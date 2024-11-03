WFM Asia Announces Brand Evolution, Bolstering its Commitment to Delivering Investment Excellence in Asia Pacific

Continues to be a trusted partner for both global institutional investors as well as publicly listed and private companies in Asian markets

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong founded independent investment firm WFM Asia announced today that it has completed a brand evolution from Ward Ferry Management. The firm's long-term commitment to investing in Asian markets, disciplined and focused investment strategy, and well-established team remain unchanged.

The refreshed branding reflects WFM Asia's continued focus on investing in small and mid-cap companies across Asia Pacific and points to the regional expertise of its current generation of leadership, Vineet Mitera and Daphne Chester, who have been leading the company for the past seven years. Vineet has been with the firm since 2005, and Daphne joined in 2013.

WFM Asia manages long-only equity funds with over US$3 billion in assets under management as of end September 2024. Vineet has been solely responsible for managing these funds since mid-2014. For nearly 25 years, the firm has helped institutional clients from all over the world secure exposure to Asian markets through some of the leading publicly listed and private companies in Asia Pacific.

As a trusted partner for global investors seeking exposure to Asia's dynamic markets, WFM Asia's unique position in the investment landscape is reinforced by its extensive local networks in underpenetrated markets, primary research activities on the ground, and commitment to long-term value creation through a focused investment strategy. The firm has been a strong, long-term partner to the management teams of public and private companies it invests in. WFM Asia's future-focused growth will be enabled through ongoing expansion of its team based in Hong Kong and Singapore, continued focus on executing its long-standing investment process, and strengthening its established relationships with companies across Asia.

Vineet Mitera, Chief Investment Officer of WFM Asia, commented, "We remain positive about the growth of emerging companies in the region, and we continue to build on our trusted partnerships with our investors and management teams. Our entrepreneurial mindset, market and sector expertise, and regional resources remain aligned to our clear investment philosophy, and we look forward to taking the firm's growth to the next level for the benefit of our investors and employees."

Daphne Chester, President of WFM Asia, said, "Our brand evolution builds on our long-standing strong Asia heritage and recognition of our management tenure and investment track record in the region. For nearly 25 years, our firm has taken a private equity approach to public markets investing, finding Asian small and mid-cap companies that have multiplied in value over the long term. As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to our investment approach and to cultivating substantial growth in our chosen investments in Asia Pacific."

WFM Asia will continue to serve its clients through a global team of 33 people, including 13 experienced investment professionals, located across its offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London.

About WFM Asia

Founded in 2000 as Ward Ferry Management, WFM Asia is a leading independent investment firm based in Hong Kong and Singapore, specializing in long-only public and private equity investments in small and mid-cap companies across Asia. For nearly 25 years, WFM Asia has been a trusted partner to the management teams of the companies it invests in and to institutional investors alike by applying its bottom-up approach to fundamental research and investing its capital for attractive returns over the long term. As of end September 2024, the firm oversees over US$3 billion in assets under management ("AUM") for global institutional investors.

WFM Asia has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London. WFM Asia's various group entities are regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Singapore Monetary Authority, the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, and the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. Additional information is available on www.wfmasia.com.

