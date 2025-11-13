WF International Awarded Hisense HVAC Distribution Rights for China Market

Partnership with Global Electronics Leader Expands WF International's Smart Climate Solutions Portfolio

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WF International Limited (the "Company" or "WF International") (NASDAQ: WXM), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced that it has been awarded a one-year distribution qualification by Hisense Group, a globally recognized electronics and appliance manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense's HVAC division ranks among the top five in China and is known for its innovation in variable refrigerant flow (VRF), central air conditioning, and intelligent control technologies.

This milestone follows WF International's recent appointment as an authorized distributor of Qingdao Hi-Sense Hitachi Air-Conditioning Systems Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Hisense and HITACHI, Ltd. Together, these partnerships enhance WF International's capabilities and market credibility in delivering high-performance, low-carbon, and intelligent HVAC solutions for residential, commercial, and smart building applications.

Hisense Group's HVAC division has built a reputation for breakthrough innovations in energy-efficient cooling and heating technologies. With manufacturing operations spanning over 160 countries, Hisense brings proven reliability and cutting-edge engineering to WF International's expanding client base across the residential and commercial development sectors.

"Securing distribution rights with Hisense represents another key step in WF International's growth strategy and validates our successful track record in premium brand partnerships," stated Ke Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WF International. "Following our recent Hitachi distributorship achievement, this back-to-back success with another industry leader demonstrates the confidence that top-tier manufacturers place in our capabilities and market expertise. We're already leveraging this expanding capability in our proposal for a residential development, a residence luxury project covering over 100 acres in Hainan. With both Hisense and Hitachi HVAC systems now in our portfolio, offering a range from mainstream to high-end intelligent climate solutions, we are uniquely positioned to meet the diverse needs of customers across various market segments. This multi-tier access enhances our flexibility and competitiveness in securing high-value projects."

About WF International Limited

WF International Limited specializes in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance services for HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems. With extensive experience serving commercial projects and high-end residential projects throughout Sichuan, China, the Company has established itself as a trusted provider of premium electromechanical solutions.

The Company's portfolio includes installations for HVAC projects such as the International Finance Squares across China, Chengdu Vanke Charm City, Chengdu Raffles Plaza, Chengdu Yinshi Plaza, Chengdu Metro No. Ten Line, and Panzhihua Jinhai Hotel.

Since 2017, WF International has expanded its service offerings to include comprehensive heating and water purification solutions, positioning itself as an integrated supplier of both electromechanical products and installation services for large-scale commercial projects and real estate developer clients that offer high-end fully furnished homes. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://wf.international.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's anticipated use of proceeds of this Offering. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," "potential," and "continue." These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events that may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 3, 2025 and prospecus for the Company's initial public offering, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions, industry growth and competition, supplier and customer dependencies, project execution capabilities, expansion plans, economic and political conditions, and technological changes. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

