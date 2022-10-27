Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

Weyerhaeuser Company

Oct 27, 2022, 16:15 ET

  • Achieved net earnings of $310 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
  • Generated $583 million of Adjusted EBITDA
  • Repurchased $404 million of common shares year to date, through the third quarter

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $310 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $788 million for the second quarter of 2022. There were no special items in third quarter or second quarter 2022. Net earnings before special items was $450 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $583 million compared with $746 million for the same period last year and $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses, despite increasing macroeconomic headwinds," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Although near-term market conditions have moderated, we maintain a constructive longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that support our businesses. Looking ahead, our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to navigate through a range of market conditions. We remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for our shareholders through an unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

2021

(millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Net sales

$2,973

$2,276

$2,345

Net earnings

$788

$310

$482

Net earnings per diluted share

$1.06

$0.42

$0.64

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

746

741

751

Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$788

$310

$450

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$1.06

$0.42

$0.60

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,205

$583

$746

Net cash from operations

$1,146

$562

$659

Adjusted FAD(3)

$1,065

$468

$561


(1)

Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.

(2)

Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.

(3)

Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$671

$574

$(97)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$153

$107

$(46)

Adjusted EBITDA

$219

$168

$(51)

Q3 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes and domestic sales volumes were lower than the second quarter due to the work stoppage that commenced in mid-September, impacting a portion of our operations in the region. Domestic sales realizations were comparable and per unit log and haul costs were lower. Export sales realizations and volumes were significantly lower due to softening demand, and volumes were further affected by a reduction in export activity resulting from the work stoppage. In the South, fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, and per unit log and haul costs were all comparable to the second quarter. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than third quarter 2022. In the West, the company expects lower fee harvest and sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage. Sales realizations are expected to be significantly lower due to softening demand. The company expects lower per unit log and haul costs and significantly lower forestry and road costs. In the South, fee harvest volumes and forestry and road costs are expected to be slightly higher, and per unit log and haul costs and sales realizations are expected to be comparable.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$117

$68

$(49)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$65

$48

$(17)

Adjusted EBITDA

$107

$60

$(47)

Q3 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the second quarter due to lower real estate sales, partially offset by an increase in royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The number of real estate acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022 due to the timing and mix of real estate sales, as well as lower royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The company still expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $325 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change

Net sales

$2,341

$1,767

$(574)

Net contribution to pretax earnings

$863

$344

$(519)

Adjusted EBITDA

$912

$395

$(517)

Q3 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 28 percent and 41 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales and production volumes for lumber were moderately lower, largely due to the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon that commenced in mid-September. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and log costs were moderately lower. Sales and production volumes for oriented strand board were slightly lower due to downtime for planned annual maintenance and transportation challenges in Canada. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and fiber costs were comparable. Sales realizations were higher for most engineered wood products, while sales and production volumes were lower for most products due to downtime for planned annual maintenance, transportation challenges in Canada and labor constraints. Unit manufacturing costs for engineered wood products were higher, and raw material costs were significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects significantly lower log costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates slightly higher sales volumes, comparable fiber costs, and significantly lower unit manufacturing costs due to less downtime for planned annual maintenance. Sales volumes and realizations are expected to be lower for most engineered wood products, partially offset by significantly lower raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. For distribution, the company expects lower sales volumes and realizations for most products.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest and sales volumes and sales realizations for our Timberlands business; log and haul, forestry and road costs and expenses; basis for real estate acres to be sold; sales volumes for our lumber business; sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales realizations and sales volumes for our engineered wood products business; log and raw materials costs for each of our Wood Products lines; sales volumes and sales realizations for our Distribution business; long-term demand fundamentals affecting our businesses; and our future performance through changing market conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking ahead," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;
  • market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;
  • changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;
  • restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;
  • the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;
  • economic activity in Asia, especially Japan and China;
  • performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;
  • potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
  • the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;
  • the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;
  • our ability to hire and retain capable employees;
  • the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;
  • raw material availability and prices;
  • the effect of weather;
  • changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;
  • the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;
  • energy prices;
  • transportation and labor availability and costs;
  • federal tax policies;
  • the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;
  • legal proceedings;
  • performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;
  • the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;
  • the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;
  • changes in accounting principles; and
  • other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









Net earnings








$788

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest








65

Income taxes








184

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$153

$65

$863

$(44)

$1,037

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs




11

11

Interest income and other




(1)

(1)

Operating income (loss)

153

65

863

(34)

1,047

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66

3

49

1

119

Basis of real estate sold


39



39

Adjusted EBITDA

$219

$107

$912

$(33)

$1,205

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









Net earnings








$310

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest








67

Income taxes








77

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$107

$48

$344

$(45)

$454

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs




12

12

Interest income and other




(9)

(9)

Operating income (loss)

107

48

344

(42)

457

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

61

5

51

2

119

Basis of real estate sold


7



7

Adjusted EBITDA

$168

$60

$395

$(40)

$583

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









Net earnings








$482

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest








79

Income taxes








84

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$133

$45

$517

$(50)

$645

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs




5

5

Interest income and other




(1)

(1)

Operating income (loss)

133

45

517

(46)

649

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64

4

48

2

118

Basis of real estate sold


11



11

Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

(32)




(32)

Adjusted EBITDA

$165

$60

$565

$(44)

$746


(1)

Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.  

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate

& ENR

Wood

Products

Unallocated

Items

Total

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:









Net earnings








$1,869

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest








204

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)








276

Income taxes








470

Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$442

$194

$2,389

$(206)

$2,819

Non-operating pension and other post-employment
benefit costs




38

38

Interest income and other




(9)

(9)

Operating income (loss)

442

194

2,389

(177)

2,848

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

192

12

151

5

360

Basis of real estate sold


77



77

Adjusted EBITDA

$634

$283

$2,540

$(172)

$3,285


(1)

Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.  

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:

2022

2022

2021

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Net earnings

$788

$310

$482

Gain on sale of timberlands



(32)

Net earnings before special items

$788

$310

$450

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:

2022

2022

2021


Q2

Q3

Q3

Net earnings per diluted share

$1.06

$0.42

$0.64

Gain on sale of timberlands



(0.04)

Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$1.06

$0.42

$0.60

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:

2022

2022

2021

2022

(millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q3 YTD

Net cash from operations

$1,146

$562

$659

$2,665

Capital expenditures

(81)

(94)

(98)

(245)

Adjustments to FAD(1)




(37)

Adjusted FAD

$1,065

$468

$561

$2,383


(1)

Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.  

Weyerhaeuser Company

Exhibit 99.2

Q3.2022 Analyst Package    
Preliminary results (unaudited) 

Consolidated Statement of Operations















Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Net sales

$

3,112

$

2,973

$

2,276

$

2,345

$

8,361

$

7,995

Costs of sales

1,647


1,789


1,694


1,589


5,130


4,602

Gross margin

1,465


1,184


582


756


3,231


3,393

Selling expenses

23


23


24


24


70


68

General and administrative expenses

92


102


100


98


294


283

Other operating costs (income), net

6


12


1


(15)


19


8

Operating income

1,344


1,047


457


649


2,848


3,034

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(15)


(11)


(12)


(5)


(38)


(14)

Interest income and other

(1)


1


9


1


9


4

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(72)


(65)


(67)


(79)


(204)


(236)

Loss on debt extinguishment

(276)











(276)



Earnings before income taxes

980


972


387


566


2,339


2,788

Income taxes

(209)


(184)


(77)


(84)


(470)


(597)

Net earnings

$

771

$

788

$

310

$

482

$

1,869

$

2,191

Per Share Information


Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date


March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

1.03

$

1.06

$

0.42

$

0.64

$

2.51

$

2.92

Dividends paid per common share

$

1.63

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

1.99

$

0.51

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic

747,507


744,542


740,058


750,105


743,990


749,657

Diluted

748,823


745,582


740,975


751,443


745,081


750,999

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)

745,442


741,738


737,547


749,037


737,547


749,037

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Net earnings

$

771

$

788

$

310

$

482

$

1,869

$

2,191

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

15


11


12


5


38


14

Interest income and other

1


(1)


(9)


(1)


(9)


(4)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

72


65


67


79


204


236

Loss on debt extinguishment

276











276



Income taxes

209


184


77


84


470


597

Operating income

1,344


1,047


457


649


2,848


3,034

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

122


119


119


118


360


356

Basis of real estate sold

31


39


7


11


77


62

Special items included in operating income










(32)





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

1,497

$

1,205

$

583

$

746

$

3,285

$

3,420


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                 Total Company Statistics

Q3.2022 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Net earnings

$

771

$

788

$

310

$

482

$

1,869

$

2,191

Gain on sale of timberlands










(32)





(32)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

207











207



Net earnings before special items(2)

$

978

$

788

$

310

$

450

$

2,076

$

2,159


Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date


March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Net earnings per diluted share

$

1.03

$

1.06

$

0.42

$

0.64

$

2.51

$

2.92

Gain on sale of timberlands










(0.04)





(0.04)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

0.28











0.28



Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$

1.31

$

1.06

$

0.42

$

0.60

$

2.79

$

2.88


(1)

 We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022.

(2)

 Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items














Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Pension and post-employment costs:























Pension and post-employment service costs

$

10

$

8

$

9

$

11

$

27

$

32

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

15


11


12


5


38


14

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$

25

$

19

$

21

$

16

$

65

$

46

Weyerhaeuser Company
Q3.2022 Analyst Package
Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,205

$

1,723

$

1,920

$

1,879

Receivables, net

745


547


425


507

Receivables for taxes

8


6


15


24

Inventories

611


571


542


520

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

206


165


146


205

Total current assets

2,775


3,012


3,048


3,135

Property and equipment, net

2,026


2,000


1,997


2,057

Construction in progress

203


233


245


175

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion

11,469


11,706


11,681


11,510

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion

252


248


245


255

Deferred tax assets

15


11


10


17

Other assets

376


370


364


503

Total assets

$

17,116

$

17,580

$

17,590

$

17,652

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current maturities of long-term debt

$



$



$

118

$


Accounts payable

310


283


272


281

Accrued liabilities

674


658


664


673

Total current liabilities

984


941


1,054


954

Long-term debt, net

5,053


5,053


4,935


5,099

Deferred tax liabilities

66


83


89


46

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits

432


347


335


440

Other liabilities

344


340


339


346

Total liabilities

6,879


6,764


6,752


6,885

Total equity

10,237


10,816


10,838


10,767

Total liabilities and equity

$

17,116

$

17,580

$

17,590

$

17,652

Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Sept 30,

2022

Sept 30,

2021

Cash flows from operations:























Net earnings

$

771

$

788

$

310

$

482

$

1,869

$

2,191

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:























Depreciation, depletion and amortization

122


119


119


118


360


356

Basis of real estate sold

31


39


7


11


77


62

Deferred income taxes, net

14





3


(3)


17


16

Pension and other post-employment benefits

25


19


21


16


65


46

Share-based compensation expense

8


9


8


8


25


23

Gain on sale of timberlands










(32)





(32)

Loss on debt extinguishment

276











276



Change in:























Receivables, net

(238)


198


121


205


81


(47)

Receivables and payables for taxes

110


(83)


(12)


(143)


15


93

Inventories

(87)


29


28


(4)


(30)


(55)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1)


(2)


(4)


(20)


(7)


(21)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(62)


47


(8)


51


(23)


116

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments

(4)


(10)


(5)


(23)


(19)


(56)

Other

(8)


(7)


(26)


(7)


(41)


(27)

Net cash from operations

$

957

$

1,146

$

562

$

659

$

2,665

$

2,665

Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$

(50)

$

(71)

$

(86)

$

(91)

$

(207)

$

(184)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation

(20)


(10)


(8)


(7)


(38)


(39)

Acquisition of timberlands

(18)


(265)


(3)





(286)


(149)

Proceeds from sale of timberlands










261





261

Other

1








2


1


3

Net cash from investing activities

$

(87)

$

(346)

$

(97)

$

165

$

(530)

$

(108)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Cash dividends on common shares

$

(1,218)

$

(134)

$

(133)

$

(127)

$

(1,485)

$

(382)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

881











881



Payments on long-term debt

(1,203)











(1,203)


(225)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12


2


1


1


15


46

Repurchases of common shares

(118)


(141)


(143)


(26)


(402)


(26)

Other

(18)


(1)


(1)


(3)


(20)


(19)

Net cash from financing activities

$

(1,664)

$

(274)

$

(276)

$

(155)

$

(2,214)

$

(606)

























Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(794)

$

526

$

189

$

669

$

(79)

$

1,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,999


1,205


1,731


1,777


1,999


495

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,205

$

1,731

$

1,920

$

2,446

$

1,920

$

2,446

























Cash paid during the period for:























Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

78

$

71

$

62

$

83

$

211

$

237

Income taxes, net of refunds

$

85

$

269

$

92

$

231

$

446

$

494

Weyerhaeuser Company

Timberlands Segment

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations


in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$

465

$

515

$

441

$

423

$

1,421

$

1,207

Intersegment sales

161


156


133


129


450


399

Total net sales

626


671


574


552


1,871


1,606

Costs of sales

423


495


442


428


1,360


1,218

Gross margin

203


176


132


124


511


388

Selling expenses







1


1


1


1

General and administrative expenses

24


24


25


23


73


69

Other operating income, net

(3)


(1)


(1)


(33)


(5)


(36)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

182

$

153

$

107

$

133

$

442

$

354

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Operating income

$

182

$

153

$

107

$

133

$

442

$

354

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

65


66


61


64


192


195

Special items










(32)





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

247

$

219

$

168

$

165

$

634

$

517


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Gain on sale of timberlands

$



$



$



$

32

$



$

32

























Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$

(34)

$

57

$

14

$

1

$

37

$

(10)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$

(30)

$

(23)

$

(22)

$

(27)

$

(75)

$

(76)


(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined.

(3)

Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)




Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Third Party

Delivered logs:






















Net Sales

West

$

259

$

308

$

224

$

226

$

791

$

649

(millions)

South

154


160


166


153


480


429


North

15


10


15


13


40


38


Total delivered logs

428


478


405


392


1,311


1,116


Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9


11


10


9


30


22


Recreational and other lease revenue

17


16


18


16


51


48


Other revenue

11


10


8


6


29


21


Total

$

465

$

515

$

441

$

423

$

1,421

$

1,207

Delivered Logs

West

$

161.29

$

173.35

$

158.59

$

145.64

$

164.97

$

138.06

Third Party Sales

South

$

37.15

$

38.47

$

38.59

$

35.56

$

38.08

$

35.08

Realizations (per ton)

North

$

72.79

$

83.93

$

83.84

$

64.93

$

79.26

$

65.97

Delivered Logs

West

1,604


1,778


1,411


1,555


4,793


4,702

Third Party Sales

South

4,135


4,167


4,310


4,304


12,612


12,236

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

210


118


177


195


505


571

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,240


2,085


1,760


1,930


6,085


6,130

(tons, thousands)

South

5,842


6,159


6,112


5,912


18,113


17,144


North

278


180


245


264


703


800


(4)

Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company

                                                                                            Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment

 Q3.2022 Analyst Package 

 Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations



















in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Net sales

$

128

$

117

$

68

$

69

$

313

$

285

Costs of sales

41


45


14


18


100


93

Gross margin

87


72


54


51


213


192

General and administrative expenses

6


7


6


6


19


18

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

81

$

65

$

48

$

45

$

194

$

174

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Operating income

$

81

$

65

$

48

$

45

$

194

$

174

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4


3


5


4


12


11

Basis of real estate sold

31


39


7


11


77


62

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

116

$

107

$

60

$

60

$

283

$

247

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$



$



$



$



$



$



























Segment Statistics




Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Net Sales

Real Estate

$

97

$

90

$

30

$

45

$

217

$

212

(millions)

Energy and Natural Resources

31


27


38


24


96


73

Total

$

128

$

117

$

68

$

69

$

313

$

285

Acres Sold

Real Estate

24,126


26,906


5,014


11,037


56,046


48,907

Price per Acre

Real Estate

$

3,785

$

3,215

$

5,046

$

4,005

$

3,624

$

3,632

Basis as a Percent of

Real Estate Net Sales

Real Estate

32

%

43

%

23

%

24

%

35

%

29

%

Weyerhaeuser Company                                                                                                                                             Wood Products Segment

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations



















in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Net sales

$

2,519

$

2,341

$

1,767

$

1,853

$

6,627

$

6,503

Costs of sales

1,276


1,414


1,360


1,270


4,050


3,623

Gross margin

1,243


927


407


583


2,577


2,880

Selling expenses

21


21


22


21


64


61

General and administrative expenses

35


35


36


34


106


104

Other operating costs, net

5


8


5


11


18


20

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$

1,182

$

863

$

344

$

517

$

2,389

$

2,695

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Operating income

$

1,182

$

863

$

344

$

517

$

2,389

$

2,695

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

51


49


51


48


151


145

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

1,233

$

912

$

395

$

565

$

2,540

$

2,840


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$

(371)

$

205

$

136

$

249

$

(30)

$

(12)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(39)

$

(56)

$

(68)

$

(70)

$

(163)

$

(146)


(2)

Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Structural Lumber

Third party net sales

$

1,206

$

998

$

676

$

681

$

2,880

$

3,020

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

1,041

$

776

$

556

$

516

$

786

$

812

in board feet)

Third party sales volumes(3)

1,157


1,289


1,216


1,320


3,662


3,717

Production volumes

1,203


1,232


1,140


1,222


3,575


3,667

Oriented Strand

Third party net sales

$

564

$

497

$

287

$

470

$

1,348

$

1,513

Board

Third party sales realizations

$

787

$

676

$

401

$

691

$

622

$

735

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

717


735


715


681


2,167


2,058

in square feet 3/8")

Production volumes

739


758


735


715


2,232


2,140

Engineered Solid

Third party net sales

$

196

$

247

$

233

$

183

$

676

$

491

Section

Third party sales realizations

$

3,433

$

3,863

$

3,946

$

3,092

$

3,754

$

2,628

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

5.7


6.4


5.9


5.9


18.0


18.7

in cubic feet)

Production volumes

5.7


6.4


6.0


5.8


18.1


18.0

Engineered

Third party net sales

$

137

$

168

$

166

$

128

$

471

$

315

I-joists

Third party sales realizations

$

2,969

$

3,432

$

3,525

$

2,600

$

3,312

$

2,119

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

46


49


47


49


142


149

in lineal feet)

Production volumes

44


50


47


49


141


144

Softwood Plywood

Third party net sales

$

58

$

53

$

47

$

45

$

158

$

170

(volumes presented

Third party sales realizations

$

783

$

746

$

632

$

653

$

720

$

710

in square feet 3/8")

Third party sales volumes(3)

75


70


74


69


219


240

Production volumes

66


67


64


61


197


203

Medium Density

Third party net sales

$

48

$

53

$

50

$

52

$

151

$

143

Fiberboard

Third party sales realizations

$

1,082

$

1,174

$

1,274

$

943

$

1,173

$

885

(volumes presented

Third party sales volumes(3)

44


45


40


55


129


162

in square feet 3/4")

Production volumes

44


48


38


55


130


163


(3)

Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Unallocated Items

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$

(31)

$

(36)

$

(36)

$

(33)

$

(103)

$

(94)

Liability classified share-based compensation

1


2


2


(1)


5


(2)

Foreign exchange gain




3


9


5


12


2

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO

(59)


18


2


12


(39)


(33)

Other, net

(12)


(21)


(19)


(29)


(52)


(62)

Operating loss

(101)


(34)


(42)


(46)


(177)


(189)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

(15)


(11)


(12)


(5)


(38)


(14)

Interest income and other

(1)


1


9


1


9


4

Net charge to earnings

$

(117)

$

(44)

$

(45)

$

(50)

$

(206)

$

(199)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Operating loss

$

(101)

$

(34)

$

(42)

$

(46)

$

(177)

$

(189)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2


1


2


2


5


5

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(99)

$

(33)

$

(40)

$

(44)

$

(172)

$

(184)


(1)

See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2022

Q2.2022

Q3.2022

Q3.2021

YTD.2022

YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$

(1)

$

(2)

$

(4)

$

(1)

$

(7)

$

(1)

























