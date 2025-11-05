WF International Secures HITACHI Distributorship for Advanced HVAC Systems in China

One-Year Qualification Strengthens WF International's Portfolio with Energy-Efficient Solutions, Positioning Company for Growth in Smart Building Technologies Market

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WF International Limited (the "Company" or "WF International") (NASDAQ: WXM), an integrated electromechanical solutions company specializing in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance of HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems, today announced it has gained official one-year distributor qualification from Qingdao Hi-Sense Hitachi Air-Conditioning Systems Co., the joint venture company of HITACHI, LTD.(TSE: 6501; OTC: HTHIY), a globally recognized Japanese technology and innovation leader, to distribute HITACHI's inverter-driven multi-split central air conditioning systems.

The new qualification enhances WF International's ability to deliver high-efficiency, low-carbon HVAC solutions, addressing the growing demand for smart and sustainable building technologies in both residential and commercial markets. This partnership expands WF International's product portfolio with HITACHI's advanced climate control systems, known for their energy efficiency and technological sophistication.

"We are proud to partner with HITACHI and integrate their advanced HVAC systems into our offerings," said Ke Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WF International. "This collaboration expands our product portfolio and supports our mission to deliver intelligent, energy-efficient solutions across China. HITACHI's reputation for innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing premium electromechanical solutions for our clients. This distributorship represents a significant step forward in our strategy to offer cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of China's construction and development sectors."

About WF International Limited

WF International Limited specializes in the supply, installation, fitting-out, and maintenance services for HVAC systems, floor heating systems, and water purification systems. With extensive experience serving commercial projects and high-end residential projects throughout Sichuan, China, the Company has established itself as a trusted provider of premium electromechanical solutions.

The Company's portfolio includes installations for HVAC projects such as the International Finance Squares across China, Chengdu Vanke Charm City, Chengdu Raffles Plaza, Chengdu Yinshi Plaza, Chengdu Metro No. Ten Line, and Panzhihua Jinhai Hotel.

Since 2017, WF International has expanded its service offerings to include comprehensive heating and water purification solutions, positioning itself as an integrated supplier of both electromechanical products and installation services for large-scale commercial projects and real estate developer clients that offer high-end fully furnished homes. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.wf.international.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's anticipated use of proceeds of this Offering. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," "potential," and "continue." These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events that may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 3, 2025 and prospecus for the Company's initial public offering, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties related to market conditions, industry growth and competition, supplier and customer dependencies, project execution capabilities, expansion plans, economic and political conditions, and technological changes. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: [email protected]

