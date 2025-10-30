Weyerhaeuser Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results. The company's earnings release and associated materials are available on the Investors section of the company's website, www.weyerhaeuser.com. In addition, the earnings release has been furnished on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

The company will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 31, 2025, to discuss third quarter results. To access the live webcast and presentation, go to the Investors section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 31, 2025.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13748398) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13748398). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13748398) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13748398) from outside North America.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2024, the company generated $7.1 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company