WFF ANNOUNCES 2026 LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

Limitless Possibilities for Foodservice Industry Development

Register now for immersive professional development, networking and inspiration March 2-4 in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodservice professionals from across the industry will convene to learn, network and grow together during Women's Foodservice Forum's (WFF) 2026 Leadership Conference March 2-4 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. As the industry's premier leadership development event, the WFF Leadership Conference brings together more than 2,500 professionals representing every sector of the foodservice ecosystem, from restaurant operations to manufacturing to distribution, for 2.5 transformative days of learning, connection, and inspiration.

2025 WFF Leadership Conference in Dallas.

The 2026 conference theme, LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES, reflects WFF's mission to provide curated content, expert insights and meaningful connections that help individuals expand their influence and accelerate career progress. It also underscores the foodservice industry's continued role as a place of boundless opportunity for ambitious professionals.

An industry without boundaries

WFF delivers targeted learning experiences aligned with each attendee's career stage and interests, helping participants build the skills, network and insights needed to achieve their personal and professional goals. Many industry leaders who began in entry-level roles have grown to senior leadership positions through opportunities like those WFF provides.

Conference participants also benefit from a complimentary WFF membership, providing access to year-round professional development through the WFF Connect digital platform, access to a virtual library of professional development content and on-demand learning.

Inspiration and impact

"It's not surprising that so many industry leaders describe the WFF Leadership Conference as both career- and life-changing," said incoming WFF Board Chair, Dawn Rasmussen, Chief Revenue Officer, Woodland Gourmet. "The combination of content that prepares leaders to be future-ready and a highly supportive community empowers attendees to envision a bolder future and equips them with the professional skills, perspective and network to make it happen."

2026 keynote speakers

In addition to targeted educational sessions, this year's keynote speakers will inspire attendees with stories of resilience, leadership and vision. The 2026 roster includes:

Melissa Stockwell is a former U.S. Army officer and the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat. She has transformed that adversity into incredible success as a paralympic medalist, World Champion and Ironman finisher. She shares how a single moment can rewrite your story, and how your response can enable you to rewrite it again. She offers real-world strategies to reframe challenges, sustain grit at work and turn limits into leadership.

Hoda Kotb is an award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and former co-anchor of NBC News' TODAY and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She is also the host of the popular podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, and founder of a new wellness community and platform, Joy 101. While serving as a correspondent for Dateline NBC, Kotb has covered a wide variety of domestic and international stories including Hurricane Katrina, the war in Iraq, and several Olympic Games. She has written nine books, received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show and is a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Ben Nemtin is the #1 New York Times best-selling author of What Do You Want to Do Before You Die? and The Bucket List Journal. Ranked the #2 Motivational Speaker in the World by Global Gurus, he also starred in The Buried Life, MTV's highest rated show on iTunes and Amazon. As the co-founder of The Buried Life movement, his message of radical possibility has been featured on The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, FOX and NBC News.

The Power of Connection

Beyond learning, WFF Leadership Conference offers unmatched opportunities to connect with peers, mentors, and partners across the foodservice landscape. From networking lunches and collaborative sessions to evening receptions and shared moments of inspiration, attendees build relationships that spark new ideas and lasting collaboration long after the event concludes.

The WFF Leadership Conference 2026 invites all foodservice professionals, from emerging talent through C-Suite executives to come together to learn, connect and be inspired. Experience what it means to unlock Limitless Possibilities. REGISTRATION for in-person and live virtual attendance is now open at wff.org.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the industry's leading organization dedicated to advancing leadership excellence across the foodservice industry. Since 1989, WFF has equipped individuals and organizations with research, insights, and development programs that strengthen talent pipelines, improve business performance, and create more dynamic workplaces. WFF serves professionals and companies across every segment of the foodservice industry through events, resources, and a year-round learning community.

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)