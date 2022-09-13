Weyerhaeuser Reports Work Stoppage in Oregon and Washington

IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company ( NYSE: WY) today announced that as of this morning a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is impacting its operations in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.

"We have been formally engaged in collective bargaining with IAM since May, and we have made several offers related to wages and benefits," says Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for Weyerhaeuser. "After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike late last night. While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles."

Weyerhaeuser will continue working closely with customers and other partners in the region to minimize supply disruptions.

