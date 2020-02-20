WGU North Carolina and USO of North Carolina Announce Military Service Scholarships for 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the USO of North Carolina Partner Appreciation Luncheon in Durham on Feb. 18, WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt announced the renewal of eight $2,500 Military Appreciation Scholarships available to the military community in North Carolina. The scholarship program was introduced last year in partnership with the USO of North Carolina and has been renewed for 2020.

WGU North Carolina is an affiliate of the accredited online Western Governors University, which was named the top Military Friendly® School for 2020-2021 in the online/vocational category. The Military Service Scholarships are available to currently serving military members, veterans, and their families, and can be applied to any of the more than 60 bachelor's and master's degrees offered by WGU in business, IT, education, and healthcare, including nursing. Winners of the Military Service Scholarships will be credited with $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms.

The application deadline is May 31, 2020, and more information can be found at nc.wgu.edu/militaryservice. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

"The military community is extremely important to WGU North Carolina," said Truitt. "About one in five WGU students in our state are affiliated with the military, and it's an honor to partner with the USO of North Carolina to help those who have served our country be able to achieve their goals of obtaining a college degree."

"The USO of NC cherishes the partnership we share with WGU, as we feel their online degree programs are a great fit for the military community," said Jim Whaley, CEO and President of the USO of North Carolina. "WGU's programs are affordable, and the competency-based approach offers service members, veterans and their spouses the flexibility they need to study from anywhere, allowing them to stay competitive as they transition into the civilian workforce."

About WGU North Carolina

WGU North Carolina is an online competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for North Carolina residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. WGU has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at nc.wgu.edu .

About the USO of North Carolina

The USO of North Carolina strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Founded in 1941, the USO of NC is a nonprofit, charitable organization, relying on the generosity of North Carolinians to support its programs and services. The USO of NC serves the fourth largest military population in the U.S., and helps our service members and their families through critical programs and services, with nearly 600,000 service connections annually. Combined Federal Campaign donors have joined thousands of individual donors, our Chairman's Leadership Circle partner Harris Teeter, Four Star Patriot Circle members American Airlines, Bank of America, Community Coffee, the Cannon Foundation and USAA, and other corporate partners to support the USO of NC and our service members. For more information visit www.uso-nc.org and to donate, visit https://give.uso-nc.org/.

