W&H Brings Breakthrough Dental Innovations to the Greater New York Dental Meeting

W&H will showcase advanced innovations in sterilization, handpieces, and implant surgery throughout the Greater New York Dental Meeting at the Jacob Javits Center.

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group, an international leader in advanced dental and medical technology, will showcase its full portfolio of innovative solutions at the Greater New York Dental Meeting from November 30 – December 3, 2025 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. As one of the largest dental congresses in the United States, this meeting provides an ideal platform for W&H to engage directly with dental professionals seeking reliable, high-performance products to elevate their clinical workflow.

Innovation Highlights: Designed to Power Modern Dentistry

Attendees will experience a wide range of W&H technologies engineered to improve care, efficiency, and clinical confidence:

  • Lexa Mini Rapid Sterilizer – Built for speed and compact performance, ideal for practices prioritizing rapid turnaround and a small footprint.
  • Power Edition Handpiece – Designed specifically for cutting challenging restorative materials such as zirconia and e.max, delivering remarkable torque and cutting precision while minimizing hand fatigue.
  • Osstell Classic Implant Stability Device – Featuring evidence-based RFA technology for objective, non-invasive stability assessments to support implant success and patient confidence.

From closed-door drying sterilization to high-performance handpieces and advanced oral surgery and implantology devices—including the Osstell Beacon, Implantmed, and Piezomed modules—attendees can experience W&H solutions firsthand. Hands-on demos will be available throughout the show with the W&H sales team, along with exclusive promotional offers.

"The dental community wants products that don't just work—but work smarter," says Rick Pinero, General Manager of the Dental Equipment Business Unit at W&H. "Our goal is to give practices technology that improves efficiency, protects their investment, and elevates patient care. The Greater New York Dental Meeting is the perfect stage to demonstrate how our innovations meet those needs. We encourage attendees to visit our booth, get hands-on with the equipment, and see what sets W&H apart."

Continuing Education: Advancing Infection Control Together

As part of its ongoing commitment to education and clinical safety, W&H is proud to support the Greater New York Dental Meeting as an Education Sponsor and sponsor of respected Key Opinion Leader Karen Gregory, RN, CDIPC, who will present the CE-accredited course: Mandated Infection Control Training on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Participants will learn how to:

  • Identify critical infection control responsibilities
  • Properly integrate PPE and safe practices
  • Reduce risk through standardized, compliant workflows

Visit Booth 3931 for Demonstrations and Show Specials

W&H invites attendees to stop by Booth 3931 to explore the full product line, participate in live demonstrations, and learn how W&H solutions can improve practice efficiency, workflow consistency, and patient care.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the driving force of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

