(59)

$

(67)

Liability classified share-based compensation




(2)


2


(2)


3

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(1)


2


3


1


3

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO

9


3


18


12


(41)

Other, net

(13)


(26)


(21)


(39)


(33)

Operating loss

(32)


(55)


(34)


(87)


(135)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(9)


(12)


(11)


(21)


(26)

Interest income and other

12


18


1


30



Net charge to earnings

$

(29)

$

(49)

$

(44)

$

(78)

$

(161)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Operating loss

$

(32)

$

(55)

$

(34)

$

(87)

$

(135)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2


1


1


3


3

Special items




11





11



Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(30)

$

(43)

$

(33)

$

(73)

$

(132)

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Environmental remediation charge

$



$

11

$



$

11

$


Special items included in operating loss and net charge to
earnings

$



$

11

$



$

11

$


Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2023

Q2.2023

Q2.2022

YTD.2023

YTD.2022

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(2)

$

(3)

$

(2)

$

(5)

$

(3)





















For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor (206) 539-3907
Media  Nancy Thompson (919) 861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

